Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – Nov. 29, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers

Dec. 4: Minnesota Darkhouse & Angling Assoc. Banquet, 5 p.m., Hibbing Elks Club. For more info call 218-254-3640.

Dec. 5: Cottage Grove DU Banquet, Tinuccis in Newport. For more info call John Marks, 612-418-8964.

Dec. 7: N.E.W. DU Banquet, Red Fox Tavern, Lakeville. For more info call Tiffany Kniefel, 952-843-3598.

Dec. 7: Worthington DU Banquet, Brewster American Legion. For more info call Kevin Black, 507-329-2223.

Dec. 7: Meeker County DU Banquet, Litchfield Legion #104. For more info call Ethan Jenzen, 320-583-9327.

Dec. 8: Buffalo DU Banquet, Bison Creek Bowling. For more info call Dale Lusti, 763-682-3468.

Jan. 4, 2020: Southern MN WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn/Austin Conference Center, Austin. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Jan. 18, 2020: St. Charles-Dover-Eyota WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 551, Eyota. For more info call Alison Johnson, 507-201-0039.

Jan. 18, 2020: Southern Dakota County Sportsmans Club Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion, Rosemount. For more info call Jerry Wicklund,612-384-4584.

Jan. 25, 2020: Red River Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, East Grand Forks. For more info call John Eaton, 218-464-7427.

Jan. 25, 2020: Houston County WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Fest Building, Spring Grove. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Feb. 1, 2020: Southeast MN WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Red Wing. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Feb 8, 2020: St. Stephen River Runners Banquet, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.,Trobecs Bar. For more info call Janet Bellinger, 320-493-5047.

Feb. 8, 2020: Southwest MN WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Worthington Elks Lodge, Worthington. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Feb. 8, 2020: Sibley County PF Banquet, 4 p.m., Arlington Community Center. For more info call Jon Harbarth, 507-381-2545.

Feb. 8, 2020: Central Minnesota WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, St. Cloud. For more info call Brian Kasper, 320-248-9990.

Feb. 15, 2020: Minnesota Northland WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Park Hotel, Hibbing. For more info call Buck Nordlof, 218-434-0399.

Feb. 15, 2020: East Central Spurs PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Tobies Banquet Hall, Hinckley. For more info call Elizabeth Peterson, 651-785-6520.

Feb. 22, 2020: Western MN WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Feb. 22, 2020: Wood City WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Dry Dock Bar & Restaurant, Duluth. For more info call Greg Nimmo, 218-591-3500.

March 7, 2020: Twin Cities WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Double Tree by Hilton, Roseville. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

March 7, 2020: Minnesota Northeast WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Elks Lodge, Virginia. For more info call Buck Nordlof, 218-434-0399.

March 7, 2020: Pope County Pheasant Restoration Banquet, 5 p.m., Minnewaska House, Glenwood. For more info call Dan Baumbarger, 320-815-2651.

March 14, 2020: North Woods WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., AAD Shrine, Hermantown. For more info call Matt Erjavec, 218-464-8908.

March 21, 2020: South Central MN WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriot Hotel & Event Center, Mankato. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Season Dates

Nov. 29: Mourning dove season closes.

Nov. 30: Bobcat, fishier and pine marten seasons open.

Nov. 30: Deer muzzleloader season opens.

Nov. 30: Sharp-tailed grouse season closes.

Nov. 30: Flathead Catfish season closes.

Dec. 1: Deer firearms season (300B) closes.

Dec.1: Metro area deer season closes.

Dec. 1: Muskie season closes.

Dec. 1: Lake Superior lake trout.

Dec. 5: Fisher and pine marten seasons close.

Dec. 14: Crow season opens.

Dec. 15: Deer muzzleloader season closes.

Dec. 31: Deer archery season closes.

Education/Seminar

Dec. 6: Ice Walleye Knockout Patterns, 2 p.m. “Tackle Terry” Tuma, St. Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sport Show, St. Paul River Centre.

Dec. 7: Ice Panfish One, Two Punch, noon “Tackle Terry” Tuma, St. Paul Ice Fishing & Winter Sport Show, St. Paul River Centre.

Dec. 10: Meet & Greet “Tackle Terry” Tuma, 4-6 p.m., Lonsdale Hardware, Bait & Tackle, Lonsdale. For more info call 507-744-2373.

* * *

Maplewood Nature Center Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

Dec. 7: Wild Weather in Minnesota, 1-2:30 p.m.

Dec. 12: Walk When the Moon is Full, 6:30-8 p.m.

Dec. 14: December Brrrd-Count, 9-noon.

Dec. 28: S’more Nature Fun, 1:30-3 p.m.

Jan. 4, 2020: Snowflake Wonders, 1:30-3 p.m.

Jan. 11, 2020: Luminary Workshop,10:30-3 p.m.

Jan. 17, 2020: Luminary Hike, 6:30-8 p.m.

Jan. 25, 2020: Meet the Animals, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Nov. 30: Geocashing for S’mores, 1-3 p.m., Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park.

Dec. 2-Feb. 20, 2020: Greenfit Club, Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Dec. 3-Feb. 20, 2020: Greenfit Club, French Regional Park.

Dec. 7: Nordic Ski Opener, 9-4 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Feb. 2, 2020: Digging in Clay, noon-3 p.m., Silverwood Park.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

• Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Shows

Now-Dec. 15: Arrowhead Ice Fishing & Winter Show, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 6-9, 2020: La Crosse Boat, Sports, Travel, RV & Hunting Show, Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., La Crosse Center, La Crosse. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 12-16, 2020: Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 12-16, 2020: Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call, Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

March 28-29, 2020: Wilmar Rifle & Pistol Club, Show, Sat. 8-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Willmar Civic Center. For more info call Dave Stuhr, 320-894-7463.

April 1-5, 2020: Arrowhead Home & Builders Show, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

* * *

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

Nov. 30, Dec. 1: Brooklyn Park Armory.

Dec. 28-29: Bloomington Armory.

* * *

Minnesota Weapons Collectors Assoc. Schedule. Call 612-721-8976 for more info or tables. Sat. shows 8-5 p.m. & Sun. 9-3 p.m. Adm. $5.

Dec. 14-15: St Paul River Centre.

Feb. 1-2, 2020: Mayo Civic Centre.

March 14-15, 2020: MN State Fair Colesium Bldg.

Shooting/Archery

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Wealthwood Gun Club, Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

* * *

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club, 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m.

Special Events

Nov. 29-Dec. 1: Mentor Hunt, North Suburban MDHA, Sherburne County Swanmp Bucks, West Metro /Wright County, Lake Rebecca County Park. For more info call Ryan Barth, 612-490-2204.

Jan. 25, 2020: Orono Lions Club, Snowball Open, 10-2 p.m., Birch’s on Long Lake. For more info call Scott Stabeck, 612-747-5863.

Jan. 25, 2020: Orono Lions Club, Snowball Open, 10-2 p.m., Birch’s on Long Lake. For more info call Scott Stabeck, 612-747-5863.

Feb. 1, 2020: Bearly Open Ice Golf Tournament, noon-3 p.m., White Bear Lake County Park, Ramsey Beach. For more info, call Lisa Beecroft, 612-250-4991.

Tournaments/Contests

Jan. 18, 2020: Menahga Civic & Commerce Family Fishing Derby, noon-2 p.m., Spirit Lake, Menahga. For more info call David Treinen, 218-255-0706.

Jan. 26, 2020: United Northern Sportsmen’s Ice Fishing Contest, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Island Lake. For more info call 218-590-7076.

Feb. 8, 2020: Ice Castle Classic, Lac qui Parle Lake, Watson. For more info call Chad Hiepler, 320-269-5428.

Meetings

Dec. 2: North Suburban MDHA Meeting, 7 p.m., Kraus Hartig VFW, Spring Lake Pk.

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets every 3rd Mon. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 4847. For more info call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Waterfall Inn. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets last Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., KAXE Radio Station, Grand Rapids. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Rochester Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club meets the 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West meets at Cabela’s, Rogers, 2nd Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Brown County PF meets the quarterly, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Bush Lake Izaak Walton League meets quarterly, west Bush Lake Park Bloomington. For more info call Gregg Thopson, 612-618-8616.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

South Forty Archers meets on the 2nd Tues of the month all Summer, 7 p.m., Club House Ritter Park, Lakeville. For more info call David Anderson, 612-860-3909

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Lake Country Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club. For more info www.lcretrieverclub.org

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org