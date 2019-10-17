Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Oct. 18, 2019

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) and COC Marc Johnson worked waterfowl hunters at Thief Lake and Lake of the Woods, small-game hunters, and ATV riders in the Beltrami State Forest. In addition, they spoke at a local trapper education class in Roseau and followed up on complaints of equipment left inside two WMAs.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls) worked with COC Woods in monitoring waterfowl hunters and archery deer hunters. A TIP call resulted in enforcement action for individuals shooting coots in a ditch with a rifle from a motor vehicle. Another contact resulted in enforcement action for burning a trailer house in an effort to remove it from a property.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck) reports checking duck, goose, grouse, and archery deer hunters, as well as anglers on special-regulation lakes.

CO Hannah Mishler (Baudette) attended training at Camp Ripley, assisted with an orientation for the mentored youth hunt at Itasca State Park, and checked various small-game hunters. Time also was spent moving and preparing equipment for winter storage.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) spent time contacting archery deer hunters throughout the week. Time also was spent checking waterfowl hunters, ATV operators, and anglers. A few northern ducks were observed entering the area. Special beaver permits were issued.

CO Tim Gray (Bagley) checked fall hunters, took care of dead- or injured-animal calls, and looked into a pollution complaint.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports several people wanting problem-beaver permits were encouraged to wait for the upcoming season, which is only a few weeks away. Calls about deer parts dumped and car-injured deer also were taken. Even with the early fall snowstorm, few ducks were observed in the station.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week working waterfowl and archery hunters. People looking to hunt on the Tamarack National Wildlife Refuge need to know the new hunting regulations and the new map to ensure they are not hunting in restricted areas. A good number of birds have been seen in the area and a lot of hunters are having success.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) worked waterfowl and deer hunters and followed up on ongoing cases.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) and COC Adam Seifermann spent the past week monitoring angling, archery deer, and waterfowl- and pheasant-hunting activity. Pheasant hunter numbers were lower than previous years due to inclement weather, but hunters reported seeing a fair number of birds. Calls from the public included nuisance-beaver reports, a report of an eagle struck by a motor vehicle, and early shooting by waterfowl hunters.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) and COC Emily Leeb report being a part of a career fair at the Fergus Falls High School for career day. The officers also instructed an ATV safety course in Bertha where 18 students braved the cold, snowy day and successfully completed the course. Car-killed deer permits were issued and the COs continued an investigation into a big-game violation.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking anglers, ATV operators, and waterfowl, pheasant, and archery deer hunters. Weather and crop conditions combined for the lowest hunter turnout on pheasant opener in recent memory. However, the weather pushed new waterfowl into the area.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) reports that despite the fact that he continues to receive and investigate complaints of unlawful motor vehicle operation on public hunting areas, he is equally impressed by those willing to walk far into these areas and have successful hunts.

CO Andrew Goodman (Elbow Lake) continued to monitor hunting activity in his station. Additional time was spent on ATV and fishing enforcement.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) and COC Mikeena Mattson worked small-game hunting, boating, fishing, waterfowl-hunting, and deer feeding/big-game enforcement. Multiple deer-feeding complaints were investigated, and calls were fielded regarding youth hunting and wildlife possession permits. Enforcement action was taken for transporting a loaded firearm and violating rules regarding trailer lights. Additionally, a wetland violation was addressed.

CO Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) continued to check waterfowl hunters, small-game hunters, and anglers. She also assisted Cass County officers with a car accident.

CO Randy Posner (Staples) worked on fishing enforcement this past week. Archery hunters report that deer hunting is getting better and the deer are on the move, searching for food.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) attended training at Camp Ripley for part of the work week. Despite the cold, rainy, snowy, and windy weather, people still ventured onto the Rainy River for some walleye fishing. Enforcement action for the week included no angling license in possession, overlimits of walleyes, and transporting a loaded firearm.

