Non-resident license sales resume on May 8

(Photo courtesy of Bob “Greenie” Grewell)

Columbus — The Ohio DNR Division of Wildlife will resume the sale of non-resident hunting and fishing licenses on May 8.

The announcement comes in the form of a single sentence on the ODNR website.

“All non-resident licenses and permits are once again available for purchase beginning May 8, 2020.”

Non-resident hunting and fishing licenses were suspended on April 6 due to the public health crisis associated with COVID-19.

For non-residents, there is still a little bit of spring turkey season left. The south zone runs through May 17 for most of the state. The northeast zone remains open through May 31.

Interested parties can obtain hunting and/or fishing licenses online at wildohio.gov.