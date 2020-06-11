Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – June 12, 2020

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Lower Chippewa Team/April

Wardens Charles Ackerman, of Clark County, and Ken Thomson investigated a complaint concerning an individual who was baiting turkeys. They found the individual had placed corn in front of a ground blind and allowed a juvenile hunter to shoot a turkey at the illegal bait site.

Wardens Kevin Christorf and Bob Kneeland investigated an illegal turkey complaint. It was found that one hunter killed two turkeys during the first season. The individual only possessed one valid authorization.

Wardens Christorf and Bolks contacted a group of individuals who spearing and shooting fish with a bow during the night in the refuge on Otter Creek near Stanley. It was also found that one of the individuals shot an otter with a rifle.

Wardens Christorf and Kneeland followed up on a report of individuals fishing in a fish refuge below the Lake Altoona dam. It was found seven individuals were fishing in the fish refuge. It was also found two of the individuals did not possess valid fishing license.

Warden Kneeland coordinated a search-and -rescue request from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department of a boat found floating without occupants on Little Lake Wissota. After investigating, the wardens found the unmanned boat likely drifted away from its mooring. The owner was found and the boat was collected and secured by the owner.

Warden Bolks patrolled a heavily signed fish refuge throughout the month and issued over a dozen citations to people who “didn’t read” or “didn’t see the signs” indicating they weren’t allowed to fish. Upon investigation in these instances it was found the individuals walked right past the sign.

Wisconsin River Team/April

Warden Kyle Ziembo, of Wisconsin Rapids, saw two toms shot by two men who retrieved the birds and hid one of the turkeys with a firearm. The group emerged from the woods carrying only one bird and one gun. Ziembo found that one hunter did not have a turkey license and that is why he hid the turkey in the woods.

Warden Erika Taylor, of Marshfield, checked fishing licenses at Dexter and found a group fishing without licenses. One individual also was found to be operating with a suspended license and expired vehicle registration.

Wardens Charlie Ackerman and Erika Taylor received a complaint about a turkey being shot from the road. Upon contact with the two individuals suspected of the shooting, a few violations were discovered. They were: one turkey was shot from the road, no harvest authorization, the turkey was not registered, no permission to hunt on the land, and the vehicle was carrying two loaded shotguns. Enforcement actions were taken.

Warden Tyler Flood, of Wausau, has been working with the owner of a truck that went through the ice on Lake Wausau in early March. The location of the truck is making it difficult to remove. Steps are being taken by the DNR to resolve this issue.

Warden Jon Scharbarth, of Stevens Point, along with supervisor Korey Trowbridge and warden Tyler Flood, assisted with a hunting incident investigation where a turkey hunter shot a neighboring landowner while hunting turkeys. Neither party knew the other person was in the area.

Warden Bryan Lockman, of Stevens Point, contacted multiple turkey hunters in April and dealt with multiple groups hunting over bait, hunting without proper approval/authorization and shooting turkey illegally from roadway. Enforcement actions were taken.

Black River Falls Team/April

Warden Michael Weber, of Mauston, responded to an illegal burning complaint at a residence in the town of Necedah. At the residence, Weber found the individuals had lit a campfire, which then got away and burned a nearby area in a pine plantation. The individuals used water from their residence to contain the fire. Weber contacted the local fire department which ensured the fire was out and wasn’t spreading. Enforcement action was taken by the Necedah DNR forestry office.

Warden Weber contacted two UTV operators riding illegally on Hwy. 58. Upon contact, Weber found that neither UTV was registered and neither operator had taken an ATV/UTV safety course as required by state law.

Mississippi River Team/April

Warden Dale Hochhausen, of Onalaska, investigated complaints regarding ATVs, boats, littering, storm water, well drilling, shoreline grading, illegal harvest of bobcats and turkeys, fish snagging, fish overbagging and injured wildlife in the month of April.

Warden Meghan Jensen, of Trempealeau, contacted three persons who had been fishing below a dam in Trempealeau County. One angler was found to be in possession of a brook trout during the closed season, and the other two were found to have been fishing without a license.

Warden Shawna Stringham, of Viroqua, got a call from a man who said he forgot to register his turkey and realized two days later. Stringham told him to register the bird that day and told him he did the right thing by calling.

Warden Nate Ackerman, of Durand, participated in several birthday parades with area law enforcement and fire departments.

Warden Bob Jumbeck, of Alma, contacted an individual found to be placing shelled corn throughout the property for the purpose of feeding wildlife. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Jumbeck met with a local Cub Scout Troop and took questions about the warden career.

Warden Jumbeck responded to an injured bald eagle call. However, the eagle did not want to be helped as it jumped into the water and crossed a small bay before being caught. The bird appeared to have a broken wing and was transported to a rehabilitator.

Warden Cody Adams, of Prairie du Chien, observed an ATV operator driving down a state highway while pulling a small metal trailer. There was a man driving the ATV with a beer in hand, a child on the ATV and a child sitting inside the trailer. Neither of the children had helmets on and the highway was not an ATV route. The man performed field sobriety tests and was determined to be under the influence of an intoxicant.

