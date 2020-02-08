Outdoor News Radio – Feb. 8, 2020

Site Staff

Minnesota DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen joins Rob Drieslein on Outdoor News Radio for the first time ever with a lengthy segment covering a multitude of issues from the Lac qui Parle land sale controversy to the recent hiring of a tribal liaison within the agency. In addition, “Tackle” Terry Tuma stops by to discuss ice conditions around the state, and Tony Peterson and Rob chat about the changes to the Minnesota wild turkey hunting season for spring 2020.

Categories: From The Pages Of ODN
Tags:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts