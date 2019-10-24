Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Oct. 25, 2019

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Dan Puhala reports the first week of the early WMU 2B archery season was an exciting one for a local hunter who was able to harvest his first black bear. The hunter was looking for deer when he got an opportunity to take a shot at the bear. This hunter stated it was the first bear that he had ever seen in the wild – even after many trips up north to bear hunt during the firearms season.

Allegheny County Game Warden Zebulun Campbell reports archery season has begun in WMU 2B and, even with high temperatures, hunters were harvesting deer.

Allegheny County Game Warden Zebulun Campbell reports there are many juvenile animals being found in the county. If you come across a juvenile animal that needs help, call the Game Commission. Do not take matters into your own hands, he said. Possessing any wildlife in Pennsylvania without the correct training can cause issues for you and the animal. Plus, it is illegal to do so.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports an individual was cited for hunting doves without a valid license.

Greene County Game Warden Christopher Bence reports individuals have been charged with driving vehicles on the breast of the dam at the Lake Wilma Hunter Access property.

Greene County Game Warden Christopher Bence reports individuals have been charged with camping, having open fires and driving on Hunter Access properties in Greene County.

Indiana County Game Warden Chris Reidmiller reports he recently was called out for a complaint of people shooting deer from within a vehicle along the road at night. At the scene, Reidmiller apprehended two individuals while they were field-dressing one of the three deer they had shot. Charges are currently pending.

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Clinton County Game Warden Kirk Miller reports he cited a hunter for having a loaded crossbow in his vehicle. The individual could face fines up to $200.

McKean County Game Warden Jeffrey Orwig reports an individual was cited for riding an ATV on Hunter Access property, then fleeing from an officer.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports two subjects are facing charges for killing a fawn with a semiautomatic rifle in September.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports two bears were struck by a tractor-trailer on Route 322 near DuBois.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports that the inaugural elk archery season was a success with all five bull hunters tagging out.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports that two ATV operators face charges for violating the All-Terrain Vehicle Law while on Hunter Access property.

Clearfield County Game Warden Mark Gritzer reports that multiple ATV operators were found spotlighting after 11 p.m.

Lycoming County Game Warden Jonathan M. Wyant reports deer populations are way up in the eastern end of Lycoming County. Many people who grow crops, either professionally or in a garden, have reported damage done by deer.

Centre County Game Warden Michael Ondik reports that many complaints of bears getting into cornfields were received in September and October, and multiple bears were relocated. With expanded early season bear hunting opportunities coming up, seeking out affected farmers might lead to permission to hunt areas with lots of bears, he said.

Union County Game Warden Dirk Remensnyder reports an individual was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on state game lands.

Tioga County Game Warden Michael Smith reports many places around the county were baited prior to archery season and said he’d be keeping tabs on them.

Lycoming County Game Warden Harold Cole reports that he is seeing more and more wildlife moving around, with the farmers getting the crops harvested and the cooler weather setting in.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that two individuals from the Saxton area have been charged with counts including littering, failing to obey posted signs and providing false statements to an officer.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Huntingdon County man has pleaded guilty to hunting migratory birds without the required migratory bird license, and will pay all costs and fines associated.

Perry County Game Warden Steven Brussese reports that individuals have pleaded guilty to charges filed for hunting waterfowl from within a safety zone, without a migratory game bird license and also while carrying and using lead shot.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that two juveniles were involved in a fight at one of the State Game Land 243 parking areas, resulting in three people being cited for disorderly conduct on state game lands.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda M. Isett has been getting several reports of people spotlighting after 11 p.m.

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf reports encountering drivers on roads closed to the public in Michaux State Forest. He also issued warnings to individuals who picked up road-killed deer without reporting them or getting a permit, and issued a citation for a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

York County Game Warden Cameron Murphy reports encountering few dove hunters while on patrol throughout September. While the weather might have been a factor, he said it seemed like a lot of potentially great dove hunting was missed out on.

Perry County Game Warden Kevin P. Anderson Jr. reports that hunters who choose to illegally use bait while hunting within a DMA may face an additional fine for violating the prohibition on feeding wildlife within a DMA.

York County Game Warden Justin Ritter reports a York City man pleaded guilty to assisting in the unlawful taking of a white-tailed deer. Charges were filed in 2018 after information came in through an Operation Game Thief tip.

Cumberland County Game Warden John Fetchkan reports that the September violations all have been adjudicated through guilty pleas. Baiting and dumping cases still are being investigated.

Bedford County Game Warden Jeremy Coughenour reports that two men have pleaded guilty to unlawfully picking ginseng on state game lands. The two men admitted to having the plants after they were found to be in possession of digging tools as they exited the woods. Fines in the case totaled $1,500.

Juniata County Game Warden Eric Kelly reports increased land-use issues and encroachment on Hunter Access properties.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Luzerne County Game Warden Justin Faus reports an increase in illegal dumping on both private and public property in the past few months and is conducting investigations at multiple locations.

Monroe County Game Warden Praveed Abraham reports filing charges against an individual for dumping trash in a state game lands parking lot.

Monroe County Game Warden Praveed Abraham reminds people to identify treestands they leave on state game lands with a durable tag indicating their CID or Game Commission treestand ID number. Untagged stands left on Game Commission property represent a violation that may result in a citation.

Bradford County Game Warden Blake Barth reports he transported an injured juvenile bald eagle that was found along state Route 514 to the Carbon County Environmental Education Center for evaluation and rehabilitation. The probability of full recovery is unknown, but the eagle received a second chance from someone who cared enough to report it was injured.

Wayne County Game Warden Adriel Douglass reports investigating two individuals who were riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles and shooting at deer with a handgun along Egypt Road in Mount Pleasant Township on the afternoon of Sept. 24. Anyone who might have information is asked to contact the Game Commission Northeast Region Office.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan and deputies Mike Bedford, Mike Scott and John DeMille encountered an individual spotlighting at 1 a.m. in Forks Township. The man was traveling from one coyote-hunting location to another and couldn’t resist checking some fields for deer.

Bradford County Game Warden Mike Goodenow reports an individual recently was cited for spotlighting after 11 p.m. and faces a maximum fine of $200.

Pike County Game Warden Patrick Sowers reports many state game lands gates are now open to provide greater access for hunters.

Northumberland County Game Warden Derek Spitler reports warning an individual for allowing cattle to graze on state game lands in Little Mahanoy Township.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Mike Webb reports that, on the opening day of archery deer season, he noted scent-safe wipes and other trash items presumably left in state game lands parking lots by archers. “If someone chooses to litter and gets caught, the fine is fairly hefty,” said Webb.

Luzerne County Game Warden Gerald Kapral reports that, while compliance with shooting range regulations has increased substantially, violations still occur, some because shooters simply don’t take the time to read the clearly posted range use regulations. A recent example was a couple who were shooting on the range and neither one had a valid hunting license or range use permit. Also, they were shooting more than six rounds at a time and shooting at a bowling pin. Citations and warnings were issued, and they pleaded guilty.

Luzerne County Game Warden Gerald Kapral recently cited three people for camping and possessing alcohol on State Game Land 57. Their vehicles were parked in a game lands parking lot that had a signboard showing regulations make it clear both acts are prohibited.

Luzerne County Game Warden Gerald Kapral is investigating an incident involving hunter trespass and falling from a treestand on the property of the State Correctional Institution at Dallas.