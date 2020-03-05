Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – March 6, 2020

NORTHERN REGION

Spooner Team / December

Wardens Pete Wetzel, of Amery, Pete Carlson, of Frederic, and Nick Engelhardt investigated a group of hunters who were reported to have shot deer from vehicles, failed to register deer, and trespassed. The investigation found the suspects had shot deer from their vehicles while on the road, failed to register six deer, littered and trespassed on private property. All the deer were illegally shot during the nine-day gun-deer season and the subsequent antlerless gun season. Enforcement action was taken.

During the December antlerless deer gun season, area wardens took enforcement actions against two individuals for shooting from the road and also for possessing loaded rifles in their vehicles.

Wardens Joshua Loining, of Rice Lake, and Jon Hagen, of Spooner, followed up on a citizen call of a hunter who shot a buck while hunting over illegal bait during the muzzleloader season. The wardens contacted the hunter and the wardens’ investigation determined the hunter shot a large 10-point buck over an illegal bait pile. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Hagen followed-up on a complaint of a snowmobile being operated illegally on the roadway near Long Lake. Hagen, while patrolling the area on the last day of the gun-deer season, observed the snowmobile being operated at a high rate of speed in the center of a county highway. The operator claimed he was unaware of the regulations related to snowmobile operation on the roadway. Hagen informed the operator of the regulations. Enforcement action was taken along with the issuance of some warnings.

Warden Hagen received a self-report violation from a father whose son had not registered a deer the son shot. The son was hunting with an uncle and confusion arose as to who was going to complete the registration. Hagen had the son complete the registration and issued a warning for the violation.

Warden Jesse Ashton, of Luck, came upon a hunter hunting over a bait pile in Polk County during the late antlerless hunt. Baiting is banned in Polk County. Enforcement action was taken.

Park Falls Team / December

Warden Aaron Koshatka, of Hayward, contacted two individuals ice-fishing just after they baited and placed their seventh tip-up on Round Lake in Sawyer County. One individual was fishing without a license. The other admitted to being one line over his limit.

Wardens Kurt Haas, of Medford, and Curt Butler, of Merrill, investigated a possible group hunting violation from the gun-deer season concerning an individual who said he shot a buck that his wife registered. The individual initially said his wife was with him, but the wardens found his wife was not there when he shot the buck. The husband then shot another buck later in the season.

Wardens Joe Paul, of Phillips, and Kurt Haas investigated a case concerning a 10-point buck suspected of being killed illegally during the muzzleloader season. The investigation revealed the suspect shot the buck with a crossbow over a feed site at his house in Price County. The person was not wearing blaze orange and he used his father’s archery buck authorization to register the deer. Enforcement action was taken.

Woodruff Team / December

Wardens Timothy Ebert, of Minocqua, and Annett Swanek investigated a case involving four members of the same family who bought resident licenses even though they are not Wisconsin residents.

Warden Ebert responded to a complaint of a person feeding deer in the back yard. The investigation found the property owner had been illegally feeding deer bird seed and had also shot an antlerless deer over the bait with a crossbow. Enforcement actions were taken for several violations, and the meat from illegally shot deer was donated local individuals in need.

Warden Tim Price, of Eagle River, continued his investigations of multiple illegal deer feeding complaints in Vilas County where baiting and feeding of deer has been illegal since 2016. Enforcement actions were taken.

Warden Mike Sealander, of St. Germain, investigated a case involving an illegally harvested deer. The deer had been shot from a residence after legal shooting hours and over an illegal bait during the holiday season.

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Lower St. Croix Team / December

Warden Brad Peterson, of Pierce County, patrolled for deer hunting violations during the antlerless-only season. Violations included loaded guns in vehicles, hunting bucks during the antlerless-only season, hunting without required blaze orange clothing and hunting deer with improper license (wrong county).

Warden Peterson was patrolling near the Rush River when he found remnants of what appeared to be a roadway wildlife shooting. Peterson investigated the scene and came upon a vehicle with two individuals dressed in camo and duck/goose calls hanging from the rearview mirror. After speaking with the two, Peterson found they had shot and killed several geese from the roadway.

Warden J.J. Redemann of Dunn County worked with the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department on a deer hunting case in which a dog was reportedly mistaken for a deer during the gun season. The Great Dane was shot in the jaw but survived and its condition is improving. The hunter shot before legal shooting hours. Enforcement action was taken.

Wisconsin River Team / December

Warden Jon Scharbarth responded to a call about someone burning illegal materials and leaving a fire unattended. Contact was made with the party who was burning old furniture, mattresses, and other illegal items. This person had started the pile on fire and left the area to go have lunch.

Warden Kyle Ziembo, of Wisconsin Rapids, was talking with a group of hunters when a car pulled up and passengers started yelling out the window. Ziembo observed a loaded AR rifle between the front passenger’s legs. There was another loaded rifle in the back seat. Both loaded firearms belonged to the passenger.

