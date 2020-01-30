Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Jan. 31, 2020

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports that with the mild after-Christmas temperatures, beaver trappers have found open water in areas where nuisance complaints had been received.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports two individuals were given warnings for safety-zone violations.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports an individual was cited for the unlawful taking of an antlered deer.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports a good harvest during the rifle deer season. Schuster reports he checked several big deer that were harvested within the county.

Fayette and Westmoreland counties Game Warden Andy Harvey reports a Fayette County woman pleaded guilty to harvesting an antlered deer during the rifle deer season without possessing a hunting license. The woman posted a picture of the buck to social media and attempted to buy her license after she found out Game Wardens were looking for her.

Fayette and Westmoreland counties Game Warden Andy Harvey reports charges have been filed against a Fayette County man for shooting an antlerless deer from the road. The deer was on private property and only 15 yards from a cabin. The man then loaded the deer into his truck and never tagged it.

Fayette and Westmoreland counties Game Warden Andy Harvey reports a Westmoreland County man has been charged with disturbing traps. The man removed and destroyed four traps that were lawfully set.

Greene County Game Warden Christopher Bence reports multiple individuals were cited for hunting through the use of bait. Not only does this create an unfair advantage and diminish fair chase, it contributes to the spread of wildlife disease, he said.

Greene County Game Warden Christopher Bence reports several trophy class white-tailed deer were taken in Greene County this past season.

Somerset County Game Warden Zachary Edwards reports a defendant was recently sentenced to up to 18 months incarceration and over $1,600 in fines and costs stemming from a 2018 out-of-season poaching incident. Calls and tips from the public were instrumental in the culmination of the case which involved half a dozen deer and numerous locations and properties.

Somerset County Game Warden Shawn Barron reports two individuals were charged with multiple violations for attempting to unlawfully take a black bear during the overlap with the rifle deer/bear season. The men observed the bear from a vehicle on a public road, exited their vehicle and discharged multiple rounds at the bear on private property. Multiple charges are pending.

Somerset County Game Warden Shawn Barron reports one individual was charged for multiple Game and Wildlife Code violations after he failed to produce a hunting license after being questioned about not wearing any fluorescent orange. The individual provided a false name, then fled to his residence. After an investigation, it was determined that the individual did not possess a hunting license. Multiple charges are pending.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

York County Game Warden Justin Ritter reports a Dallastown man pleaded guilty to trespassing while hunting, failure to wear required orange, and unlawfully killing a 9-point buck.

Perry County Game Warden Kevin P. Anderson Jr. reports a Perry County man recently was charged with trespassing, harassment, and other game-law violations after he got into a physical argument with a landowner while attempting to retrieve an illegally killed deer from private property.

Blair and Huntingdon counties LMO Chris Skipper reports that with the rainy and cold weather during the last day of the regular firearms deer season, he still encountered many hunters afield and checked some nice bucks and several large does.

Fulton County Game Warden Justin Klugh reports he as seen increased feeding of deer within the CWD Disease Management Area 2, even though it has been unlawful for several years now.

Cumberland County Game Warden John Fetchkan reports that several cases from the fall season are still being investigated along with recent ones that arose after rifle season.

Bedford County Game Warden Jeremy Coughenour reports a Hyndman man was found hunting deer while his hunting privileges were suspended for killing a buck over bait in 2016. Multiple citations were filed in the case.

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens reports an individual was cited for harvesting multiple bucks on the opening day of rifle season this year.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Luzerne County Game Warden Gerald Kapral reports the firearms deer season was a busy one. Violations encountered included hunters taking over the limit of deer, various tagging violations, persons hunting through the use of bait, and loaded firearms in vehicles.

Luzerne County Game Warden Gerald Kapral reports he still was receiving bear complaints during the past bear-hunting season and had to trap and relocate a 400-pound bear from a mobile-home park in Dallas. While Kapral explained that he normally does not trap bears during bear season, this particular bear was generating a lot of complaints from the residents and was in an area that could not be easily hunted.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Ben Rebuck reports citing an individual for harvesting a bear through the use of bait during this past statewide bear-hunting season.

Luzerne County Game Warden Justin Faus reports that a Luzerne County man recently was cited for failing to check his traps within the required 36 hours.

Columbia County Game Warden Rick Deiterich reports a Bloomsburg man was cited for using his father-in-law’s truck to locate deer on the last Saturday of the rifle deer season. A witness confronted the man and took pictures and video of the violation.

