Game Fair Cancels Show for August 2020

Ramsey, Minn. — Game Fair has announced that it has canceled its 2020 show. The popular event among the region’s hunting and sporting dog community had been scheduled for two weekends, August 7-9 and August 14-16.

“It’s a tough day,” said Chuck Delaney, who along with his wife Loral I, has hosted the outdoors showcase at their Armstrong Ranch Kennels in Anoka County the past 38 years. “It was a difficult decision to make but it’s what needs to be done for the safety of all our visitors, vendors, and workers.”

The 2020 event was to be the 39th annual Game Fair but that will now occur in 2021. Delaney said the dates for next year already have been set: August 13-15 and August 20-22, 2021.

In recent weeks, Delaney had said he likely would follow the lead of the Minnesota State Fair, and with the State Fair Board’s announcement this morning that it was canceling, Delaney made the decision not to go forward with Game Fair 2020.

Exhibitors and attendees from around the country visit Game Fair, and Delaney said he doesn’t want them incurring potential financial risk and loss given the uncertainties of COVID-19 protocols in Minnesota and beyond.

An annual show that draws more than 50,000 people and 4,000 dogs over two weekends in August, Game Fair is the largest such event in the nation.

“People come to Game Fair for the fun, the family atmosphere, and all the events they can participate in either themselves or with their dogs,” Delaney said in a news release. “It’s a lot of contact and interaction, which is what makes Game Fair so great.”

Changing that to make an event that also protected people’s health and the spread of coronavirus is not something that can be accomplished.

“If people can’t do all the things they usually do I think they would be really disappointed – and we love putting on the best show out there,” Delaney said. “It’s just not going to be possible to put together a Game Fair that people know and love this year.”

For more details, visit www.GameFair.com.