Warden Ziembo was walking to contact a group of anglers when he noticed one fisherman walking off the ice and disappearing on shore. The friends of the person who left gave his identity to Ziembo, who then learned the individual had multiple warrants for his arrest. The fisherman was later arrested by the local police department.

Warden Erika Taylor, of Marshfield, stopped a UTV operator who was traveling on a county road that was not an ATV route. The UTV did not have a proper license plate and the operator was operating without a safety certificate.

Warden Taylor gave a snowmobile safety presentation for the Swamp Stompers Snowmobile Club.

Wardens Josh Litvinoff and Tyler Flood, both of Wausau, held a fur-tagging event for community members at the Wausau DNR office.

Wardens Tyler Flood and Kurt Butler, of Merrill, contacted a deer hunter who had used his ATV to retrieve a deer from Managed Forest Land, which is posted as closed to motor vehicles. It was also found that the ATV was not registered.

Warden Paul Leezer, of Wausau, attended the Mosinee city board meeting to answer questions regarding potential ATV ordinance allowing operation on all city roads.

Black River Falls Team / December

Warden Patrick Seybert, of Necedah, received a complaint of a hunter baiting deer at a spot on public land in northern Juneau County. Seybert contacted an individual during the muzzleloader season and found he was hunting over bait and had been baiting deer during the bow season, as well. The man had shot a buck over bait a few weeks prior and registered that buck as being shot in a different county on his son’s harvest authorization. The man also had driven his vehicle onto state property in an area where vehicles are prohibited, had hammered nails into a tree on state land, and did not meet blaze orange clothing requirements.

Warden Seybert contacted an individual who was fishing with four tip-ups on the Necedah Flowage. Since he was fishing during a period of revocation, enforcement action was taken.

NORTHEAST REGION

Marine Enforcement Unit / December

Warden Mike Neal, of Sister Bay, checked on campers who bypassed locked gates and barricades to enter Peninsula State Park after heavy snow downed trees and caused other issues.

Warden Jeff Lautenslager, of Peshtigo, helped the Marinette County Sheriff’s Department with storm aftermath. He assisted deputies with vehicle accidents and storm damage issues, including trees toppled onto power lines and roads. He also assisted with rescues at multiple bay shoreline residences where some people needed help leaving their flooding homes.

Warden Brent Couperus, of Fish Creek, issued multiple citations from the gun-deer hunting season, including illegal baiting, felon in possession of firearm and deer hunting, harvest of deer without license, and ATV operation without proper registration.

Lake Winnebago Team / December

Wardens Cara Kamke, of Appleton, and Michael Disher, of Chilton, investigated a man suspected of hunting deer without a license during the 2018 gun deer season. Their investigation revealed the man hunted deer without a license during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Enforcement action was taken for several criminal violations.

Wardens Amanda Kretschmer, of Winneconne, and Jason Higgins, of Oshkosh, received information stating a hunter was placing too much bait on his property during the bow season. The wardens discovered a man shot a buck with a bow in October and then shot another buck with a bow in November. He used his wife’s buck “tag” to register the second buck. The wardens also found the man had used his wife’s buck and doe “tags” during the 2017 season.

Warden Thomas Sturdivant, of Neenah, investigated an in-progress complaint of a waterfowl hunter harvesting ducks on Lake Winnebago during the closed season in the southern zone. Sturdivant made contact with the man, who failed to verify the open season dates.

Warden Sturdivant, while patrolling the Rat River State Wildlife Area in Winnebago County during the antlerless statewide gun hunt, encountered an archery hunter hunting without blaze orange. The hunter also failed to have a farmland tag for the unit.

Wardens Sturdivant and Kaitlin Kernosky interviewed an individual who provided false information to the DNR regarding a deer harvest in Outagamie County. Their investigation revealed the man had harvested a “basket buck” with archery equipment and reported the kill as an antlerless harvest.

Wardens Sturdivant and Amanda Kretschmer, of Winneconne, observed a snowmobiler ditch riding with an expired registration in Outagamie County. The owner failed to transfer the registration and register the sled.

Warden Sturdivant observed an individual ice-fishing on Little Lake Butte des Morts in Winnebago County with four hooks, baits, or lures. The individual had three tip-ups deployed and was jigging with one rod. When the angler noticed the warden, he reeled in the jig rod where his fish locator was sitting and walked away. Enforcement action was taken.

Wautoma Team / December

Wardens Jonathan Kaiser, of Waupaca, and Kaitlin Kernosky, of New London, joined Warden Supervisor Ted Dremel of Wautoma, and multiple other law enforcement officers for Waupaca’s Shop with a Cop in cooperation with Fleet Farm during the holiday season.

