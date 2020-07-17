ICAST 2020 Online New Product Showcase awards: Top honors go to Johnson Outdoors Watercraft

Staff and News Reports
Alexandria, Va. — July 17, 2020 – Top honors in the ICAST 2020 Online New Product Showcase goes to Johnson Outdoors Watercraft for their Old Town Sportsman Autopilot.

The innovative watercraft was selected from the 30 Best of Category winners to take home the Best of Show award. The product took top honors in the Boats and Watercraft category.

The New Product Showcase, sponsored by Fishing Tackle Retailer/Decode, features the latest innovations in gear, accessories, apparel, watercraft and other products that enhance the on-the-water experience.

The Best of Show and Best of Category winners were selected by credentialed buyers and media who vote in the New Product Showcase.

For ICAST 2020 Online, ­­­­­­434 new products were entered by more than 180 companies.

This year, ICAST, the world’s largest sportfishing trade show, conducted business in a virtual, online environment, transitioning in April from an Orlando-based, in person show in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its 63rd year, ICAST is produced by the American Sportfishing Association (ASA), the trade organization that represents the sportfishing industry.

“My congratulations go to Johnson Outdoors Watercraft for winning this year’s top honors as Best of Show for ICAST 2020 Online,” said ASA President Glenn Hughes. “Millions of anglers across the U.S. enjoy the fishing experience from a boat or other type of watercraft. This year’s win helps to highlight that close connection.”

All the New Product Showcase winning entries are available for viewing through the ICAST website and on the ICAST app.

ICAST 2020 Online New Product Showcase Best of Category Award Winners
For product details, images and other information please contact the individual award winners’ contacts listed below.

Best of Show

Johnson Outdoors Watercraft
Product: Old Town Sportsman Autopilot
Contact: Alex Sherbinow
Best of Category – Boating Accessories – Minn Kota
Product: Raptor Shallow Water Anchor
Contact: Kathy Dutton

Best of Category – Boats and Watercraft – Johnson Outdoors Watercraft
Product: Old Town Sportsman Autopilot
Contact: Alex Sherbinow

Best of Category – Giftware – Garmin
Product: Garmin quatix® 6X Solar
Contact: Carly Hysell

Best of Category – Footwear – Under Armour
Product: UA Micro G Kilchis
Contact: Jed Larkin

Best of Category – Eyewear – Costa Del Mar, Inc.
Product: Ferg
Contact: Todd Barker

Best of Category – Lifestyle Apparel for Women – Simms Fishing Products
Product: Women’s Challenger Jacket and Bib
Contact: Katy Grassel

Best of Category – Lifestyle Apparel for Men – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company
Product: Saba Recycled Seam-Free Boardshorts
Contact: Matt Florentino

Best of Category – Technical Apparel – Warm Weather – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company
Product: Diffuse Air-0 Mesh® Fishing Shorts
Contact: Matt Florentino

Best of Category – Technical Apparel – Cold Weather – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company
Product: Reaper Windproof 3-Layer Softshell Jacket
Contact: Matt Florentino

Best of Category – Soft and Hard Coolers – YETI
Product: Roadie 24
Contact: Erica Cicero

Best of Category – Electronics – Humminbird
Product: CoastMaster Charts
Contact: Justin Leesman

Best of Category – Cutlery, Hand Pliers or Tools – Line Cutterz as Seen on Shark Tank
Product: Line Cutterz Dual Hybrid Micro Scissor
Contact: Vance Zahorski

Best of Category – Fly Fishing Accessory – Plano Synergy
Product: Frabill Floating Trout nets
Contact: Chris Russell

Best of Category – Fishing Accessory – American Tackle Company
Product: Tsuka Handle System
Contact: Theron Asbery

Best of Category – Kids’ Tackle – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Abu Garcia Gen Ike EZ Cast Baitcast Combo
Contact: Kimberly Hoffman

Best of Category – Terminal Tackle – Rapala
Product: VMC CROSSOVER RINGS
Contact: Julia Lindberg

Best of Category – Tackle Management – Plano Synergy
Product: Plano EDGE FLEX
Contact: Chris Russell

Best of Category – Ice Fishing – Rapala
Product: STRIKEMASTER LITHIUM 24V
Contact: Julia Lindberg

Best of Category – Fishing Line – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Berkley FluoroShield
Contact: Kimberly Hoffman

Best of Category – Freshwater Soft Lure – A Band of Anglers
Product: Hyperlastics Dartprop Pro SK
Contact: Paul Michele

Best of Category – Freshwater Hard Lure – Z-Man Fishing Products
Product: ChatterBait® JackHammer™ StealthBlade™
Contact: Joey Prochazka

Best of Category – Saltwater Soft Lure – 13 Fishing
Product: The Mullet
Contact: Jessica Teschendorf

Best of Category – Saltwater Hard Lure – Shimano North America Fishing, Inc.
Product: SP-Orca 150 Flash Boost – Blue Sardine Color (XUS15TEBS)
Contact: John Mazurkiewicz

Best of Category – Fly Fishing Rod – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Hardy Zane Pro
Contact: Kimberly Hoffman

Best of Category – Freshwater Rod – St. Croix of Park Falls
Product: Legend Xtreme spinning XFS76MF
Contact: Josh Lanz

Best of Category – Saltwater Rod – St. Croix of Park Falls
Product: Mojo Inshore JIC79XHMF
Contact: Josh Lanz

Best of Category – Rod & Reel Combo – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Abu Garcia Virtual Casting Combo
Contact: Kimberly Hoffman

Best of Category – Fly Reel – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Hardy Ultradisc UDLA Reel
Contact: Kimberly Hoffman

Best of Category – Freshwater Reel – Shimano North America Fishing, Inc.
Product: Vanford 2500 Spinning Reel (VF2500HGF)
Contact: John Mazurkiewicz

Best of Category – Saltwater Reel – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: PENN Battle III Reels
Contact: Kimberly Hoffman

 

