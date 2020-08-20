Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – August 21, 2020

The following activity reports were filed for June 2020.

Northwest Zone –

Captain Laura Petreikis

In Rock Island County, CPO’s Francisko and Posateri made an emergency response to Empire Park in East Moline for a reported boat accident on Mississippi River pool 15. The CPO’s launched a boat once on scene. The kayakers in distress had already been removed from the water by the East Moline Fire Department. The kayak itself however was stuck against the Campbell’s Island bridge concrete pier / support, about 1 foot under the water’s surface. The rivers current was a fast and strong. Enormous pressure was being exerted on the kayak making it very difficult for the CPOs to recover. After repeated attempts the CPOs were able to dislodge the kayak, recover it and all personal property belonging to the subject who owned the kayak. During the course of the investigation illegally obtained/possessed marijuana was discovered onboard the kayak. The subject however was not showing any signs of impairment. The man was cited for the possession of marijuana violation and released. Since no injuries occurred and the kayak was recovered, it was not considered a reportable boat accident.

In Rock Island County, CPO K. Williams received a complaint of a nuisance wildlife trapper having his traps tampered with while performing a removal service for a customer. The neighbor of the customer was interviewed and admitted to tampering with the traps. A single citation was issued.

In LaSalle County, In the span of 3 hours CPO Kaufman responded to two medical calls at Starved Rock State Park. The first was a juvenile male who slipped while wading in water and hit his head on the sandstone. The other was a 28-year-old female who tripped on a tree root on the trails and broke her ankle. Both individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

In LaSalle County, CPO Kaufman was conducting fishing compliance checks on the Illinois River in the Starved Rock Pool. He found 2 different fishermen with several short smallmouth bass. Both were well over their possession limits too. Both fishermen received several citations and a mandatory court date.

In LaSalle County, while checking fishermen at LaSalle Lake CPO Kaufman located a man without a fishing license. CPO Kaufman determined the fisherman had an active warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody and transported to a local police department. At the police department he posted bond and was released.

In LaSalle County, CPO Workman responded to a call regarding an individual falling at Matthiessen State Park. CPO Workman located the individual who reported the fall and had him escort Oglesby EMTs and CPO Workman to the location of the injured subject. The injured subject fell on a water fall near Cedar Point in the Matthiessen Dells Area. CPO Kiprono, CPO Murry, CPO Workman, Oglesby EMT, and Oglesby Fire carried the individual up 2 waterfalls and out of the park. The injured subject was transported to IVCH. The 5 subjects who were with him were cited for unlawful entry into a restricted area.

In Fulton County, CPO Elliott and Lazzell responded to complaint of fisherman wearing exposed pistols at Banner Marsh. This complaint was unfounded. However, the CPOs completed several boat safety inspections and fisherman compliance checks at Banner resulting in a Citation for No Fishing License and Written Warnings for related fish and boat equipment violations.

In Tazewell County, CPO Finn interviewed a commercial fisherman who was believed to be unlawfully fishing in Missouri. After the interview the fisherman admitted to dead setting nets and fishing in a restricted area off the Mississippi river in Missouri. The fisherman received two citations and was given a mandatory court date in Missouri.

Northeast Zone –

Captain Jed Whitchurch

In Lake County, CPO Kelley received a call of an injured coyote pup at Six Flags Great America. The pup was located and transported to Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation for treatment. While still in critical condition, the treatment has seemed to help the animal.

In Will County, CPO Bergland and Sgt. Wollgast were on boat patrol on the Kankakee River and stopped a boat for passengers sitting on the sun deck and towing a skier without the required orange flag. The boat, which contained 10 occupants only had one life jacket onboard. The operator was under the influence of alcohol and arrested. The boat was driven to the launch by a sober occupant and made had to pick up and show the correct number of life jackets before returning to the water. The driver was transported to the Channahon Police Department, processed and released on bond. Multiple citations were issued.

In Will County, while checking boaters on a river in western Will County, CPO Prasun observed two young adults actively spray painting graffiti on a township owned bridge. Contact was made with the township supervisor who wanted the two people charged with the crime. CPO Prasun processed the two people on the charge of Criminal Defacement of Property and released them on scene with a mandatory court date.

In Cook County, CPO Roundcount was checking fishermen at William Powers State Park. A man and his grandson were fishing and had caught a trout. The fisherman did not have an inland trout stamp. The fisherman was educated on the purpose and requirement of an inland trout stamp when keeping trout stocked by the Department of Natural Resources.

In Cook County, CPO Roundcount observed two people exiting a private duck blind at William Powers State Park. While talking to the two individuals it became apparent they had been smoking marijuana. A small amount of marijuana was seized. The two individuals were educated on the new cannabis laws. Possession of marijuana in a State Park is strictly prohibited. Enforcement action was taken.

