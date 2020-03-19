Shimano teams up to direct tackle sales to fishing retailers nationwide

LADSON, S.C. — While the nation goes all out with support to local businesses that are feeling the economic brunt of COVID-19, Shimano has ramped up its efforts to support local tackle shops through its connection with Locally.com. Through the fish.shimano.com web site, anglers can buy Shimano rods, reels and lures, G. Loomis rods, PowerPro braid, and Jackall lures through their nearest in-stock tackle shop by simply clicking on the ‘Find it Locally’ banner on every product description page.

“Locally.com had an amazing reaction to the ever-changing COVID-19 situation. Their service can truly keep the lights on for tackle dealers nationwide and help them reach consumers who are limiting their shopping experiences. Shopping locally will have a positive impact on local commerce, and Shimano is proud to have partnered with a great forward-thinking company to offer this service to anglers,” said Jim Lupinski, Shimano North American Fishing, Inc. senior sales manager.

Lupinski notes that many tackle dealers have also been quick to react, offering curbside pick-up and other efforts to abide by social distancing recommendations. “At a good number of tackle shops, and we keep hearing of more every day, they have services in place so customers don’t even need to get out of their cars,” Lupinski said.

Shimano’s sales team is actively working with tackle shops so that even more will be added to the ‘Find it Locally’ information on the Shimano web site. “And while we hear many state fishing and wildlife agencies are shuttering person-to-person contact including closing state and county campgrounds and nature centers, we’ll continue to support efforts that keep boat ramps open. A day in a boat, off a pier or fishing from shore makes it a bit easier to avoid crowds,” notes Lupinski.