Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Dec. 20, 2019

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Clinton County Game Warden Kirk Miller reports that an individual from Clinton County was arrested for having a loaded crossbow in a vehicle. The individual could face fines up to $200.

Tioga County Game Warden Thomas Nelson reports that the bear harvest for muzzleloader season was very high, and harvest totals continued to climb through other bear seasons.

Land Management Group Supervisor Rodney Mee reports that Land Management Group 5 has completed a Dirt & Gravel Grant Project on Camp Mountain Road, State Game Lands 134 in Proctor, Lycoming County. The grant was nearly $95,000 and included geofabric, culverts, underdrain and road base aggregate. In addition to the grant, Pittman-Robertson funds were used to replace an undersized culvert with a bridge. Mee comments that access should be well improved for decades to come.

Centre County Game Warden Dan Murray reports several individuals have received warnings and citations for various game-law violations.

Tioga County Game Warden Michael Smith reports that on the night of Oct. 22, in Liberty Township, Tioga County, a buck was killed with a rifle and the head was removed. Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Central Regional Office at 570-398-4744.

McKean County Game Warden Jeffrey Orwig reports that an Erie County man is being charged with shooting two bears. The hunter failed to check to see if he did indeed hit the first one before shooting a second one.

McKean County Game Warden Jeffrey Orwig reports that charges are being filed against several individuals for riding their side-by-sides on State Game Land 62 and damaging the property. The individuals then posted photos on Facebook and commented about the great weekend they had.

Union County Game Warden Dirk Remensnyder reports that an individual was cited for killing an antlerless deer, with a crossbow and over bait, the day prior to the opening of archery season.

Lycoming County Game Warden Jonathan M. Wyant reports many bears were harvested during the bear muzzleloader season.

McKean County Game Warden Skyler Gibble reports that an individual that had exported high-risk deer parts from Disease Management Area 4 was cited. Hunters are reminded it is illegal to export high-risk parts from DMAs or import from CWD states.

Cameron County Game Warden Wayne A. Hunt reports filing charges against an Adams County hunter for killing a bear over bait in Upper Logue Run in Cameron County.

Elk County Game Warden Susan Edmiston reports that persons approaching open gates on state game lands need to be aware that if they are not marked as open with signs containing the open dates, they are closed roads, regardless of whether the gate is open or not. A list of seasonally open roads and the dates they’re open are available at www.pgc.pa.gov.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports two subjects are now facing charges for killing three deer at night in October.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports an archery hunter was encountered hunting using bait while in possession of a .22 Magnum rifle.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports that a person killed a deer in a safety zone while trespassing.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports that a muzzleloader bear hunter was encountered walking through the woods without wearing any orange.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports that an illegal archery hunter was hunting in his backyard and using bait to entice deer to his hunting location.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports a person was captured in cutting up two illegal deer inside his garage.

Elk County Game Warden Kolton Mueller reports a few citations were filed against two individuals for hunting through the use of bait. Many warnings were issued for minor violations, as well.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Cumberland County Game Warden John Fetchkan reports ongoing Disease Management Area violations, including feeding deer within a DMA. In some of the feeding violations that were detected, the feed was being used as bait. A poaching case where a large-bodied buck was shot with a small-caliber firearm near a hunting club also is being investigated. The antlers were the only thing taken.

Juniata County Game Warden Eric Kelly reports multiple charges pending against multiple individuals for unlawful taking and attempts to take deer at night with firearms in the Mifflintown area.

Perry County Game Warden Kevin P. Anderson Jr. reports that several citations were filed against a Juniata County man after he was found to be spotlighting from his vehicle after 11 p.m. while possessing a firearm. Prosecution records show this same person was charged in 2017 for illegally shooting a deer at night while spotlighting.

York County Game Warden Justin Ritter reports a family pleaded guilty to hunting through the use of bait, unlawfully taking three deer, and unlawfully taking one deer over bag limits. Information about the violations came through Operation Game Thief.

Fulton County Game Warden Justin Klugh reports that a citation was filed for hunting pheasants without first securing a pheasant permit.

Bedford County Game Warden Jeremy Coughenour reports that two Maryland men have been charged with killing a deer during closed season. The two brothers were road hunting for deer on Sunday, Nov. 3. Just before dark, they located a buck close to the road and killed it with a compound bow. A local resident was able to get a vehicle description. That information was instrumental in helping wardens locate the poachers.

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens reports several people are currently being investigated for a series of deer-poaching incidents in York County, including 9-point and 10-point bucks.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Luzerne County Game Warden Justin Faus reports that he and Deputy Game Warden Ray Peters recently cited an individual for the unlawful killing of a trophy-class 8-point buck through the use of bait. Another individual in the same area was cited for shooting an antlerless deer without possessing an antlerless license.

Monroe County Game Warden Praveed Abraham reports citing an individual for hunting big game without a license.

Monroe County Game Warden Praveed Abraham reports citing an individual for driving in an area of game lands that was closed to motor-vehicle travel.

Wayne County Game Warden Adriel Douglass reports success among bear and deer hunters in northern Wayne County. He reminds hunters that they are required to report their deer harvests via phone, standard mail or through the internet. This information helps Game Commission biologists estimate harvest and populations

Bradford County Game Warden Blake Barth reports citing an individual for the unlawful use of vehicle to harvest a black bear during the general bear season, as well as other violations. Total fines could exceed $2,800, plus court costs, and include loss of license privileges for multiple years.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan reports that several violations were encountered during the opening day of the antlered deer and extended bear seasons in Sullivan County. Three bucks were confiscated after being taken through the use of bait with none being tagged. Several hunters were found hunting without wearing fluorescent orange and others had loaded firearms in their vehicles.

Bradford County Game Warden Mike Goodenow reports an individual cited for hunting while on license revocation now faces additional years of revocation, along with fines of up to $1,500.

Pike County Game Warden Patrick Sowers reports a recent increase in State Game Land 183 shooting-range abuse. Sowers asks anyone who witnesses unsafe range behavior, range violations or vandalism to contact the appropriate Game Commission region office.

Northumberland County Game Warden Derek Spitler reports citing one individual for unlawfully killing an 8-point buck, and another for unlawfully killing a 373-pound black bear in Zerbe Township.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Mike Webb reports that the Saturday opener of the rifle deer season appeared to be a success, and voluntary compliance with the law was also very high.