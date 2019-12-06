Finally, a woman is on a Pennsylvania board serving sportsmen again

It feels silly now, in 2019, to be making a big deal out of a woman being appointed to the board of one of the agencies that serve hunters and fishermen — but we all know it is significant.

In most every other walk of life in the U.S., a woman being appointed to a board would be ho-hum, happens-often, no-story-here. But undeniably, the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Fish & Boat Commission have been good old boys’ clubs.

Kristen Schnepp-Giger, of Warren, Pa., recently was confirmed by the state Senate to a seat on the Game Commission’s Board of Commissioners, after being nominated by Gov. Tom Wolf. Kudos to him for choosing her.

Schnepp-Giger – who has a compelling personal story – has been a wildlife biologist with the National Wild Turkey Federation since 2011. She fills a vacant District 1 spot on the Game agency’s board, representing Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

She reportedly is the fourth woman ever to be appointed to the boards of the commissions. But it seems that folks can only remember two – Roxanne Pallone, who in 2001 was sworn in as the first woman to serve an eight-year term on the Game Commission, and Marilyn Black, who served on the Fish & Boat Commission from 1982 to 1993.

Schnepp-Giger said that she has ideas about how to involve more girls and women in hunting here. We wish her well.