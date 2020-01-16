Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – Jan. 17, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers

Jan. 18: St. Charles-Dover-Eyota WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 551, Eyota. For more info call Alison Johnson, 507-201-0039.

Jan. 18: Southern Dakota County Sportsmans Club Wild Game Feed, 5 p.m., American Legion, Rosemount. For more info call Jerry Wicklund,612-384-4584.

Jan. 18: Crow River Delta Waterfowl Banquet, 5 p.m., Spicer American Legion. For more info call Shawn Terning, 320-262-1588.

Jan. 18: Twin Cities Muskies Inc #1 Banquet, 5 p.m., Minnesota Valley Country Club, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Jan. 25: Red River Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, East Grand Forks. For more info call John Eaton, 218-464-7427.

Jan. 25: Houston County WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Fest Building, Spring Grove. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Jan. 25: Ringnecks Forever More Banquet, 5 p.m., Parkers Prairie Event Center, Parkers Prairie. For more info call Wally Wiese, 218-924-2120.

Jan. 25: Fishing for a Cure Banquet, noon, East Side Lake, Austin. For more info call Hayley Newman, 507-440-8167.

Jan. 31: Sioux Trails DU Banquet, 5 p.m., New Ulm Event Center. For more info call Doug Lund, 507-508-0855.

Feb. 1: Southeast MN WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Red Wing. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Feb. 1: Blackbeards NWTF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Clarissa Ballroom, Clarissa. For more info call James Olson, 320-732-6903.

Feb. 1: Crow River NWTF Banquet, 4 p.m., McLeod County Fairgrounds. For more info call Mike Loe, 320-583-1375.

Feb 8: St. Stephen River Runners Banquet, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.,Trobecs Bar. For more info call Janet Bellinger, 320-493-5047.

Feb. 8: Southwest MN WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Worthington Elks Lodge, Worthington. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Feb. 8: Sibley County PF Banquet, 4 p.m., Arlington Community Center. For more info call Jon Harbarth, 507-381-2545.

Feb. 8: Central Minnesota WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, St. Cloud. For more info call Brian Kasper, 320-248-9990.

Feb. 8: Wadena County PF Banquet, Wadena Elks Lodge, Wadena. For more info call Tom Smith, 952-686-4056.

Feb. 8: Southeast MDHA Banquet, 5:30 p.m., International Event Center, Rochester. For more info call Dave Peterson, 507-365-8875.

Feb. 15: Minnesota Northland WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Park Hotel, Hibbing. For more info call Buck Nordlof, 218-434-0399.

Feb. 15: East Central Spurs PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Tobies Banquet Hall, Hinckley. For more info call Elizabeth Peterson, 651-785-6520.

Feb. 15: Isanti County MDHA Banquet, 4 p.m., Cambridge Armed forces Reserve Center. For more info call Jeff McCann, 763-242-8677.

Feb. 20: Capital City NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Tinucci’s Banquet Center, Newport. For more info call Jim Peiffer, 651-459-5772.

Feb. 22: Western MN WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Feb. 22: Wood City WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Dry Dock Bar & Restaurant, Duluth. For more info call Greg Nimmo, 218-591-3500.

Feb. 22: River Valley RMEF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Johnson Hall, St. Peter. For more info call Bob Halquist, 507-248-9622.

Feb. 22: Carver County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Cologne Community Center, Cologne. For more info call Randy Wendland, 612-518-4759.

Feb. 27: Bemidji Area MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., Bemidji Eagles Club, Bemidji. For more info call Jim White, 218-368-9092.

Feb. 29: Des Moines Valley MDHR Banquet, 5 p.m. For more info call Denis Quarberg, 507-831-5015.

Feb. 29: Northern Lights Royal RMEF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Jack & Jim’s Banquet Center, Duelm. For more info call John Blenker, 320-248-7504.

Feb. 29: Chisago County PF Banquet, 4 p.m., Lent Town Hall, Stacy. For more info call Tim Kane, 651-341-7386.

Season Dates

Jan. 18: Winter Lake trout and stream trout season open (lakes outside or partially outside BWCAW)

Jan. 26: Otter, bobcat seasons close.

Feb. 15: MN/Iowa border waters walleye and northern pike closes.

Feb. 23: Walleye, sauger, pike, and bass (including C&R) seasons close.

Feb. 23: Bowfishing and darkhouse spearing season closes.

Feb. 24: Bowfishing (early season, south of Highway 210) opens.

Feb. 29: Mink, muskrat (north & south), rabbit, and squirrel seasons close.

Education/Seminar 

Jan. 190: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

April 5: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

May 3: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Tracy Area High School, Tracy. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 5-7: Firearm Safety Training, Tracy Ambulance Garage, Tracy. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 7: Youth Firearm Safety On Line Field Day, 8 a.m., Redwood River Sportsman Club, Marshall. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 28: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Sept. 13: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Ted Schotzko’s Wildlife Acres, Tracy. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.   

Aug. 160: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Nicollett Conservation Club, Nicollet. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.            

                                   * * *

Maplewood Nature Center Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

Jan. 17: Luminary Hike, 6:30-8 p.m.

Jan. 25: Meet the Animals, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Now-Feb. 20: Greenfit Club, Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Now-Feb. 20: Greenfit Club, French Regional Park.

Now-Jan. 26: Cross-country Ski Lessons, Family Classic Series, 1-2:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Now-Feb. 26: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Jan. 18: Bird Banding, 9-noon, Eastman Nature Center.

