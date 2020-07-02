Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 3, 2020

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Zeb Campbell reports fawns are being born everywhere in Allegheny County. If you see a fawn, please leave it alone. The mother likely is nearby and will come back and check on the fawn.

Allegheny County Game Warden Zeb Campbell reports State Game Land 203’s range is open. Remember to use social-distancing and have a range permit, hunting license, or furtaker license. You can buy one of these at any place that sells licenses or online. If it is your first time to the range, please read the rules to make sure you know what you can and cannot do.

Beaver County Game Warden Mike Yeck reports a hunter was charged with the unlawful killing of two wild turkeys over the course of one week this spring. The hunter, who did not possess a second turkey tag, did not tag either bird properly.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports Dunbar Creek on State Game Land 51 has been getting much attention from fly-fishermen.

Greene County Game Warden Christopher Bence reports several individuals were recently cited for driving vehicles on state game lands and co-op properties.

Indiana, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties Land Management Group Supervisor Matthew Lucas reports hedgerow removal and improvements recently were done with the agency’s Hydro-Axe machine. These hedgerows were predominately autumn olive and honeysuckle which were overgrown and spreading out into the herbaceous openings on State Game Lands 411. Fruit-bearing trees were salvaged, and another goal was to promote more native species beneficial to wildlife.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Michael J. Papinchak reports a property owner approached him with information about individuals riding around looking for turkeys during turkey season. A lengthy investigation uncovered multiple violations, resulting in charges and warnings. Most notably using a vehicle to locate game and stalking turkeys.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Michael J Papinchak reports he received a report of young boys shooting wildlife in their backyard. A parent admitted to regularly providing them a firearm to commit the unlawful acts. Charges were filed.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Michael J. Papinchak reports observing multiple boating violations on the Loyalhanna Reservoir. Charges are being filed in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports a Unity Township man has been charged for operating a motorized vehicle on Westmoreland County Municipal Authority Property, near the Whitney Stone Quarry. The area is well posted with signs that restrict certain activities. If you don’t own the land, make sure you have permission to ride before doing so.

Westmoreland County Warden Bill Brehun reports an Irwin man has been charged for the unlawful possession of a white-tailed deer. A fawn was found lying along the road and the actor picked it up and took it home. Two days after this occurred, a neighbor observed the deer outside of the actor’s residence and called to report this wildlife crime.

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Lycoming County Game Warden Harold Cole reports that, while heading to another county to assist in an ATV detail, he saw a pair of ospreys flying – one with a fish in its talons and the other apparently flying cover, as an eagle was flying nearby, too.

McKean County Game Warden Jeffrey Orwig reports that several individuals were cited for riding their ATVs on property enrolled in the Hunter Access program.

Clinton County Game Warden Kirk Miller reports that an individual from Clinton County was arrested on the first day of spring gobbler season for hunting through the use of bait. The individual could face fines up to $300.

Elk County Game Warden Kolton Mueller reports citations have been filed for littering on game lands, illegal use of motorized vehicles on co-op property, trapping out of season and illegal camping on state game lands.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports he encountered a spring turkey hunter trespassing.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports that a successful spring turkey hunter neglected to tag the bird.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports that a spring turkey hunter was encountered hunting in a baited area.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports that a spring turkey hunter shot a turkey from a motorized vehicle.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports ATV violations were prolific on Hunter Access property during Memorial Day weekend.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports a mangy bear that had been raiding garbage cans and birdfeeders in Clearfield was captured.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports a 500-pound road-killed bear was removed from Interstate 80 near the Woodland exit.

Tioga County Game Warden Michael Smith reports one hunter was walking out of the woods with a loaded gun at 2 p.m. on a day turkey-hunting hours ended at noon. The turkey hunter had a few other violations, as well. Another turkey hunter who was field checked and had his unfilled antlerless deer tag in possession, even though he’d harvested a doe in rifle season.

Land Management Group Supervisor Rodney Mee reports that managed dove fields have been planted on State Game Land 252 in Allenwood, State Game Land 201 near Mifflinburg, State Game Land 134 in Barbours and State Game Land 317 in Laurelton. Many of the fields are 40-plus acres and will be planted in sunflower, brown-top millet and winter wheat. Mee also reports that the State Game Land 252 dove fields produced the highest dove counts in the state according to a hunter survey conducted last year.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Cumberland County Game Warden John Fetchkan reports that spring gobbler hunters seemed to have trouble locating birds this season. Fewer than normal were checked in the field.

