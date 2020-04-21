Ron Lindner among Bass Fishing Hall inductees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Bass Fishing Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors has announced the selection of five individuals who have made a substantial mark on the sport of bass fishing for induction into the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2020, which will be inducted in ceremonies at Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium in Springfield on Sept. 24, includes two Bassmaster Classic winners – Jay Yelas and the late Bryan Kerchal – along with three bass fishing industry innovators: Steve Bowman, a noted figure in bass fishing media and the professional fishing scene; the late lure designer James Heddon; and fishing educator Ron Lindner.

The inductees were nominated by members of the Hall of Fame and elected by a 30-member panel of sportfishing industry leaders, members of the outdoor media, professional anglers and members of the Hall of Fame.

The five will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame museum, which opened in November 2017 within the Wonders of Wildlife complex at the flagship Bass Pro Shops store in Springfield. The Bass Fishing Hall of Fame is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring anglers, manufacturers, innovators and media representatives who have furthered the sport of bass fishing. On display in the museum are artifacts, photos and biographical information about the 77 members of the Hall of Fame who have been inducted since 2001.

Tickets to the induction dinner and information about the Hall of Fame and its mission are available at www.Bassfishinghof.com.

The 2020 inductees: