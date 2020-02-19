DNR budget for FY 2021 mostly flat, includes $27.5 million for Asian carp fight

(Illinois DNR)

DNR’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget would be similar to the one being followed in FY 2020, according to a plan announced today by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Pritzker’s proposed $40.7 billion state budget includes $41,395 million in General Funds for DNR, which is operating on $40,278 million in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

The highlights for DNR’s budget share:

Full funding of operations of all state parks and campgrounds.

Funding for the Office of Law Enforcement and the World Shooting Complex will be relatively flat.

Staffing will remain at the targeted 1,250 level

Continued support of approximately $25 million for aquatic nuisance management to combat invasive species such as Asian carp, as well as $2.5 million to initiate pre-construction engineering and design of the Brandon Road Project, a site identified as a potential location to deter Asian carp from reaching Lake Michigan.

Full funding for the State Historic Preservation Office, a division of DNR that oversees 56 historic sites and memorials across the state, as well as providing education, training and technical assistance to the public.

Reappopriations of $222.1 million from the Rebuild Illinois capital plan to address statewide water resources, land acquisition and local grant programs.

Funding for annual capital programs at $77.2 million to protect, acquire, enhance and manage natural, cultural and recreational resources.

A more interesting tidbit for the state’s sportsmen is the proposed budget’s forecast for participation in fishing, trapping and hunting. The new budget proposal projects the state will have 710,000 fishermen in FY 2021 – the same number in FY 2020 but a drastic increase over the 579,497 anglers projected back in the FY 2017 budget.

Meanwhile, the FY 2021 budget proposal expects hunters and trappers to spend 2,192,095 days afield. That compares to 2,372,671 days in the FY 2020 budget and 2,714,593 in the FY 2017 budget.

Read more about DNR’s proposed budget in the March 6 issue of Illinois Outdoor News.