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf reports citations were filed for two individuals that used a vehicle to locate a turkey, shot it from the road, trespassed on private property, failed to tag it and didn’t possess their hunting licenses while in the field. Citations were issued for mudding on the State Game Land 169, and for illegally possessing a young fox that was taken from the wild.

Juniata County Game Warden Eric Kelly reports investigating complaints of kayakers and boaters harassing wildlife along the Juniata River.

Perry County Game Warden Kevin P. Anderson Jr. reports he recently finished a Resident Instructor assignment for the 32nd class of Game Warden cadets.

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens reports two individuals were cited during spring turkey season for not having the proper licenses.

York County Game Warden Justin Ritter reports an increase of people taking in young wildlife.

Wayne County Game Warden Adriel Douglass reports citations were filed recently for various violations on state game lands.

Monroe County Game Warden Praveed Abraham reports charging multiple individuals for riding ATVs on state game lands in his district.

Monroe County Game Warden Praveed Abraham reports investigating the shooting of an osprey near Evergreen Hollow Road in Effort. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Region Office at 570-675-1143.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan reports four Individuals will be receiving citations stemming from an incident near Dushore. After seeing a coyote in a field from a pickup, the individuals exited the vehicle and shot the coyote. “It is unlawful to hunt through the use of a motorized vehicle and hunt someone’s property without permission, even if it is not posted,” said Finnegan.

Lackawanna County Game Warden Kevin Moran reports that illegal ATV activity has increased in Lackawanna County and several individuals were cited for riding ATVs on State Game Lands 300. “Patrols are being conducted to reduce illegal activity and to ensure the peace and tranquility of the game lands system for the hunters,” said Moran.

Lackawanna County Game Warden Aaron Morrow reports numerous citations were filed in May for the unlawful use of ATVs on state game lands.

Wyoming County Game Warden Vic Rosa reports several incidents of the unlawful use of ATVs on State Game Lands 57 in Forkston Township.

Pike County Game Warden Patrick Sowers reports an increase in littering on state game lands and state forest property.

Northumberland County Game Warden Derek Spitler reports a citation was filed against an individual for shooting a turkey and removing the bird from the hunting location before completing and attaching the harvest tag.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Mike Webb reports observing a good number of grouse throughout the county. “I have seen several grouse crossing roads and a fair number of them were heard drumming,” he said.

SOUTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Bucks County Game Warden Shawna Burkett reports an ongoing investigation regarding a turkey hunter allegedly trespassing on PECO property in Richland Township and firing two shots in the vicinity of a dwelling. The investigation is ongoing.

Bucks County Game Warden Tyler Barnes cited three hunters on the opening day of spring gobbler season for hunting through the use of bait.

Chester County Game Warden Matthew Johnson reports that adjudication of three individuals for a massive graffiti event where boulders on State Game Lands 43 were spray-painted in May 2019. After a long investigation, two juveniles and one adult were prosecuted for misdemeanor criminal mischief and other offenses. They paid approximately $3,600 in restitution and were assigned community service and probation.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek has been investigating numerous cases of unauthorized vehicle use on State Game Lands 156.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek had to euthanize a raccoon that had been handled by numerous people, in order to have it tested for rabies. Thankfully, the animal tested negative for rabies.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham reports investigating several reports of farmers shooting nuisance birds on their properties. In one case, robins, grackles and mourning doves were shot. Only European starlings and English sparrows may be destroyed for crop damage. All other birds are protected by both state and federal law.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham cited numerous individuals for state game lands violations. The COVID-19 pandemic created a huge increase in gamelands use and led to increased dumping of yard waste, littering and damage to property.

Lancaster County Game Warden Daniel Gibble reports citing several juveniles for shooting songbirds. There is no closed season on English sparrows and European starlings, but they may not be hunted during the regular firearms deer seasons.

Montgomery County Game Warden Raymond Madden reports an investigation concluded with the help of the Limerick Township Police Department. They fielded a report about a resident shooting at a fox across a busy road. During the investigation, the resident admitted to the act, saying he was worried the fox would come to his property. Citations were filed for shooting across a roadway.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Jason Macunas reports that, despite a very successful bear harvest in the county during the 2019 hunting season, nuisance bear calls are picking up. Individuals are reminded that intentionally feeding bears is against the law. It’s also illegal to put feed out for any wildlife that is causes bears to congregate or habituate to an area.