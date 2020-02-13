Michigan Outdoor News Calendar – Feb. 14, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers

Feb. 14: Pinconning Area WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Pinconning Cheese House, Pinconning. For more info call Paul Kaczmarek, 989-313-0548.

Feb. 15: Ionia WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Steele Street Hall, Ionia. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Feb. 21: Clare/Harrison WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Lions Club, Harrison. For more info call Margaret Zelinski, 810-618-1681.

Feb. 22: West Branch WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, West Branch. For more info call Jim Gilbert, 989-550-4828.

Feb. 22: Southcentral Michigan PF Banquet, 6 p.m., Gull Lake view Golf Course Banquet Center, Richland. For more info call Jon Mitchell, 629-9529.

Feb. 22: Marine City WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Perch Point Conservation Club, Casco. For more info call Cory Johnson, 810-580-9055.

Feb. 22: QDMA Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Hagerty Center, Traverse City. For more info call Andrew Milliron, 231-944-4887.

Feb. 25: Frankenmuth/Reese/Birch Run WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Zehnders of Frankenmuth. For more info call Ron Ross, 989-798-0960.

Feb. 28: Bay City Western WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Forest Edge, Auburn. For more info call Jason Maraskine, 989-486-1961.

Feb. 29: Mason County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Lincoln Hills Golf Club, Ludington. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Feb. 29: Lapeer Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Lapeer County Center Building, Lapeer. For more info call Jeremy Keefer, 810-691-7176.

Feb. 29: West Central QDMA Banquet, 5 p.m., English Hills Terrace Ballroom, Comstock Park. For more info call Mike Ketelaar, 616-813-7465.

Feb. 29: West Shore QDMA Banquet, 5 p.m., Scottville Optimist Hall, Scottville. For more info call Josh Hillyard, 810-287-2281.

Feb. 29; Thumb Area QDMA Banquet, 4 p.m., Ubly Heights Golf & Country Club. For more info call Paul Plantinga, 586-215-9678.

March 3: Spring Lake WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Spring Lake Country Club, Spring Lake. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

March 6-7: Livingston County WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Woodshire Place, Fowlerville. For more info call Jennifer DeGrandchamp, 517-404-3245.

March 6: Chesaning/Shiawassee River DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Hellenic Center, Saginaw. For more info call Cindy Zietz-Lemaire, 989-865-6883.

March 6-7: Detroit SCI Banquet, 5 p.m., Fernhill Country Club, Clinton Twp. For more info call 586-286-4700.

March 7: Yellow Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Chestnut Ridge Resort, Blairsville. For more info call Stick Lawson, 724-479-2754.

March 14: Caro WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Caro. For more info call Dean Burkel, 989-550-3223.

March 14: St. Joseph WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sturgis. For more info call Travis Everitt, 269-625-0698.

March 14: St. Clair County PF #74 Banquet, 3 p.m., Perch Point Conservation Club. For more info call Bob Watson, 906-362-9472.

March 18: Northwest Michigan WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Hagerty Center, Traverse City. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

March 18: Romeo/Washington WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Capital Banquet Center, Washington. For more info call Art Rienas, 989-269-6237.

March 19: Mecosta County WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles 2335, Big Rapids. For more info call Randy LaPreze, 231-349-1395.

March 21: Decatur WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., VFW, Decatur. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

March 21: Cedar Springs WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Cedar Springs. For more info call Brian Egan, 616-291-5335.

March 21: Sunrise Side WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Posen Community Center. For more info call Mark Lewandowki, 989-766-9254.

March 24: Dundee WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Old Mill, Dundee. For more info call Scott Heck, 734-216-5601.

March 27: Calhoun County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Cedar Crest Banquet Center, Marshall. For more info call Jan Barnes, 269-963-3188.

March 28: White River WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Double J Back Forty, Rothbury. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

March 28: Chesaning WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Chesaning Conservation Club, Chesaning. For more info call Chris Sloan, 989-284-9193.

March 28: Fellowship Baptist Church Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Whitmore Lake. For more info call Stan Knepp, 734-449-2582.

April 4: Stockbridge WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion #510, Stockbridge. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

April 4: West Huron WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Pigeon Event Center, Pigeon. For more info call Jim Gilbert, 989-550-4828.

April 4: Hale WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Plainfield Township Hall, Hale. For more info call Jason Maraskine, 989-486-1961.

April 11: Shelby WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Shelby Optimist Club, Shelby. For more info call Dustin Waller, 231-861-5599.

April 11: Tustin WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Kettunen Center, Tustin. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

April 18: Kaleva WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Kaleva Tavern, Kaleva. For more info call Andy Robak, 231-362-3161.

April 18: Houghton WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Houghton Lake Historical Playhouse, Houghton Lake. For more info call Dave Denboer, 989-429-0822.

