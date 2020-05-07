Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – May 8, 2020

SOUTHCENTRALREGION

From the Game Commission

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Blair County man has pleaded guilty to the unlawful taking of game and wildlife, using a vehicle to locate game, unlawful transportation of game and wildlife, along with various other corresponding charges. There were a total of 67 charges against the defendant. About $30,000 in fines were imposed and the defendant could lose his hunting privileges for up 50 years.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports numerous charges have been filed for boating operators not wearing personal floatation devices during the cold-weather season.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda M. Isett warned two juveniles for shooting at migratory birds with BB guns.

Huntingdon County Game Warden Amy Nabozny removed an adult bald eagle from the railroad in the Mapleton Depot area after it was struck by a train. The eagle, which had been scavenging on carrion already on the tracks, was unable to fly out of the way of the train and unfortunately was killed upon impact. All dead eagles must be collected and sent to a National Eagle Repository. From this repository, the eagles are shipped to Native Americans and Alaskan Natives that are enrolled in federally recognized tribes for use in Indian religious ceremonies.

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf reports multiple charges were filed for the unlawful taking of game, shooting in, on or against a vehicle, and locating game and wildlife through the use of a motorized vehicle.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that unlawful off-road-vehicle activity and damage has been occurring on local Hunter Access property.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports an encounter with a subject in a Hunter Access property parking area turned up several violations, including expired vehicle registrations and unlawfully possessed wildlife parts.