ICAST 2020 Online New Product Showcase awards: Top honors go to Johnson Outdoors Watercraft

The innovative watercraft was selected from the 30 Best of Category winners to take home the Best of Show award. The product took top honors in the Boats and Watercraft category.

The New Product Showcase, sponsored by Fishing Tackle Retailer/Decode, features the latest innovations in gear, accessories, apparel, watercraft and other products that enhance the on-the-water experience.

The Best of Show and Best of Category winners were selected by credentialed buyers and media who vote in the New Product Showcase.

For ICAST 2020 Online, ­­­­­­434 new products were entered by more than 180 companies.

This year, ICAST, the world’s largest sportfishing trade show, conducted business in a virtual, online environment, transitioning in April from an Orlando-based, in person show in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its 63rd year, ICAST is produced by the American Sportfishing Association (ASA), the trade organization that represents the sportfishing industry.

“My congratulations go to Johnson Outdoors Watercraft for winning this year’s top honors as Best of Show for ICAST 2020 Online,” said ASA President Glenn Hughes. “Millions of anglers across the U.S. enjoy the fishing experience from a boat or other type of watercraft. This year’s win helps to highlight that close connection.”

All the New Product Showcase winning entries are available for viewing through the ICAST website and on the ICAST app.

ICAST 2020 Online New Product Showcase Best of Category Award Winners

For product details, images and other information please contact the individual award winners’ contacts listed below.

Best of Show

Johnson Outdoors Watercraft

Product: Old Town Sportsman Autopilot

Contact: Alex Sherbinow