Venison Taco Corn Bread Casserole

With lots of folks considering the stash of venison or game meat they have hiding in the back of the freezer, and looking for recipes that tap the supplies you’ve already got in the pantry, we’ve got a recipe that allows you to use venison or swap the protein for turkey or even goose meat. This makes a large pan, which is great for a family, but rest assured that you’ll love the leftovers if there is anything remaining after dinner is served.

Ingredients

2 lbs ground venison, elk or other game meat

1 tablespoon oil

2 envelopes of taco seasoning

2 cans (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes, drain liquid into a measuring cup and add water to equal one cup of liquid

1 cup cooked rice

1 can (4 oz.) chopped green chilies, do not drain

2 pkg. (8.5 oz.) corn bread/ muffin mix (Prepared to package instructions – so check for additional package ingredients such as egg or milk!)

1 can whole kernel corn, drained

1 cup sour cream

2 cups corn chips

2 cups shredded cheese

1 small can sliced olives, drained

Directions

Prepare a 9×13 baking pan by greasing the sides lightly with shortening or butter. We’ve heard that some people like to use bacon grease for this, but cooking spray works as an option too.

Preheat oven to 400.

In a Dutch oven, warm the oil and cook the game meat over medium heat, stirring to brown evenly. (Note, you can swap cooked, shredded turkey or goose meat for the ground meat and skip the browning process.) Sprinkle the taco seasoning mix over the meat and combine with the tomatoes, liquid, rice and green chilies. Heat through, stirring to combine well. Remove from heat.

In another bowl, prepare the cornbread mix according to the package directions and add the drained corn. Pour half of this batter into the bottom of the 9×13 pan. Layer half of the taco-seasoned meat mixture, followed by all of the sour cream, half of the corn chips, and 1 cup of the cheese. Top with the remaining cornbread batter, followed by the rest of the meat mixture, the drained black olives and the remaining corn chips. (Save the rest of the cheese for now!)

Bake, uncovered, 55-60 minutes or until the cornbread is slightly golden. Sprinkle the rest of the shredded cheese on top and bake an additional 3-5 minutes, just until the cheese is melted.

Optional garnishes to serve with this dish are shredded lettuce, sliced green onions and chopped tomatoes.