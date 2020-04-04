Outdoor News Radio – April 4, 2020

Big show greets listeners this week starting with host Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman announcing the 2020 Outdoor News Man of the Year. Tune in to find out who won the award! Then Cory Goldsworthy, Minnesota DNR Fisheries supervisor from Knife River, spends a segment talking about the trout and salmon, including steelhead, opportunities in Lake Superior and in North Shore tributaries. Turkey hunting expert Joel Nelson then drops in for some preseason tips, and Tim Lesmeister marks his grand return to the Upper Midwest with a segment chatting about ice-out fishing opportunities.