New York Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Nov. 1, 2019

(Editor’s note: A criminal charge is merely an allegation that a defendant has committed a violation of the criminal law, and it is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the state of New York’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.)

Stranded deer rescue

(Greene County)

On Nov. 15, ECO Anthony Glorioso was contacted by a concerned citizen regarding a deer stranded on a rock in the middle of a frozen pond in the town of Jewett. The deer had attempted to leave the island but was unable to swim through the ice and returned to the rock island. Glorioso and the citizen used a rowboat to break a path out to the stranded deer, and as they approached, the deer jumped into the water. From the rowboat, Glorioso used a catch pole to capture and hold the deer while the officer and the man quickly moved the boat back to shore. The deer was released and quickly ran off into the woods in good health.

Deer check in the city

(Bronx County)

On Nov. 18, ECOs Josh Jarecki, Zach Kochanowski, Dan Plows, Taylor Della Rocco, Ryan Kelley, Ryan Grogan and Brendan Dickson conducted a multi-agency deer checkpoint led by Lt. Dawn Galvin at the Throgs Neck Bridge in Bronx County. Assisted by Triborough Bridge officials, the Tunnel Authority and New York Army National Guard, the ECOs checked for compliance with hunting regulations involving the transportation of deer and firearms on the first weekend of the Southern Zone season for deer. During the detail, the ECOs checked more than 70 deer and issued a total of six summonses.

Two bucks in two days

(Wayne County)

On Nov. 18, Lt. Aaron Gordon was driving through the town of Arcadia when he saw two men in a field, one of whom was preparing to field dress a dead deer. When asked where the tag for the deer was, the successful hunter replied that his license and tags were in his other car. ECO Kevin Thomas arrived to help with the investigation, and soon discovered that the hunter had already shot another buck the previous day. This second buck had been shot within 500 feet of a house. In addition, the officers found bait around the subject’s treestand. The ECOs confiscated the deer and issued several tickets returnable to Arcadia Town Court.

Don’t drink and hunt

(Sullivan County)

On the morning of Nov. 17, the opening day of the Southern Zone big-game season, ECOs Tom Koepf and Corey Hornicek, along with New York State Troopers Ken Schafer and Mike Sleyzak, conducted a check of a property with several known baited treestands. Two hunters were found in the stands that morning and the officers escorted the subjects back to their camp. One of the hunters smelled strongly of alcohol and appeared to lack coordination. Sleyzak performed field sobriety tests and the hunter failed, registering a .15 percent blood alcohol content level on a preliminary breath test. The officers determined the hunter had also shot a 7-point buck the previous weekend from the baited property with his crossbow. This hunter was charged with hunting while intoxicated and his hunting license was immediately seized for suspension. He was also charged with two counts of hunting deer with the aid of bait and illegally taking protected wildlife. The other hunter was charged with hunting deer with the aid of bait. All of the charges were returnable to Liberty Town Court.

Stopping traffic to look at deer

(Ulster County)

On Nov. 17, ECO Jeannette Bastedo was on patrol when she observed a truck stopped in the middle of the road next to a field filled with several deer, including a buck. The truck drove off, turned onto another road, and stopped in the middle of that road. Bastedo pulled the truck over and the driver and his son stated they were just looking at the deer in the fields as they drove home to pick up their ATV to drag out a buck they had just shot at another location. The hunters produced their tags but their regular season buck tags were not filled out. Bastedo told the hunters that she would accompany them to retrieve the deer. Lt. Chris Lattimer and ECO Lucas Palmateer joined her, and the ECOs along with one of the hunters recovered the deer, an 8-point buck. The ECOs found the area was baited with corn and issued tickets for hunting over bait, failing to tag deer as required, and illegal taking of deer. The deer was seized for donation and the charges were to be heard in Shawangunk Town Court.