Warden Kaiser assisted wardens Zachary Seitz, of Shiocton, and Kernosky with a complaint of a deer being shot after dark with a light. It was found multiple individuals had tracked a deer late at night after legally shooting it earlier in the day. Hunters are reminded to contact the DNR hotline at (800) 847-9367) when a situation arises in which a wild animal must be dispatched after shooting hours.

Warden Kaiser followed up on a call of an individual shooting a deer on a neighboring property without permission, trespassing to track the deer, shooting a firearm within 100 yards of a building and shooting an antlerless deer on private land without a private land “tag.” It was determined several other individuals had committed similar violations with enforcement action taken.

Warden Kernosky contacted two deer hunters in the Waupaca area who were found to have illegally shot two antlerless deer. One of the individuals used a .22 rimfire rifle and the second individual shot the second deer with a .17 rimfire rifle. The second individual also did not have a valid antlerless deer tag for Waupaca County.

Warden Mark Schraufnagel, of Clintonville, located a person who shot a deer while within 50 feet of the centerline of the roadway with a 20-gauge shotgun during the muzzleloader season. The person also trespassed onto private property to retrieve the deer.

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

Madison Team / December

Warden Jake Donar, of Dane County, met with a hunter to register a bobcat harvested in Dane County. Donar learned that the bobcat was shot at night with the use of a thermal scope. It is illegal to hunt bobcats outside of legal hunting hours. Only coyote, fox, and raccoon may be harvested at night.

Warden Paul Nadolski, of Portage, participated in “Shop with a Cop” event in Portage that was organized by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department and sponsored by the Portage Elk Club. More than 40 children were able to participate with officers from all over Columbia County.

Wardens Nadolski and Pete McCormick, of Poynette, assisted in a search for a female in the early morning hours with temps in the single digits. The person was located and returned to her family.

Dodgeville Team / December

Warden Kirk Konichek, of Richland County, worked with an Illinois warden to investigate a CWD transportation violation involving a person who failed to register two deer shot in Wisconsin.

Warden Pearl Worden, of Grant County, contacted an man who shot an antlerless deer from his vehicle on Thanksgiving Day. The man admitted to loading his rifle in his vehicle and then firing at an antlerless deer from his vehicle.

Warden Worden was investigating late shots when she contacted a person in the area. She found the person had harvested four antlerless deer during the gun season and did not register any of the deer. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Mike Burns assisted the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois’s Joe Davies County Sheriff’s Department with a vehicle struck by a bullet on the Wisconsin/Illinois state line. Initial reports said the bullet came from somewhere in Illinois and traveled through the open driver’s side door, striking the center console and exiting through the passenger side door. However, the investigation revealed the complainant shot his vehicle while unloading his lever action rifle, striking his vehicle.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Rock River Team / December

Warden Ryan Mannes, of Horicon, followed up on information about a potential deer tag loan/borrow case. He contacted the man and confirmed he had registered a deer killed by someone else during the archery season.

Warden Mannes was on patrol when he came upon a pheasant hunter who was searching for his dog. Mannes helped and the dog was located.

While on patrol, Warden Kyle Johnson, of Janesville, found an illegal bait along a road. Inquiries led to a person who admitted to placing corn and a mineral block for deer. Baiting and feeding deer are illegal in Rock County.

Wardens Kyle Johnson and Austin Schumacher, of Janesville, helped investigate illegal deer baiting and found the person had illegally shot two large bucks over bait, and also had over-bagged on archery bucks in Adams County.

Warden Johnson completed a lengthy investigation throughout the 2019 deer season involving an individual suspected of hunting deer without a license. The individual admitted to hunting deer during the archery and rifle season without a license. Johnson also found the person to have illegally shot a buck on the opening day of the gun season.

Warden Austin Schumacher followed up on a complaint regarding deer carcasses and miscellaneous trash that had been dumped just outside the city limits of Janesville. Schumacher’s investigation led to the person connected to all 24 gallons of dumped waste.

Warden Schumacher assisted the Wisconsin State Patrol with an injured great horned owl on the northbound shoulder of I-90/94. The owl was captured and transported to the Dane County Humane Society.

Racine/Kenosha/Walworth Counties

Warden Brandon Smith, of Twin Lakes, followed up on a case from Vernon County in which a person shot a buck in 2018 prior to buying a hunting license. Smith’s investigation found the person falsified the deer registration after purchasing his license the following day.

Wardens Taylor Meinholz, of Union Grove, and Brandon Smith did an investigation regarding a loan-and-borrow license case from the last two deer seasons. The case involved four individuals who shot several deer during current and past bow and gun seasons in Clark County. The individuals were found to have either failed to register deer or registered deer to individuals who were not present at the time the deer were killed.

Wardens Mike Hirschboeck, of Waterford, Brad Latza, Brandon Smith and Taylor Meinholz and the Burlington Outdoor Skills Club completed a deer learn-to-hunt event. There were two classroom days of instruction and one day of hunting. The wardens also showed the club how to process a deer.