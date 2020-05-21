Nature Channel doesn’t compare to the real thing

My brother is fond of noting that when we’re hunting or fishing, no matter whether we bring back fish or game, we get a chance to see things outdoors that others don’t get to experience from their living rooms.

It’s certainly true, and if you’re lucky, one doesn’t have to travel far to capture moments that aren’t easily seen even on the Nature channel.

While headed out to the duck blind in the dark, we’ve often observed the Northern Lights and meteorites sparking through our atmosphere. After the sun has come over the horizon, it’s incredible to see migrating flocks of waterfowl, no matter whether they are coming into our decoys or headed for other points farther south.

But I can’t tell you how many times I’ve walked out of the house for just a minute or two, only to look up and see an eagle passing by at treetop height, something I would have been oblivious to if I’d kept my eyes glued to the TV for a second longer.

Over the past couple weeks, I’ve observed the International Space Station fly by my house and place of employment four times. I get text alerts when it’s going to be orbiting over my neighborhood so, if I can, and the weather is cooperating, I get outside to witness at least a portion of its 4- to 6-minute flyover, if not all of it. A couple weeks ago, I watched the Great Lakes Fleet’s MV Roger Blough chug out of Lake Superior toward the Soo Locks, with a bright moon overhead, Venus shining in the northwest, and the Pleiades or “Seven Sisters” cluster of stars right next to Venus – something that only happens about every 8 years – while the space station passed by the moon. The timing was great. I was struck by the immense lake freighter made so tiny by what was going on in the vast universe above it.

In the coming couple weeks, I’m hoping to see wonderous things closer to earth – specifically, morels, fish and maybe a turkey. This cold spring has pushed our annual foray for morels off a bit, but it seems as if the ground is finally warming, so we have high hopes. Let’s get outside and do things that help us better appreciate our short orbit here on Earth.