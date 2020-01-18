Outdoor News Radio – Jan. 18, 2020

This week’s show kicks off with a discussion of the latest on chronic wasting disease in Pine County plus an update from Tim Spielman on the Minnesota DNR’s emergency deer movement ban. Then Dan Durbin from Wisconsin-based Bast-Durbin Associates joins host Rob Drieslein to share the highlights of the Archery Trade Association trade show in Indianapolis last week. Outdoor News web editor Brian Peterson stops to share some of the most popular headlines at www.outdoornews.com. Finally, Spencer Shaver, the conservation director from Sportsmen for the BWCA, drops by to chat about some of the latest headlines affecting the wilderness. Tune in next week when Tony Peterson joins the show.