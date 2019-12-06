Rebelling against stimulation, and going gadget-free in 2020

Fishing is boring.

Hunting is boring.

Sitting around trolling, or jigging, or casting, waiting for a fish to bite isn’t always exciting.

Waiting for a deer to walk by takes so long.

We worked so hard to get the decoys set just right and our calls are perfectly tuned but the ducks aren’t approaching when we hoped.

I’m bored.

Chances are you’ve thought it. Odds are you’ve heard it. But ask any avid hunter or angler about being bored, and they’ll tell you it’s part of the experience.

Our infatuation as a society with constant stimulation is a modern phenomenon. Humans have been around for a long time, but it’s only in the past century that we’ve had electricity, radio, television, internet, social media, and smartphones.

Being the 40-something Gen-X guy that I am, I’ve lived in a world with plenty of stimulation but I’ve also seen it explode in the past decade.

In the ridiculous “battle” between millennials, Gen-Xers, and Baby Boomers, the one thing they can agree on is that the current generation of young people, sometimes referred to as “Generation Z,” is the most over stimulated of them all. We are all mixed up in it, however.

Every generation has its fair share of smartphones, GPS units, digital depth-finders, color-coded tackle boxes, new age scopes and every gear or gadget you can fidget with readily available.

I’m advocating that in 2020 we take some opportunities to put these things aside and get back to the boring basics. Try staring at a hole in the ice without a colorful display adjacent to it. Focus on the line dangling in the water and feel that strike without seeing it first.

Keep the GPS handy (just in case) but turned off and rely on contours of the map and landmarks to find the spot. Notice what you missed while you were viewing the world through a miniature screen.

Psychological studies have shown that being bored helps us recharge our brain from the overstimulation it receives from this rapid-fire world in which we live. Being bored also gives our brain the chance to be creative and makes room for some imagination to fire up. Sitting there being still and scanning the woods can lead to some great ideas.

Now that you’ve read this far, I hope you are thoroughly bored.