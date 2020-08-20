Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – August 21, 2020

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on Lake of the Woods and the Roseau River. A group of anglers was checked on the Roseau River who were found to be in possession of an overlimit of walleyes. Upon further investigation, it was determined the boat’s operator was intoxicated. The operator subsequently was arrested for BWI.

CO Marc Johnson (Warroad) reports several calls were taken and investigated, including a wolf depredation, multiple injured-animal reports, and a suspicious campsite found in the Beltrami Island State Forest.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls) patrolled the area during the first weekend of bear baiting. Area conditions are extremely wet. Enforcement action for the week included no helmet on a juvenile ATV passenger, no OHM registration, driving after revocation, no navigation lights on watercraft, and ATV registration violations.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck) reports working boating and angling activity on special-regulation lakes throughout this past week. Time was spent patrolling area off-highway vehicle trails, handling a wolf-depredation complaint of a calf injured by a wolf attack, and working with the DNR Parks and Trails Division regarding an ongoing right-of-way trespassing issue.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports assisting with emergency vehicle operation training at the CO Academy. The recruits were instructed on state law, division, and department directives, and safe operation of their patrol vehicles.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent a busy week assisting Becker County with multiple capsized boats and boats that broke free from shore during a week with high winds and storms. Swedberg also spent time following up on aquatic plant management cases. A hunter harassment and neighbor dispute also was investigated.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) worked angling and boating activity. AIS compliance checks were performed. Area trails were patrolled for ATV and off-road vehicle activity. Information was provided regarding private boat accesses, coyote regulations, nuisance-bear activities, and lakeshore usage. Warren also assisted local police and county deputies with a domestic disturbance.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the past week monitoring angling, off-road vehicle, and aquatic plant management activity in the Pelican Rapids station. Calls from the public included bear-baiting questions and complaints about bowfishers. Landmark assisted local deputies with a boating crash on an area lake. The operator was making a turn, and the edge of the tube he was pulling dug into the water, throwing him from the boat and overturning the watercraft. There were no injuries, but incidents like this highlight the importance of wearing your life jacket while on the water.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) spent the past week focusing on angling and recreational vehicle enforcement. She also assisted the Wildlife Section with roadside pheasant surveys. Wood took a call regarding an injured bird that turned out to be a red-tailed hawk that had been shot and had a broken leg. The bird had to be euthanized.

CO Troy Richards (Fergus Falls) reports a significant rainfall raised water levels on area lakes and rivers. Concerns about shoreline damage from boat wakes were received.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked anglers, boaters, and ATV riders. Assistance was given to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office regarding tornadoes and funnel cloud activity near Pomme de Terre Lake.

CO Brian Holt (Osakis) worked boating safety, angling, and ATVing enforcement during the week. Time also was spent working with the local soil and water conservation district on complaints involving the Wetlands Conservation Act.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) spent time following up on several aquatic vegetation and public waters violations, with citations issued. Additional work was done monitoring ATVing activity and assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Jordan Anderson(Wadena) spent time patrolling by ATV and by boat. While in the boat, Anderson observed numerous potential aquatic plant and public waters violations. Riparian property owners are reminded to research whether a permit is required for plant removal before potentially violating the law. Anderson assisted the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office in locating lost ATV riders who became stuck after taking a wrong turn.

CO Calie Kunst (Remer) spent time working ATVing enforcement. A wetlands complaint was received and investigated. A sportfishing TIP call also was received regarding anglers using more than one line. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) responded to lost jet skiers on Leech Lake and an ATV crash, and wrote a nuisance-beaver permit.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) reports that nuisance-bear complaints continue to come in and several bear-hunting-related questions were answered. Assistance was provided to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on a theft call.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports angling and camping are still prominent activities in the area. Many visitors are reporting they are new to the area this year or haven’t been here in several decades. Please check for applicable regulations and requirements for both camping and fishing prior to arriving and finding the way it used to be has changed.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) continued monitoring angling and boating activities on area lakes. Area forest roads were checked. Public access sites were visited. Wild rice monitoring is ongoing.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) continues to work on wrapping up a wolf case from the previous deer-hunting season. During the week, Zavodnik investigated several aquatic plant management and lake access violations.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked angling and boating activity and the start of bear baiting. He also dealt with a trespass complaint.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring ATVing, fishing, boating, and AIS activity. Few bear hunters were observed for the start of bear baiting.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely) spent the past weekend monitoring bear-baiting activity. Although activity was lower than in past years, a fair number of baits were located and checked.

