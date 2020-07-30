Record turnout for Blackfish Classic

Wayzata, Minn. — The Blackfish Classic Tournament for Bass on Monday, July 27 did not disappoint regional bass anglers.

For the third year in a row, the Blackfish Classic was hosted on Lake Minnetonka, with a record 200 anglers competing in a 100-boat field. Fifteen checks and multiple prizes were handed out, including a $10,000 check for first place.

Top finishers: first place, Nathan Whiting and Chris Amiot with a 19-pound, 8-ounce bag; second, Nhia Yang and Peter Lowith with 18 pounds, 15 ounces; and third, David Sicheneder and Kyle Minke with 18 pounds, 11 ounces. Big bass honors went to Dylan Roth with a fat Minnetonka Largemouth weighing 5 pounds, 7 ounces — he earned a $500 check for that big fish.

Hosted at Lord Fletcher’s, the one-day tournament has grown to become the largest single-day bass tournament in Minnesota. Anglers came from across the Midwest – not just Minnesota – including Illinois, Wisconsin, and North Dakota.

The Blackfish Classic has no pre-fishing point or qualifications, and hence is becoming a local favorite with anglers, almost the “must-fish” tournmanet of the year. Sponsors include Outdoor News Publications, All Terrain Tackle, Your Boat Club, FVP Products, Johnson Pump, Lakewood Products, Blue 42 Agency and Premier Banks. The event was broadcast live, and the full weigh-in can be viewed on the Blackfish Gear Facebook page. The complete list of winners, weights, as well as a photo gallery are available at BlackfishClassic.com.