Wayne County Game Warden Adriel Douglass reports five individuals were charged with hunting through the use of bait in Dyberry Township. Citations also were issued for the taking and possession of an unlawful deer as well as fluorescent-orange violations.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan reports citing individuals for deer-tagging violations and trespassing stemming from an incident that occurred in Asylum Township, Bradford County.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan reports citing two persons for shooting at deer from their vehicles. One incident occurred in Davidson Township, Sullivan County and the other in Benton Township, Columbia County.

Bradford County Game Warden Mike Goodenow reports an individual was cited for placing a tag of another on an antlered deer during this past rifle deer season. The individual is facing maximum fines of $1,000 and up to one year of hunting license revocation.

Pike County Game Warden Patrick Sowers reports having great success with deer decoy operations and advises people to think twice before attempting to road-hunt.

Montour and Northumberland counties Game Warden Jared Turner reports two individuals were cited for shooting a protected buck from the road, within three safety zones, near State Game Lands 226. The incident occurred during the first week of the deer rifle season.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Mike Webb reports that the Saturday opener of the rifle deer season saw many hunters afield with friends and family. Many legally harvested deer were checked and the number of violations was down. “The great majority of hunters are law-abiding sportsmen,” said Webb. “However, the violations that were uncovered were egregious.”

SOUTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Berks County Game Warden Ryan L. Zawada reports a North Heidelburg Township man recently pleaded guilty to unlawfully killing two deer on his property through the use of bait.

Bucks County Game Warden Tyler Barnes cited multiple hunters throughout the course of the firearms deer season for not wearing the required fluorescent orange safety clothing.

Chester County Game Warden Matthew Johnson reports two individuals were found hunting ducks on a Sunday at Struble Lake in November. The hunters were from out of state, and when contacted, appeared genuinely unaware that hunting was not allowed on Sundays in Pennsylvania. Fortunately, no ducks were taken during the hunt. Summary citations were filed, and the defendants pleaded guilty and paid their fines. Assistance from a witness and Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission WCO Robert Bonney were critical in the incident.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham reports that hunting pressure was down significantly during the recent firearms deer season, but plenty of game-law violations were detected. An individual was apprehended while hunting in the controlled area of Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. He’d parked in front of a no-entry sign and was in possession of previous years’ antlerless tags.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham reports investigating two individuals with an untagged deer. Also, in their possession were several sets of antlers from road-killed bucks that were not reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Lancaster County Game Warden Daniel Gibble reports citing several individuals for bringing deer outside the CWD Disease Management Area.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek and deputies investigated a case of damage to property by a deer hunter. Multiple charges have been filed.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek cited over a dozen hunters for unlawfully removing high-risk cervid parts from CWD Disease Management Areas.

Lehigh County Game Warden Tyler Kreider reports that a 41-year-old male from Allentown was found guilty at trial of illegally dumping tires on a Hunter Access property open to hunting in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County.

Northampton County Game Warden Bradley Kreider reports investigating property damage caused by gunfire at two different houses. So far multiple charges have been filed in the first incident, which occurred in October. Charges are pending from the second investigation.

Montgomery County Game Warden Raymond Madden reports that, over the past deer season, he noticed an increase in the number of illegal bait complaints in the county. In Special Regulations Areas, baiting is lawful, but only on private property and when using a mechanical feeder.

Philadelphia County Game Warden Jerrold Czech reports, a Hatboro man was cited for hunting in a safety zone, trespass while hunting, three counts of unlawful possession of antlered deer, and one count of unlawful possession of a migratory bird. While executing the warrants pursuant to the game-law violations, game wardens observed suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view in the home. Upper Moreland Police responded and executed an additional search warrant where they seized approximately 48.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 254 oxycodone pills, 25 suboxone films, six clonazepam pills, nine diazepam pills, 7 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 23 baggies of varying weights of marijuana, oxytocin and various illegal anabolic steroids. In addition to the drugs, police also seized more than $6,000 in cash and 11 firearms, including a handgun and assault-style rifle. Charges are pending.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Jason Macunas reports, that on several occasions, violations were encountered during the general firearms deer season in which individuals tagged antlerless deer using tags issued for other WMUs throughout the state. Several of the hunters admitted that 4C and 4E antlerless licenses often sell out before they are able to obtain a second one. Therefore, they purchased an antlerless license where additional ones are more readily available and attempted to use them in Schuylkill County.