Monster walleye prompts talk of state’s oldest fish record

Wisconsin Possible Record Target Walleye Caught Lac Vieux Desert
Eric Van Dyn Hoven, of Kaukauna, and his monster walleye. (Photo: Eric Van Dyn Hoven)

The walleye was 31.75 inches long and, when weighed the next day on a digital scale, was 16.87 pounds, according to the angler who caught the mega-walleye. And as it’s not uncommon for an adult walleye to produce 1 pound of eggs, the fish could easily have been heavier than 17 pounds, perhaps even 18, he said, which has generated discussion about a near miss on the quest to break the state’s oldest fish record. For the complete story, click here.