CO John Velsvaag (Ely) checked anglers this past week. He also followed up on several complaints and took questions about nuisance animals and the snaring regulations. Velsvaag also received a PWC-related complaint and an ATV complaint during the week.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) reports a busy start to bear baiting. Hunter conflicts are being reported and handled by Manning as some hunters still think of public-land bait stations as “theirs.” Manning also checked ATV riders and boaters.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports a lot of bear activity in the station throughout the week. Bears have already been hitting baits after the baiting season started Aug. 14. However, bears are still getting into dumpsters and garages along the shore. A reminder to bear hunters: Consult with U.S. Forest Service and DNR regulations regarding off-trail ATV travel. Although it may look like a road/trail to operate your machine, it very well could be an illegally maintained trail. Also keep in mind that long-standing bait stations on public land are first-come, first-served. Hill took a report about someone arguing that it was “his bait” and that he has been baiting it for many years. This kind of behavior is unnecessary, and there are many opportunities elsewhere to establish a bait station. Hill also spoke with a person for illegally harvesting wild animals within the Highway 61 State Game Refuge.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) handled a personal watercraft complaint on the St. Louis River. Enforcement action was taken for operating within 150 feet of shore, operating during prohibited hours, and failure to display registration. ATV trails were also patrolled, with wet conditions found in most of the area. Enforcement action was taken for a nonresident failing to obtain a state trail pass.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth) followed up on a couple of waters complaints involving area lake levels. He also worked ATV enforcement in past complaint and high-use areas. Duncan checked fishing activity on area lakes and talked with boaters about AIS regulations at area accesses.

CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) investigated a report of fish carcasses being dumped and followed up on a nuisance-bear complaint. Humphrey also took calls about rice harvesting, bear baiting, licensing, and hunting. Copious amounts of rain in the area have made access and travel messy for those bear baiting.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) investigated an early bear-baiting complaint and also took nuisance-bear calls in the area. Assistance was given to the State Patrol with a vehicle that was ramming another vehicle on the interstate. The suspect vehicle ended up in the median and the victim on the side of the interstate. The suspect driver was arrested for DUI. An investigation was started in regards to a complaint about a stolen minnow trap in the Wrenshall area. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the TIP line.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked anglers and boaters on Lake Superior. He also focused attention on AIS enforcement at area boat landings during the week. Olson assisted CO Murray in the Two Harbors area with bear baiting and locating potential bear guides.

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked boat and shore anglers on Lake Superior. ATV trails remain busy, and bear baiters have started to establish baits. State park activity remains high, with multiple bear-related complaints received. Enforcement action was taken for ATV violations.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) patrolled the Foothills State Forest and observed a large amount of camping activity and high use of off-road recreational vehicles. Sullivan observed violations that included litter, illegal operation in wetlands, and a wide variety of registration violations.

CO Tim Collette (Brainerd) responded to calls about illegal cattail removal, public waters and wetland filling, injured deer, and an injured goose in the middle of a four-lane highway. A call about a four-wheel-drive vehicle that had “slipped inadvertently” off an ATV trail into a wet area turned out to be an individual showing off to his passenger that he could drive his Jeep-type vehicle through a beaver pond. He got it buried, with swamp water up to the seats inside. After getting it pulled out, he got a ticket to go with his tow bill.

CO Chelsey Best (Crosslake) worked boating, fishing, and ATVing enforcement this past week. Local bear bait sites were inspected. Aquatic plant control devices were inspected as well.

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) handled nuisance-animal calls. Bears and deer have been causing crop damage.

CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked complaints involving altering the cross section of public waters, burning prohibited materials, and bears. Time also was spent working invasive species enforcement.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked sport fishing and boating enforcement this past week. A detail was worked with district COs on the Whitefish Chain. Guida issued possession permits for a road-killed otter, a bear, fawns, and adult deer.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

District 11 – St. Cloud area

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Angela Londgren (Cambridge) spent most of the past week working ATV and boating enforcement. Fall hunting questions were answered, and trespass complaints were checked.

CO Rick Reller (Buffalo) followed up on several nuisance-animal calls and a waters shoreline complaint. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license and ATV violations.

CO Nathan Benkofske (Milaca) reports checking anglers on various lakes. Campsites were investigated for unlawful camping and fires. Enforcement action was taken for illegal parking at boat accesses and possessing controlled substances.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Arnaud Kpachavi (Mound) focused on ATV and watercraft activity during the past week. He patrolled area lakes and assisted the sheriff’s office with a detail on Lake Minnetonka during the weekend.

CO Brent Grewe (Minnetonka) spent the week checking anglers and boaters and following up on complaints. Violations included license-possession issues and angling with an extra line.

