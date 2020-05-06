New Podcast For Harvesting and Cooking Wild Game

On November 30, 2019 the crew over at Harvesting Nature launched a new podcast called Harvesting Nature’s Wild Fish and Game Podcast. The podcast was created to guide you through the technical side of cooking wild fish and game meat, their adventures to obtain food, and the lessons learned along the way. Since November, over a dozen episodes have aired on all major podcast platforms. Topics have ranged from Hunting, Cleaning, and Cooking Squirrels to Spearfishing in Hawaii and Abroad. In April 2020, the podcast moved to a weekly release to include more guests from around the outdoor and cooking industry.

About Harvesting Nature:

Harvesting Nature was created in 2011 by a group of hunters, anglers, home cooks, and professional chefs. Their passion for the outdoor lifestyle motivated the foundation of Harvesting Nature which serves as a media outlet built to inspire and educate the outdoor expert and novice alike. Since then, they have consistently provided delicious wild game recipes, inspiring outdoor articles, and brilliant adventure films geared toward hunters and anglers who venture into the outdoors to acquire their own food.

Get more information at www.harvestingnature.com and connect with them on all social media platforms. Or you can email them at whatscooking@harvestingnature.com

About the Podcast Hosts:



Justin Townsend: Editor-in-Chief of Harvesting Nature

Justin grew up in the outdoors and has maintained his passion for hunting and fishing throughout his journey around the US. As a classically trained chef, Justin infuses his passions for cooking to create delicious wild game meals for everyone to enjoy. After joining the Coast Guard in 2015, Justin now lives in Key West, FL where the island serves as a lily pad for his many adventures on land and sea.

Kory Slye: Managing Editor and Co-host

Kory is a lifelong hunter and angler from northwestern Pennsylvania. He enjoys filling his freezer with the wild game and fish that Pennsylvania has to offer. His goal is to show how he has introduced his three young children to the outdoors and fostered their passion for all things wild.

Dustyn Carroll: Field Staff Writer and Co-host

Dustyn always had a love for adventure and fostered a love for hunting and fishing after his military career began. He found an appreciation of wild game meats through his co-workers and then jumped into the pursuit of wild meat wholeheartedly. Cooking and serving wild game to his family and friends has become pleasurable achievement which he looks forward to at every new journey.