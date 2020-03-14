Outdoor News Radio – March 14, 2020

A full show greets listeners of Outdoor News Radio this week starting with Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman discussing ice conditions and a rescue situation on Lake Zumbro near Oronoco, Minn. Chuck Becker from Safewakes.org checks into talk about legislation at the State Capitol that could potentially regulate wake boats in the state. The latest moose survey becomes the show topic in segment three when Glenn DelGiudice from the Minnesota DNR stops in to share what’s happening with Minnesota’s largest wild mammal. Finally, longtime show friend and contributor Sharon “Birdchick” Stiteler visits with some tips on watching migratory birds as winter transitions to spring.