Lower St. Croix Team/April

Warden J.J. Redemann, of Dunn County, responded to several complaints in April of garbage being dumped on state property. In one instance Redemann was able to track down the litter bug.

Warden Redemann responded to several environmental complaints that included a landowner who burned his old mattresses and furniture to save money on the landfill costs. Redemann worked with the sheriff’s department for enforcement action.

Warden Paul Sickman, of St. Croix County, received a complaint of two bald eagles being shot. Sickman investigated and found the birds were actually turkey vultures. The homeowner, who believed the birds were crows, did not like them congregating on the property. Enforcement action was taken.

SOUTHERN REGION

Madison Team/April

Warden Ryan Caputo, of Madison, received numerous complaints about individuals spearing suckers out of a stream in Waunakee. Caputo patrolled the location and took enforcement action against two people spearing suckers in this location – and discarding a dead one back into the water.

Warden Caputo responded to a call concerning illegal traps in Waunakee. Upon contact with the individual with the traps, Caputo determined the person was trapping outside of the legal trapping season, did not have a license and did not get the appropriate paperwork completed.

Warden Henry Bauman, of Madison, patrolled fishing activity throughout the month and issued citations to individuals for fishing in the closed refuge areas at Tenney Park and the Wingra spillway. Bauman also issued a citation for an individual who caught and kept a walleye out of season at Lagoon Sumac.

Warden Jake Donar, of Madison, located two individuals who were fishing and in possession of a 27-inch walleye caught in a refuge. Enforcement action was taken. Their violations included fishing without a license, fishing in a refuge, fishing for game fish during the closed season and possession of game fish during the closed season.

Wardens Pete McCormick and Paul Nadolski, both of Columbia County, assisted with the search for the two inmates who escaped from the Columbia County Correctional Center.

Dodgeville Team/April

Warden Pearl Worden, of Grant County, investigated three cases of illegal vehicle operation on state land along the Wisconsin River. In the first case, a person was ripping up the parking area in his truck, causing damage. In the second case, a driver’s vehicle became stuck in the mud while off-roading. In the final case a vehicle operator drove past the squad truck and a sign to access a road closed to motor vehicle traffic. Enforcement action was taken in all three cases.

Warden Worden investigated a property owner harvesting timber without filing a cutting notice on tax delinquent lands. The logger was contacted and a citation was issued.

Warden Worden contacted a turkey hunter at his vehicle after the hunter finished a morning hunt. The hunter did not have his approvals with him and said those approvals were at home. At the residence, it was determined the hunter did not have the correct harvest approvals and had transported a loaded shotgun in his vehicle.

Rock River Team/April

Dodge/Jefferson/Rock Counties

Warden Kyle Johnson, of Janesville, took enforcement action against an angler who had kept a bass during the closed season. The bass was also undersized.

Warden Johnson was on patrol when he observed an ATV being operated at a high rate of speed on a county road that is not a road route. The operator was stopped and issued a citation for illegally operating on a roadway.

Warden Johnson contacted two anglers at the Indianford dam and determined they had caught and kept three undersized walleyes. The walleyes were not able to be released and enforcement action was taken.

Warden Johnson was on patrol when he observed a vehicle tearing up a mowed grassy area landscaped with small pine trees. Johnson, along with a Rock County deputy, made contact with the operator and passenger of the vehicle and who were found trespassing, causing damage to private property, and who had open intoxicants in the vehicle.

Warden Brad Burton, of Beaver Dam, investigated a complaint and observed an angler keep a foul-hooked pike. Burton determined the angler had also kept a walleye that was foul-hooked. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Burton investigated numerous complaints about anglers fishing illegally in a closed fishing refuge near Fox Lake in April. Multiple anglers received citations for fishing in the closed area.

Warden Burton investigated a complaint of two groups snagging/keeping foul-hooked fish. Burton contacted both groups and determined they had all kept fish that were illegally snagged. One of the groups was intentionally snagging fish with a large treble hook and weight. They were also over their daily bag limit. The second group was also found to have illegally snagged fish. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Ryan Mannes, of Horicon, followed up on a complaint about an illegal campfire in the Mud Lake Wildlife Area. Mannes located the group and the illegal fire. One man in the group was also found to be fishing without a license. Enforcement action was taken for the illegal fire and license violations.

Warden Mannes took enforcement action against an angler fishing in the closed fish refuge in Hustisford.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Waukesha Walworth Team/April

Wardens Drew Starch and Adam Strehlow followed up on complaints concerning walleye fishing during the closed season at the Lake Lac La Bell dam during hours of darkness. The wardens contacted a person fishing without a license and in possession of four walleyes out-of-season. The person also was in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Steve Sanidas responded to a complaint in the town of Palmyra for a group of individuals who were observed keeping bass during the release-only season. Sanidas contacted the anglers as they returned to the boat landing and discovered five bass in the livewell.

