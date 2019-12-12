U.S. Senate confirms Aurelia Skipwith as director of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

(Department of the Interior)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate voted Dec. 12 to confirm Aurelia Skipwith as director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with a bipartisan vote of 52-39.

Skipwith has served as deputy assistant secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks at the Department of the Interior since April 19, 2017. Previously, she served as assistant corporate counsel at Alltech, Inc., an all-natural animal nutrition company that operates worldwide and has the world’s largest algae production system. She then became general counsel at AVC Global, an agricultural logistics and financing firm that she co-founded. Skipwith earned her B.S. in biology from Howard University, M.S. in molecular biology from Purdue University, and J.D. from the University of Kentucky College of Law.

In her new role as the director of the Fish and Wildlife Service she will oversee a workforce of over 8,500 personnel charged with the mission of working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife and plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people.

— U.S. Department of the Interior