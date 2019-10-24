Michigan Outdoor News Calendar – Oct. 25, 2019

Banquets/Fundraisers

Oct. 26: Kaleva WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Kaleva Tavern, Kaleva. For more info call Andy Robak, 231-362-3161.

Nov. 8: Auburn/Bullock Creek WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Forest Edge Banquet Center, Auburn. For more info call Jason Maraskine, 989-486-1961.

Nov. 9: Chippewa Snow Chasers WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., American Legion 393, Hulbert. For more info call Meike Brelsford, 906-437-5369.

Jan. 11, 2020: Tri-Cities WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Grand, Essexville. For more info call Jason Maraskine, 989-486-1961.

Jan. 20, 2020: Traverse City WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Boones Long Lake Inn, Traverse City. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Jan. 25, 2020: Northern Michigan WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club #1825, Gaylord. For more info call Fred Webber, 989-619-3481.

Jan. 25, 2020: Michigan West WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., English Hills Event Center, Comstock Park. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Feb. 1, 2020: Newaygo WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Cronk’s, Newaygo. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Feb. 8, 2020: Michigan WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Radisson Hotel, Lansing. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Feb. 12, 2020: Kalamazoo WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Fountains, Parchment. For more info call Dave Wilkins, 269-377-3149.

Feb. 15, 2020: Ionia WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Steele Street Hall, Ionia. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Feb. 22, 2020: West Branch WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, West Branch. For more info call Jim Gilbert, 989-550-4828.

March 18, 2020: Northwest Michigan WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Hagerty Center, Traverse City. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Season Dates

Oct. 25: Beaver (resident) trapping season opens, Unit A

Oct. 25: Muskrat and mink trapping seasons open, Zone 1

Oct. 25: Otter trapping season opens, Unit A

Oct. 30: Crow season closes

Oct. 31: Pheasant season (male only) ends, Zone 1

Oct. 31: Sharp-tailed grouse season ends

Nov. 1: Raccoon, badger trapping seasons open, Zone 3

Nov. 1: Beaver resident trapping season open, Unit B

Nov. 1: Muskrat, mink trapping season opens, Zone 2

Nov. 1: Otter trapping season opens, Unit B

Nov. 1: Beaver resident trapping season open, Unit C

Nov. 4: Woodcock season ends

Shows

Jan. 18-26, 2020: Detroit Boat Show: Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun.-Mon. 11-6; Tues.-Fri., 3-9; Cobo Center. For more info call Liz Szlaga, 734-261-0123.

Feb. 14-23, 2020: Ford Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info call 765-641-7712.

Feb. 20-23, 2020: Indiana Deer, Turkey & Waterfowl Expo, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info call 765-641-7712.

March 12-15, 2020: Novi Boat Show: Thurs.-Fri., 2-9 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun., 11-6 ; Suburban Collection Showplace. For more info call Liz Szlaga, 734-261-0123.

Dog Events

March-October: “Puppy Fair” Multi-Lakes Conservation Club, Commerce Township; 2nd Sunday of the month, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. For more info, call Dave Elam, 248-624-0944.

Special Events

Nov. 15-16: Wexford County Buck Pole, Daylight-7:30 p.m., The Barn Hall, Manton. For more info call Chris Vincent, 231-884-4602.

* * *

Multi Lakes Conservation Association, 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For info call Glenn Kruckenberg, 248-363-9109 or www.multilakes.com

Sunday: Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9 a.m.-noon.

Tuesday: Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Archery

Dundee Sportsman’s Club, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee,. For info call 734-777-2719.

Sunday: 4th Sunday, 3-D Archery

Shooting Sports

Multi-Lakes Conservation Association 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For info call Pete Cesaro, 248-363-9109.

Sporting Clays:

Thursday: 3 p.m.-dusk.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-dusk

* * *

Rockford Sportsman’s Club, 11115 Northland Drive. For info call 616-866-4273 or checkout www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com

First Saturday of each month (except November): Cowboy Action Shoot.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club, 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning. For info call Duane Moore, 989-865-6940.

Wednesday: Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association, 6777 Cline Road. For info call 810-327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com

Every Thursday Night: Indoor Pistol Shoot.

* * *

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club, 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter.

Tuesday: Trap Shooting, 4 p.m.

* * *

West Walker Sportsman Club, 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids. For info call Patrick Murray, 616-453-5081.

All Year: Open 7 days a week.

* * *

Big Bear Sportsman’s Club, for more info call Dave Somset, 231-362-3103.

Every Sunday: Shooting 5-Stand & Trap, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

* * *

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club, For info call 810-231-1811.

Every Tuesday: Trap Shoots, 4 p.m.-dusk.

Meetings

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club meets on the 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For info call Richard Montre, 734-847-7814.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Association meets every 3rd Wednesday of every month except November, 8 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For info call Sam Mullins, 248-363-9109.

Detroit Area Steelheaders meets the last Tuesday of every month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For info call Bob Mitchell, 586-524-8887.

Freeland Conservation Club meets 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For info call Ken Balden, 989-695-2641.

Downriver Walleye Federation meets 3rd Monday of every month, except December, 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For info call Terry Pickard, 248-520-0116.

Huron Valley Steelheaders meets 3rd Thursday of every month. American Legion Post #200 For info call Carroll White, 734-626-3112.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club meets 2nd Sunday of every month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For info call 248-321-9503.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For info call Dave Bean, 989-831-4890.

Wayne County Quail Forever meets the fourth Monday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For info call Ed Moore, 734-782-0329 or 734-771-5607.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For info call John Wilde, 734-646-6132.

Metro-West Steelheaders meets the 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For info call Bill King, 734-420-4481.

Dwight Lydell Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Belmont. For info contact Tom Watson, twwatson@comcast.net