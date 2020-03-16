State closes all sites due to coronavirus outbreak

On Sunday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office instructed DNR to close state parks and other sites.

Well, maybe the outdoors isn’t immune to “social distancing” and other life-altering edits being handed down by Illinois government officials.

“To further prevent the spread of COVID-19, and in accordance with the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamation issued on March 9, 2020, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the closure of all state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas, and historic sites as well as the cancellation of upcoming scheduled events,” a statement from DNR reads. “DNR will work tirelessly with the Governor’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to provide information as to the schedule for safely reopening our facilities.”

All Illinoisans impacted by a cancellation or closure are encouraged to call the DNR’s Parks Administrative Information Line Monday – Friday at 217-782-6752. A complete listing of state sites can be found on the DNR website at Parks or Visit a State Historic Site – State Historic Sites.