Jan. 18: Bird Banding, 9-noon, Lowry Nature Center.

Jan. 18: Snowshoe Along the Mississippi, 1-3 p.m., Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Jan. 18: Cross-country Ski Lessons, Women’s Skate Beginner, 9:30-11 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Jan. 18: Cross-country Ski Lessons, Women’s Classic Beginner, noon-1:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Jan. 18: Cross-country Ski Lessons, Skate Beginner, 9:30-11 a.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Jan. 18: Cross-country Ski Lessons, Family Classic, noon-1:30 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Jan. 19, 2020: Raptors Up Close, 2-4 p.m., Lowry Nature Center.

Jan. 19, 2020: Cross-country Ski Lessons, Skate Beginner, 9:30-11 a.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Jan. 20, 2020: Family Snowshoeing with Hot Cocoa, 1-2:30 p.m., Baker Near-Wilderness Settlement.

Jan. 22, 2020: Cross-country Ski Clinics, V1 Technique & Hill Climbing, 6:30-8 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Jan. 24, 2020: Family Snowshoeing with Hot Cocoa, 4-5:30 p.m., French Regional Park.

Jan. 25, 2020: Try it, Ice Fishing, 1-5 p.m., Fish Lake Regional Park.

Jan. 25, 2020: Cross-country Ski Lessons, Skate Beginner, 9:30-11 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Feb. 2: Digging in Clay, noon-3 p.m., Silverwood Park.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Shows

Feb. 6-9: La Crosse Boat, Sports, Travel, RV & Hunting Show, Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., La Crosse Center, La Crosse. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 12-16: Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 12-16: Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call, Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

* * *

Minnesota Weapons Collectors Assoc. Schedule. Call 612-721-8976 for more info or tables. Sat. shows 8-5 p.m. & Sun. 9-3 p.m. Adm. $5.

Feb. 1-2: Mayo Civic Center, Rochester.

Feb. 22-23: River Centre, St. Paul.

* * *

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

Jan. 18-19: Brooklyn Park Armory.

Feb. 7-8, 2020: Anoka Armory.

Feb. 15-16: Stillwater Armory.

Feb. 29-March 1: Bloomington Armory.

Special Events

Jan. 25: Orono Lions Club, Snowball Open, 10-2 p.m., Birch’s on Long Lake. For more info call Scott Stabeck, 612-747-5863.

Jan. 26: United Northern Sportsmen’s Ice Fishing Contest, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Island Lake. For more info call 218-590-7076.

Feb. 1: Bearly Open Ice Golf Tournament, noon-3 p.m., White Bear Lake County Park, Ramsey Beach. For more info call Lisa Beecroft, 612-250-4991.

Feb. 1: Anoka PF Contest, 11-2 p.m., Lake George. For more info call John Newpower, 651-983-5904.

Tournaments/Contests

Jan. 18: Menahga Civic  & Commerce Family Fishing Derby, noon-2 p.m., Spirit Lake, Menahga. For more info call David Treinen, 218-255-0706.

Jan. 25: Santiago Lions Club, Ridgewood Bay Ice Fishing Contest, 10-2 p.m., Little Elk Lake, Zimmerman. For more info call Paul Hans, 763-389-3818.

Jan. 26: United Northern Sportsmen’s Ice Fishing Contest, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Island Lake. For more info call 218-590-7076.

Feb. 1: Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby, 9 a.m., Maple Lake Wright County. For more info www.maplelakefishingderby.com

Feb. 2: Fish Lake Sportsmen Club Ice Fishing Contest, 1-3 p.m. www.fishlakesportsmensclub.org for more info.

Feb. 8: Ice Castle Classic, Lac qui Parle Lake, Watson. For more info call Chad Hiepler, 320-269-5428.

Feb. 15: Garrison DU Fishing for Ducks Contest, Mille Lacs Lake, noon-3 p.m. For more info call 734-649-4680.

Shooting/Archery

Wealthwood Gun Club, Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info  call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club, 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152. 

Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m.

* * *

Straight River Archery Club Schedule. Sat 8-3 p.m., Sun 8-2 p.m. For info call Mark Wannarka, 507-338-0045 or www.straighriverarcheryclub.org

Jan. 18-19, Feb. 15-16, March 21-22: 3D Archery Shoot, Sat. 8-3 p.m., Sun. 8-2 p.m.

Deep Portage Programs

Schedule for upcoming events at Deep Portage which offers a variety of hunting, fishing and outdoor education programs for adults & youth. For more info or to register 888-280-9908 or 218-682-2325. Or via on the internet at www.deep-portage.org, e-mail: portage@uslink.net

Jan. 25: Winter Rendezvous, Reg. 9:30 a.m.

Meetings

Jan. 28: TCTU Meeting & Elections, 5 p.m., Crooked Pint Ale House & Event Center, Maplewood.

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Waterfall Inn. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets last Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., KAXE Radio Station, Grand Rapids. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Rochester Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club meets the 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West meets at Cabela’s, Rogers, 2nd Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Brown County PF meets the quarterly, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Bush Lake Izaak Walton League meets quarterly, west Bush Lake Park Bloomington. For more info call Gregg Thopson, 612-618-8616.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

South Forty Archers meets on the 2nd Tues of the month all Summer, 7 p.m., Club House Ritter Park, Lakeville. For more info call David Anderson, 612-860-3909

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Lake Country Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club. For more info www.lcretrieverclub.org

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

 PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