CO Shane Zavodnik (International Falls) was patrolling on Highway 53 when he observed a familiar ATV operator he had cited for driving after revocation on Highway 53 two months ago. The individual was found to be in violation of the same offenses he had been stopped for previously, which were driving after revocation, operating an ATV without lights on, operating on the road right of way, and operating an ATV with expired registration. When the individual was asked why he chose to operate on the highway again knowingly aware of the offenses, he was told there’s nowhere else to drive an ATV. Zavodnik also assisted the State Patrol and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office with an extremely intoxicated and uncooperative motorist who was also found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked ongoing hunting seasons, ATV riders, balsam bough cutters, deer baiting, illegal deer-stand complaints, and a recurring trespass complaint. Bozovsky also dealt with an injured deer, and in Chisholm, a goose that had an arrow in it, along with geese with deformed wings that would not be capable of making it south for the winter. Anyone with information on the goose that was shot in town is urged to contact Bozovsky or the TIP hotline.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring hunting and angling activity. Waterfowl and grouse hunters reported success. Broughten also fielded calls regarding trespass, nuisance bears, the youth deer season, and injured animals.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely) focused on small-game hunting activity during the weekend. Hunter activity was again sparse and seemed to increase and decrease as the weather switched from snow to rain to sunshine. Violations included illegal transport of game birds.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) checked small-game hunters and ATV riders, assisted the U.S. Forest Service, and responded to hunting complaints.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) patrolled state and federal forest lands, checking grouse hunters and ATV operators. Road hunters are reminded it is their responsibility to know if they are more than 500 feet from occupied dwellings before discharging their firearms. Hunters should also note that state forest roads with land posted on both sides of the road by the same person are often prescriptive easements for travel through private property – not public roadways open to taking of small game.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) followed up on a felony fleeing case and worked on a big-game case in which a buck was illegally taken with an invalid archery license the same day it was purchased. A search warrant was executed, resulting in the seizure of the buck rack, venison, and archery equipment.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked deer-baiting investigations and took nuisance-bear complaints. Most grouse hunters in the area report seeing few birds. Several questions were answered about the upcoming youth deer hunt and Lake Superior stream regulations.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Randy Patten (Northome) checked grouse and duck hunters, assisted with bear crop-depredation complaints, and helped with the search for a missing person.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked hunters, monitored OHVing activity, assisted with the search for a missing person, and spoke at the Deer River High School career day. Enforcement action was taken for license issues and litter.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) and COC Ryan Hanna responded to a complaint about bears knocking over trash cans in Cohasset. They searched the area but were not able to locate the elusive bear. They want to remind people to minimize access to garbage cans and bird feeders for the bears as much as possible. They also assisted the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office in locating a missing person.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports that despite the wet and soggy conditions in the woods, several hardy hunters had success with both grouse and woodcock hunting. Enforcement action was taken for ATV violations and transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth) checked grouse hunters, deer hunters, and waterfowl hunters throughout the past week. A deer-baiting location continues to be worked, and night deer-shining complaint areas were worked.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) spoke to first graders from different schools about the DNR K9 unit and introduced them all to K9 Schody. An angler was cited for angling without a license. He said he never knew a license was needed. The man was cited for that violation and also taken to jail on an outstanding warrant. An investigation is being conducted on a report of a shot trumpeter swan that included a photo circulating on social media.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked commercial operations on Lake Superior, worked north of Two Harbors on a duck-hunting complaint and trespass issues, and worked with U.S. Coast Guard station personnel with some watercraft-related items.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked big-game and migratory waterfowl-hunting enforcement this past week. Guida also investigated a complaint of illegal deer feeding and baiting. The bait was located, and the investigation is ongoing. Guida also assisted with Enforcement Division training at Camp Ripley.

CO Tim Collette (Brainerd) reports a TIP call about a poached deer was investigated, summer equipment was put away, and time was spent at boat landings monitoring lake service providers removing docks and boat lifts.

CO Scott Fitzgerald (CCSRA) reports checking for small- and big-game hunters throughout the past week and weekend. Time also was spent checking for waterfowl hunters and monitoring ATVing activity.

CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) helped with a fish meal for nursing home residents and assisted the sheriff’s office in the search for a missing person.

CO Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) responded to a report of a capsized watercraft with four people and a dog in the water. All duck hunters were wearing life jackets and made it to shore safely to receive medical attention.

CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) worked waterfowl hunters in Crow Wing and Cass counties. Enforcement action was taken for numerous waterfowl and angling violations.

CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) and COC Calie Kunst worked multiple possible deer-baiting cases. Many bear baits also were checked, along with some waterfowl hunters. Contact was made with ATV riders who were found to be drinking when underage and burning prohibited materials.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) reports enforcement action was taken for duck hunting with toxic shot, failure to have lifesaving devices in a waterfowl boat, failure to have a state waterfowl stamp, and turkey hunting without license in possession. Whiteoak also spent time finding the owner of a canoe that washed up on the shoreline of Lake Mille Lacs, locating deer stands left behind in a WMA, and following up on various wildlife and hunting questions.

CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent time fielding calls and assisting landowners and road authorities with flooding problems caused by beaver dams and persistent rain. Wolf-depredation-of-cattle complaints continued to come in and included one farm where 10 wolves were removed after calves had been attacked and killed.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) worked complaints of shooting too close to houses and baited fields. He worked opening day of the pheasant season, but with the poor weather only waterfowl hunters were out and about.

