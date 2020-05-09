Outdoor News Radio – May 9, 2020

The kickoff of the inland waters walleye and northern pike seasons in Minnesota dominates a solid chunk of this week’s show, including a discussion with Tim Spielman, then Lake of the Woods tourism’s Joe Henry about the border water fishing forecast. Kathy Yerich, author of the popular field guide Mushrooms of the Upper Midwest and an officer with the Minnesota Mycological Society, visits to chat about morel season and growing your own shiitake mushrooms. Finally, Tim Lesmeister touches bases on a range of topics, including the BWCAW, the announcement from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that there will be no federal waterfowl count this year, and Lake Superior smelting.