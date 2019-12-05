Ohio Outdoor News Calendar – Dec. 6, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers

Dec. 17: Mahoning Valley WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Mill Creek Metroparks Farm, McMahon Farm Hall, Canfield. For more info call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

Jan. 18, 2020: Central Ohio WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Aladdin Shrine Center, Grove City. For more info call Brandon Showen, 937-725-9349.

Jan. 25, 2020: Miami Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Butler County Fairgrounds, Hamilton. For more info call Don Distler, 513-403-7471.

Jan. 25, 2020: Cleveland Hailers DU Banquet, For more info call April Blaylock, 216-749-7758.

Feb. 8, 2020: Ohio Five Rivers WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Irish Club, Dayton. For more info call Brandon Showen, 937-725-9349.

Feb. 29, 2020: Champaign County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Champaign County Fairgrounds, Urbana. For more info call Keith McNutt, 937-508-6291.

March 7, 2020: Adams County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Willow, Winchester. For more info call Tyler Sparks, 937-217-1049.

March 27, 2020: Big Buckeye WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center, Cambridge. For more info call Dave Scurlock, 740-584-9263.

April 21, 2020: Mahoning Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Metroplex Expo Center, Girard. For more info call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

Season Dates

Dec. 8: White-tailed deer gun season closes.

Dec. 26: Beaver trapping opens.

Jan. 4, 2020: White-tailed deer statewide muzzleloader season opens.

Jan. 7, 2020: White-tailed deer statewide muzzleloader season closes.

Jan. 11, 2020: Mourning dove season closes.

Jan. 11, 2020: Ring-necked pheasant season closes.

Jan,. 31, 2020: Raccoon, fox, opossum, squirrel, weasel, skunk, and ruffed grouse hunting seasons close.

Shows.

Jan. 17-19, 22-26, 2020: Cincinnati Travel Sports & Boat Show. Cincinnati Convention Center. For more info www.cincinnatiboatshow.com.

Jan. 16-18, 2020: Northeast Ohio Sportsman Show, Thurs. 2-9 p.m., Fri. 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mt. Hope Event Center, Millersburg. For more info www.ohiosportsmanshow.com.

Feb. 7-9, 2020: Columbus Fishing Expo, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Ohio State Fairgrounds. www.columbusfishingexpo.com for more info.

Feb. 14-23, 2020: Ford Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info call 765-641-7712.

March 14-15, 2020: Akron/Canton Hunting & Fishing Show, MAPS Air Museum. For more info www.akronoutdoors.net.

Feb. 20-23, 2020: Indiana Deer, Turkey & Waterfowl Expo, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info call 765-641-7712.

March 20-22, 2020: Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo, Fri. 2-9 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ohio Expo Center. www.deerinfo.com for more info.

Meetings

Hubbard Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Gallia County Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworth Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Association, meets the 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.

Little Miami NWTF, meets the 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Shannon Mermann, 513-673-4309.