CO Chad Thesing (Albany) spent the week working waterfowl, small-game, and archery deer hunters. The pheasant opener was slow due to poor weather.

CO Leah Kampa (Annandale) reports several pheasant hunters were checked in area fields. Assistance was given to the State Patrol on an accident with injuries.

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) spent most of the past week checking hunters. Enforcement action was taken for no blaze orange, operating an ATV in a WMA, leaving property in a WMA, and hunting after closing hours. A wetland cease-and-desist order was issued on a new violation.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Angela Londgren (Cambridge) reports hunters had a low success rate for pheasant opener with a combination of weather, standing crops, and flooded fields to battle with in the area. Londgren also took calls about trespassing, injured animals, baiting, and hunter harassment.

CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) focused enforcement efforts on waterfowl hunters and anglers. Additional time was spent presenting at an ATV safety class and working an outreach event at the Big Lake Fire Department.

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week working waterfowl hunters and anglers. He also spent time checking small-game hunters. Enforcement action was taken for no federal stamp, possession of toxic shot, possession of marijuana, driving without a license, camping in a WMA, and no license in possession.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO James Fogarty (Prior Lake) observed a male fishing with two lines. The angler caught a fish on a hand line while talking to Fogarty. Fogarty also located waterfowl hunters in the closed southern zone. The hunters stated they wondered why no one else was out on such a beautiful day.

CO Thephong Le (ELCOP) assisted with the recent Trump visit to Minnesota.

CO Vang Lee (ELCOP) worked the second duck opener and pheasant hunters. Many questions from the Asian community on CWD in southeast Minnesota and big-game hunting regulations were answered.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Garrett Thomas (Eagan) spent the majority of time checking local waterfowl and pheasant hunters. Additional calls included trespass issues, nuisance beavers, roadkill possession permits, and the illegal use of motorized decoys within a WMA. Thomas also assisted local agencies with a security detail.

CO Luke Gutzwiller (White Bear Lake) spent time working the pheasant opener in southwest Minnesota. Enforcement action was taken for hunting pheasants in a closed season and license/stamp issues.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Andrew Dirks (Worthington) spent time throughout the week checking anglers, waterfowl hunters, and pheasant hunters. Pheasant hunters struggled to bag birds with the poor weather conditions.

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) reports weather definitely affected the pheasant opener as hunters dealt with snow showers, temperatures around 30 degrees, and 15- to 25-mph winds to start the season.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Shane Vernier (Willmar) worked waterfowl and pheasant hunting. Vernier also followed up on a trespass complaint and a beaver-damage complaint and issued a wildlife-possession permit.

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) report most pheasant hunters only had moderate success. Waterfowl hunters, on the other hand, were having great success.

CO Eric Schettler (Fairmont) checked waterfowl, small-game, and archery hunters. Waterfowl hunters were reminded to clean off gear, watercraft, and trailers prior to leaving access points.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Chad Davis (Owatonna) checked small-game and archery deer hunters during the week. He also checked anglers, boaters and ATV operators, and patrolled wildlife management areas, state parks, and waterfowl production areas. Time was spent working on a TIP call.

CO Jeremy Henke (Albert Lea) reports the Governor’s Pheasant Opener was a huge success. Thank you to the volunteers in the Austin area who made it happen!

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Kevin Prodzinski (Wabasha) reports working a busy second waterfowl opener on the Mississippi River. Mallards, gadwalls, and wigeon were found in the bag, but wood ducks and teal were the most prevalent.

CO Annette Kyllo (Rochester) checked anglers and waterfowl and pheasant hunters. In one instance, an individual called Kyllo wanting to report himself. He had gone out waterfowl hunting and bagged his first duck of the day. Then he double-checked the regulation booklet. At that point he realized the waterfowl season did not re-open until the following day. Kyllo also followed up on a complaint of individuals putting out corn for deer and other animals.

CO Kylan Hill (Zumbrota) reports monitoring various WMAs for hunting activity throughout the week. The pheasant hunters were out for the opener with little success. It didn’t take long to realize that this will probably be the case until crops come out. Hill also assisted Goodhue County with a felony assault arrest.

CO Tom Hemker (Winona) received a trespass complaint in which he found two people who described their actions as “acting like kids.”

CO Clint Fitzgerald (Rochester) spent the week focusing on small-game and waterfowl hunters. Most pheasant hunters who were contacted said they at least saw a few birds. Additionally, time was spent with two ride-alongs who wanted to see firsthand how a conservation officer works in the field. Enforcement action was taken for unplugged shotguns, possession of toxic shot, transporting a loaded firearm, and no life jacket on a waterfowl boat.