April 18: Sanilac WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Woodland Hills Golf Club, Sandusky. For more info call Rick Mazei, 810-414-4371.

April 18: Eagle Spirit/Eagle Pride Fairview Schools “Camp Out,” 5 p.m. For more info call Stephanie Cleeves, 989-335-3321.

April 23: Atlanta WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Canada Creek Ranch, Atlanta. For more info call Julie Olds, 989-785-4201.

May 1: NWTF Banquet, 6 p.m., Alexander’s Premier Banquet Facility, Marysville. For more info call Aaron Shaughnessy, 269-720-9234.

Shows

Feb. 14-23: Ford Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info call 765-641-7712.

Feb. 20-23: Indiana Deer, Turkey & Waterfowl Expo, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info call 765-641-7712.

March 7: Sportsman’s Swap Meet & Gun Show, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Perch Pointe Conservation Club. For more info call Don, 586-738-5038.

March 12-15: Novi Boat Show, Thursday & Friday, 2-9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday. 11-6. Suburban Collection Showplace. For more info call Liz Szlaga, 734-261-0123.

Shooting Sports

Multi-Lakes Conservation Association 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For info call Pete Cesaro, 248-363-9109.

Sporting Clays:

Thursday: 3 p.m.-dusk.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-dusk

* * *

Rockford Sportsman’s Club, 11115 Northland Drive. For info call 616-866-4273 or checkout www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com

First Saturday of each month (except November): Cowboy Action Shoot.

* * *

Chesaning Area Conservation Club, 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning. For info call Duane Moore, 989-865-6940.

Wednesday: Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association, 6777 Cline Road. For info call 810-327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com

Every Thursday Night: Indoor Pistol Shoot.

* * *

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club, 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter.

Tuesday: Trap Shooting, 4 p.m.

* * *

West Walker Sportsman Club, 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids. For info call Patrick Murray, 616-453-5081.

All Year: Open 7 days a week.

* * *

Big Bear Sportsman’s Club, for more info call Dave Somset, 231-362-3103.

Every Sunday: Shooting 5-Stand & Trap, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Special Events

March 21: Great Lakes Bay Steelheaders, Midland Chapter, Auction. 11 a.m., Midland VFW Hall. For more info call Dave Rummel, 989-205-5984.

* * *

Multi Lakes Conservation Association, 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For info call Glenn Kruckenberg, 248-363-9109 or www.multilakes.com

Sunday: Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9 a.m.-noon.

Tuesday: Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Archery

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call 248-623-0444.

April 25: Progressive Raffle, 6 p.m.

* * *

Dundee Sportsman’s Club, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee,. For info call 734-777-2719.

Sunday: 4th Sunday, 3-D Archery

Education/Seminar

June 12-14: Michigan TU, Fly Fishing School, Ranch Rudolf, Boardman River. For more info e-mail jim@jimgibbs.net

Season Dates

Feb. 23: Permanent ice shanties must be removed from Lake St. Clair.

March 1: Bobcat (Units A, B, C) & fox hunting season end.

March 1: Permanent ice shanties must be removed from southern LP lakes.

March 1: Muskrat, mink, and fox trapping seasons end.

March 1: Pure Michigan Hunt application period opens

March 1: Base licenses go on sale

March 15: Pike, muskie, & walleye season end (except on LP Great Lakes and connecting waters)

March 15: Permanent ice shanty removal deadline, northern LP lakes.

March 15: Lake sturgeon season ends, Detroit River, Lake St. Clair, St. Clair River, Otsego Lake.

March 15: Pike and muskie spearing season ends.

March 31: Permanent ice shanties must be removed from UP lakes.

March 31: Squirrel, rabbit, and hare hunting seasons, beaver, raccoon and otter trapping seasons end.

March 31: Fishing licenses expire

March 31: Hunting licenses expire

Meetings

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club meets on the 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For info call Richard Montre, 734-847-7814.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Association meets every 3rd Wednesday of every month except November, 8 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For info call Sam Mullins, 248-363-9109.

Detroit Area Steelheaders meets the last Tuesday of every month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For info call Bob Mitchell, 586-524-8887.

Freeland Conservation Club meets 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For info call Ken Balden, 989-695-2641.

Downriver Walleye Federation meets 3rd Monday of every month, except December, 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For info call Terry Pickard, 248-520-0116.

Huron Valley Steelheaders meets 3rd Thursday of every month. American Legion Post #200 For info call Carroll White, 734-626-3112.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club meets 2nd Sunday of every month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For info call 248-321-9503.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For info call Dave Bean, 989-831-4890.

Wayne County Quail Forever meets the fourth Monday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For info call Ed Moore, 734-782-0329 or 734-771-5607.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For info call John Wilde, 734-646-6132.

Metro-West Steelheaders meets the 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For info call Bill King, 734-420-4481.

Dwight Lydell Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Belmont. For info contact Tom Watson, twwatson@comcast.net