ICAST 2020 Online New Product Showcase awards: Top honors go to Johnson Outdoors Watercraft

Product: Raptor Shallow Water Anchor
Contact: Kathy Dutton
Best of Category – Boats and Watercraft – Johnson Outdoors Watercraft
Product: Old Town Sportsman Autopilot
Contact: Alex Sherbinow
Best of Category – Giftware – Garmin
Product: Garmin quatix® 6X Solar
Contact: Carly Hysell
Best of Category – Footwear – Under Armour
Product: UA Micro G Kilchis
Contact: Jed Larkin
Best of Category – Eyewear – Costa Del Mar, Inc.
Product: Ferg
Contact: Todd Barker
Best of Category – Lifestyle Apparel for Women – Simms Fishing Products
Product: Women’s Challenger Jacket and Bib
Contact: Katy Grassel
Best of Category – Lifestyle Apparel for Men – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company
Product: Saba Recycled Seam-Free Boardshorts
Contact: Matt Florentino
Best of Category – Technical Apparel – Warm Weather – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company
Product: Diffuse Air-0 Mesh® Fishing Shorts
Contact: Matt Florentino
Best of Category – Technical Apparel – Cold Weather – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company
Product: Reaper Windproof 3-Layer Softshell Jacket
Contact: Matt Florentino
Best of Category – Soft and Hard Coolers – YETI
Product: Roadie 24
Contact: Erica Cicero
Best of Category – Electronics – Humminbird
Product: CoastMaster Charts
Contact: Justin Leesman
Best of Category – Cutlery, Hand Pliers or Tools – Line Cutterz as Seen on Shark Tank
Product: Line Cutterz Dual Hybrid Micro Scissor
Contact: Vance Zahorski
Best of Category – Fly Fishing Accessory – Plano Synergy
Product: Frabill Floating Trout nets
Contact: Chris Russell
Best of Category – Fishing Accessory – American Tackle Company
Product: Tsuka Handle System
Contact: Theron Asbery
Best of Category – Kids’ Tackle – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Abu Garcia Gen Ike EZ Cast Baitcast Combo
Contact: Kimberly Hoffman
Best of Category – Terminal Tackle – Rapala
Product: VMC CROSSOVER RINGS
Contact: Julia Lindberg
Best of Category – Tackle Management – Plano Synergy
Product: Plano EDGE FLEX
Contact: Chris Russell
Best of Category – Ice Fishing – Rapala
Product: STRIKEMASTER LITHIUM 24V
Contact: Julia Lindberg
Best of Category – Fishing Line – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Berkley FluoroShield
Contact: Kimberly Hoffman
Best of Category – Freshwater Soft Lure – A Band of Anglers
Product: Hyperlastics Dartprop Pro SK
Contact: Paul Michele
Best of Category – Freshwater Hard Lure – Z-Man Fishing Products
Product: ChatterBait® JackHammer™ StealthBlade™
Contact: Joey Prochazka
Best of Category – Saltwater Soft Lure – 13 Fishing
Product: The Mullet
Contact: Jessica Teschendorf
Best of Category – Saltwater Hard Lure – Shimano North America Fishing, Inc.
Product: SP-Orca 150 Flash Boost – Blue Sardine Color (XUS15TEBS)
Contact: John Mazurkiewicz
Best of Category – Fly Fishing Rod – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Hardy Zane Pro
Contact: Kimberly Hoffman
Best of Category – Freshwater Rod – St. Croix of Park Falls
Product: Legend Xtreme spinning XFS76MF
Contact: Josh Lanz
Best of Category – Saltwater Rod – St. Croix of Park Falls
Product: Mojo Inshore JIC79XHMF
Contact: Josh Lanz
Best of Category – Rod & Reel Combo – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Abu Garcia Virtual Casting Combo
Contact: Kimberly Hoffman
Best of Category – Fly Reel – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: Hardy Ultradisc UDLA Reel
Contact: Kimberly Hoffman
Best of Category – Freshwater Reel – Shimano North America Fishing, Inc.
Product: Vanford 2500 Spinning Reel (VF2500HGF)
Contact: John Mazurkiewicz
Best of Category – Saltwater Reel – Pure Fishing, Inc.
Product: PENN Battle III Reels
Contact: Kimberly Hoffman