CO James Fogarty (Prior Lake) patrolled ATV trails in the Nemadji State Forest. Violations observed included no state trail sticker and failure to register an off-highway motorcycle. Fogarty also checked shore anglers and boaters. Several contacts were made on Lake Minnetonka, where boating safety violations were observed. Education and enforcement action was taken for failure to have a life jacket, transom riding, and operating a PWC after hours.

CO Tim Maass (Osseo) worked boaters and anglers on area lakes and rivers. Maass also investigated a complaint about possible weed harvesting without a permit on an area lake. Time also was spent answering boating and angling questions.

CO Thephong Le (ELCOP) spent time working boating and fishing activities on the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers. He also patrolled Fort Snelling State Park for trail usage.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Joe Kulhanek (Hastings) spent most of the week instructing ATV enforcement and emergency vehicle operations at the CO Academy. He also patrolled area rivers for anglers. A cease and desist order was issued for dredging in a river.

CO Ryan Hanna (White Bear Lake) patrolled lakes for continued angling enforcement. One angler checked believed that if you lived on the lake, you did not need a license to fish. The angler was advised differently, and the situation was dealt with accordingly.

CO Chris Tetrault (Maplewood) checked anglers in the area and found fishing had slowed. Calls were fielded about injured animals and the current deer-feeding ban. He also checked several people who were boating as well.

CO Tony Salzer (Ham Lake) patrolled Anoka County for angling and boating activity. Salzer also assisted with instructing at the CO academy and dealt with a complaint involving a shoreline and vegetation on a local lake.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Luke Gutzwiller (Redwood Falls) spent time this past week working angling activity. Enforcement action was taken for angling license issues. Assistance was given to the Lac qui Parle Sheriff’s Office involving an abandoned snowmobile.

CO Jim Robinson (Slayton) spent the past week checking anglers and enforcing boat safety laws. Numerous deer-hunting questions were fielded. Complaints about crop dusters flying over houses and lakes were received.

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) spent the past week working fishing, boating, ATVing, and AIS enforcement. Wildlife management areas where patrolled with investigations being conducted.

CO Derek Daniels (Lake Benton) spent the past week working angling, boat and water, AIS, and ATVing enforcement. A trespassing and possible WCA violation were investigated.

CO Andrew Dirks (Worthington) spent the past week checking anglers, boaters, and ATV operators. He also patrolled state parks. Several investigations were conducted.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) spent the week at Camp Ripley helping at the CO Academy. The training focused on recreational vehicles with time spent on ATV operations. Phone calls were answered with complaints about trespassing, carp shooting, and other general questions.

CO Thor Nelson (New Ulm) investigated a report about illegally keeping a protected wild animal as a pet and a complaint about dumping bird carcasses. Time was spent representing the Enforcement Division at Minnesota Police and Peace Officer Association pistol matches.

CO Dustin Miller (Windom) assisted a neighboring officer on an ATV detail. They worked a heavily used complaint area.

CO Mike Gruhlke (Jackson) responded to assist the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with a young person who was in the middle of South Heron Lake. The person was without a PFD on a floating device. The person made it to shore prior to the CO’s arrival.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Tyler Lusignan (Faribault) reports working ATV enforcement and checking local lakes and public lands. Lusignan encountered and addressed multiple ATV violations.

CO Chris Howe (St. Peter) worked angling, boating, and ATVing activity this past week. River fishing activity has picked up. Howe responded to an area where a tree fell across a state highway during a storm.

CO Jamie VanThuyne (Mankato) focused on ATVing and fishing activity. VanThuyne also investigated state trail and wildlife management area violations.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Tyler Ramaker (La Crescent) checked anglers and boaters on pools 7, 8, and 9 of the Mississippi River. Time also was spent collaborating with DNR Wildlife staff for upcoming hunting seasons.

CO Tom Hemker (Winona) reports the river was in great condition with limits of panfish found. He checked ATVers on local trails and patrolled ginseng areas. Hemker also was involved with a trespass incident involving people collecting seeds. He also checked on a complaint about a person possessing a wild animal illegally.

CO Derek Schneider (Zumbrota) reports busy boating activity on the Mississippi River and area lakes. Cliff jumpers on Lake Byllesby were cited for trespassing. Other enforcement action for the past week included watercraft and ATV registration violations and ATVs being operated on trunk/state highways.

CO Annette Kyllo (Rochester) reports spending time checking anglers and patrolling for ATV violations. Kyllo received a complaint about trap tampering from an individual trapping nuisance beavers. Time also was spent patrolling the Zumbro River in a canoe.

CO Kevin Prodzinski (Wabasha) reports working fishing and boating enforcement as well as answering calls and complaints regarding the upcoming fall seasons. Fall hunting questions continue to come in, and an ongoing investigation was conducted.