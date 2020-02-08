Outdoor News Radio – Feb. 8, 2020

Minnesota DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen joins Rob Drieslein on Outdoor News Radio for the first time ever with a lengthy segment covering a multitude of issues from the Lac qui Parle land sale controversy to the recent hiring of a tribal liaison within the agency. In addition, “Tackle” Terry Tuma stops by to discuss ice conditions around the state, and Tony Peterson and Rob chat about the changes to the Minnesota wild turkey hunting season for spring 2020.