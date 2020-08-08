Outdoor News Radio – August 8, 2020

Host and Outdoor News Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman chat about the recently signed Great American Outdoors Act, plus the status of Minnesota’s goose hunting zones and goose blind reservation process. Former DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr then drops in to chat about one of his favorite hobbies during late summer: harvesting Minnesota’s manoomin – or wild rice. Tim Lesmeister helps Rob wrap up the show with discussions on BWCA etiquette, antler-point restrictions ending in southeast Minnesota, and the forthcoming Gary Clancy Wildlife Management Area dedication.