While working recreation property enforcement during the governor’s mandated parks closure, warden Sanidas contacted three individuals who drove around barricades to enter the Paradise Springs Nature Trail. During the contact, Sanidas learned that the individuals were also in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Wardens Sanidas and Blaine Ziarek completed a timber theft investigation where an individual stole logs from a logging project at a DNR wildlife area. The individual was contacted and found to possess marked logs from the logging site. Enforcement action is underway.

Warden Ziarek contacted a group of three anglers shore-fishing on Little Muskego. One individual did not have a fishing license and the three anglers were in possession of 145 panfish. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Brad Wilson received a complaint of individuals keeping walleyes out of season on Lake Geneva. The investigation found two individuals were fishing for bass when they caught four walleyes over 18 inches and kept them. It was also found that one of the individuals did not have a valid Wisconsin fishing license.

Warden Wilson worked turkey hunting enforcement in Walworth County. Wilson observed an individual turkey hunting Voluntary Public Access land on in East Troy. Upon contact, it was found that the individual did not have any turkey hunting approvals.

Sheboygan-Fond du Lac Team/April

Warden Anthony Arndt checked a remote lot of the Sheboygan Marsh Wildlife Area due to previous issues with illegal fires and littering. He observed several vehicles and people, along with multiple empty beer cans in a pile as he pulled into the lot. Some of the people ran to their cars and fled the scene. Arndt contacted the remaining parties and found they were under 21 and had littered beer cans. All suspects were later identified through phone interviews. Enforcement action was taken for the underage liquor and littering violations

Warden Anthony Arndt responded to assist the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department with the termination of a pursuit. A vehicle was chased southbound on I-43 as the driver was operating at approximately 85 mph without headlights during hours of darkness. The driver finally spun out near Kohler-Andrae State Park. Arndt assisted deputies take the driver into custody at gunpoint, as he was not responding to verbal commands. They used his patrol truck to act as a moving shield to provide cover while apprehending the individual.

Warden Arndt was requested to assist the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department with a manhunt. A Sheboygan Falls man reportedly crashed his vehicle into a building and fled from the responding deputy. He was also known to carry weapons and had fought with officers in the past. Arndt assisted with scene security and a vehicle search. The investigation was turned over to the sheriff’s department as more deputies arrived. The suspect was later apprehended.

Warden William Hankee followed up on a self-reported violation of a youth turkey hunter who accidentally shot two turkeys. Hankee discussed the issue with the youth and parent. All agreed to donate the turkeys to a Fond du Lac food pantry. The hunters were content with the outcome and were happy to provide a wild turkey meal to a needy family.

Warden Hankee followed up on a complaint of sucker anglers and spearers leaving rough fish on the shoreline. Hankee observed an individual upstream in a wooded area trespassing on private land and snagging fish. Upon Hankee’s approach, the individual attempted to hide in the bushes from Hankee. It was discovered the individual also did not have a fishing license.

While on patrol in the Kettle Moraine State Forest, Hankee observed a vehicle operator was coming from the opposite direction swerve across the center line, forcing Hankee to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a head-on collision. Hankee turned around to follow and observed the vehicle stop in the middle of the road. Hankee stopped behind the vehicle and activated emergency lights and siren. The vehicle took off, leading Hankee on a 10.1-mile vehicle pursuit to the suspect’s residence. There, Hankee was joined by Wisconsin State Patrol and Sheboygan County and Fond du Lac County sheriff’s departments. The suspect was arrested through a search warrant and transported to Fond du Lac County jail for felony charges. The suspect has a prior history of operating while intoxicated and had a suspended license. Multiple charges are pending.

April 2020 Warden Web Page Report

Racine/Kenosha/Walworth Counties

Wardens Brandon Smith, of Twin Lakes, and Taylor Meinholz, of Union Grove, worked walleye run enforcement on a Kenosha County creek. Five groups consisting of 11 fishermen were contacted for fishing during the closed season or harvesting walleyes with landing nets. Violations included illegal netting, fishing during the closed season, fishing without a license, and overbagging. In total, citations in excess of $4,000 were issued, along with seizure of equipment.

Warden Smith assisted the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with a complaint of a person stuck at the New Munster State Wildlife Area. The operator was found to have illegally operated down a mowed firebreak, leaving deep ruts and ultimately getting stuck in a wetland area. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Brandon Smith, Brad Latza and Zack Feest patrolled Richard Bong State Recreation Area during a COVID-19 park closure. The wardens contacted two juvenile subjects operating three-wheelers in an unauthorized area. The ATVs were not registered and the riders did not have without helmets or ATV safety certificates. The parents were educated on ATV laws and enforcement action was taken.

Warden Smith contacted a vehicle operator and two passengers after they drove into a restricted service road at Richard Bong State Recreation Area. The persons knew the area was closed and two subjects were also in possession of marijuana and numerous drug paraphernalia items. Additional violations were found, including operating a motor vehicle with a restricted amount of controlled substance, operating a vehicle on a hiking trail and littering. Enforcement action was taken.