In Cook County, CPO Williams evicted and took enforcement action on an individual who threatened the park superintendent at William Powers State Park. The individual saw the superintendent in the road assisting/talking to a driver in another vehicle. The individual did not slow down or swerve as they approached the superintendent. The superintendent moved out of the way and words were exchanged. Ultimately, the individual who was evicted threatened to run the superintendent over the next time they were seen in the roadway. The individual was banned for two weeks,

In Cook County, CPO Kusta was conducting recreational boat enforcement at a northern Cook County Forest Preserve. CPO Kusta had just finished conducting a boat safety inspection where the operator who was accompanied by his two children -both of whom were under the age of 13 and wearing their PFDs- had no violations. CPO Kusta then observed two kayakers paddling by. CPO Kusta called out to both and asked, “do you have lifejackets?” Both kayakers said “no.” CPO Kusta had the kayakers return to the boat launch so the violation can be addressed. Once back at the boat launch; CPO Kusta asked if they looked up the laws regarding the watercraft they were operating, both said “no.” CPO Kusta advised them they are required to have a PFD on board while underway. CPO Kusta advised both it was significant safety issue, and both will be receiving citations. One of the kayakers began to come up with many excuses as to why he didn’t know or why he shouldn’t be cited. After listening to the multitude of excuses, CPO Kusta advised him that he would still be receiving a citation. For this reason, he called CPO Kusta an insulting term for a male phallus. One of the excuses the kayaker used was there were no signs that told him that law existed. CPO Kusta advised him ignorance of the law is not an excuse, but also showed him the sign that stated a personal floatation device is required. The kayaker grew angry as he did not approve of the placement of the sign at the boat launch. He began to tell CPO Kusta that he did not put his kayak in the water were the sign was located. CPO Kusta advised them of the court date if they were to contest the citation. After we parted ways, CPO Kusta heard the displeased kayaker shout, “I hope you drown.” CPO Kusta knew that wasn’t going to happen because he always wears a PFD.

Central Zone –

Capts. Petreikis and Whitchurch

In Cass County, CPO Wahlbrink observed four teenagers fishing at Drake Lake, one of whom was not in possession of their fishing license. The individual provided CPO Wahlbrink with a name, address, and date of birth. No match was found in the online database. CPO Wahlbrink interviewed the individual again who then admitted to providing false information.

In DeWitt County, While conducting boat patrol, on Clinton Lake, CPO Graden and CPO Reeves responded to a medical call at the Mascoutin SRA Boat Dock. Upon arrival, an adult female was found unresponsive laying on the deck of a boat. She was being tended to by her family. CPO Graden rendered care until EMS arrived. During the incident, the patient regained consciousness; however, she was incoherent. The cause of her medical issue is unknown. The patient was transferred from the scene to John Warner Hospital by DeWitt County EMS.

In DeWitt County, CPO Ausmus captured an injured great horned owl in Clinton. The property owners discovered the owl in their pool and were able to get it out but the owl didn’t fly away. CPO Ausmus with help from a neighbor was able to capture the owl and transport it to the Raptor Center to be rehabilitated.

In DeWitt County, CPO Ausmus and Sgt Williamson followed up on a tip of a captive fox. The fox was located and seized. The subject claimed the fox was found and injured; the Clinton man was cited for Unlawful Take of a protected species.

South Zone – Capt. Eric Manker

In Montgomery County, CPO Roper was on patrol at Coffeen Lake with CPO Lentz when he observed two individuals fishing from the main boat launch. CPO Roper initiated a fishing compliance check on the individuals. CPO Roper determined one of the individuals was in possession of two short bass.

In Washington County, CPO Ray found subject responsible for hit and run damage to state property with a vehicle at Washington County Recreational Area. Subject hit a guard rail along the dam leaving pieces of vehicle at the scene. CPO Ray discovered the make and color of vehicle from the accident. He found the vehicle less than 2 miles from the park in a residential driveway.

In Gallatin County, CPO Haggerty and CPO Knop conducted a commercial fishing detail on the Wabash River. Several commercial fishing hoop nets were located and inspected. Three hoop nets were found to have no 2020 device tags. The owner of the nets was identified and issued a citation for unlawful use of a hoop net without a commercial fishing device tag. Returning to his squad by boat on the Ohio river, CPO Knop noticed multiple empty beer cans scattered along the boat ramp. Walking up to a van parked nearby CPO Knop observed the driver and passenger of the van with cans matching those littered. Citations were issued for pollution of a waterway.

In Jefferson County, CPO Folden received information of an Oklahoma man illegally operating a passenger for hire service to take fishermen onto Rend Lake for the purpose of crappie fishing. CPO Folden located the man, interviewed his clients, and determined he did received money for the purpose of taking the clients onto Rend Lake by boat. The Oklahoma man was issued a citation for failure to have a livery license.

In Pope County, CPO Wilkinson has conducted several fishing compliances checks and watercraft safety inspections. Two written warnings have been issued. CPO Wilkinson also conducted a timber truck inspection and completed a 3-month deer hunting investigation with the assistance of Iowa Department of Conservation. CPO Wilkinson charged a non-resident for falsifying residency on permit applications for the past 4 years to obtain Illinois resident permits, unlawfully hunting without a non-resident hunting license, utilizing invalid permits, and unlawfully harvesting two whitetail bucks. 8 citations and 8 written warnings were issued.