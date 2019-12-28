Outdoor News Radio – Dec. 28, 2019

This week’s show begins with a couple of “who’s busted?” stories that Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman kick around, including the gill net case from last summer on Boulder Lake near Park Rapids. They also chat about the arrival of new U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Aurelia Skipwith. Lake Detective Steve McComas then joins the show to talk about natural resource agency advancements on knocking back invasive common carp and Asian carp, including the so-called Judas fish efforts on the St. Croix River. “Tackle” Terry Tuma – or “T3” as he’s affectionately known – then stops by to talk ice rod advancements and the “color factor” in fishing. Finally, old friend Tim Lesmeister drops in to talk about the recent alleged bear poaching on the Red Lake Indian Reservation and his recent salt-water fishing excursions in Florida.