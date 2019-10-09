Time to get your deer firearm sighted in

With various firearms-deer seasons upcoming in the next month or so, do yourself a favor and conduct a sight-in session now, while you have time to remedy any shortcomings with your favorite smokepole.

As rangemaster for my club’s annual charity sight-in day for the public, I have seen my share of loose mounts and rings on optics, missing or damaged sights, loose stocks – you name it. All such deficiencies greatly affect accuracy, or even render an arm impossible to sight-in correctly. Even if everything was “perfect” a year ago, things can happen…you may have forgotten that the rifle was accidentally dropped, or bumped, or a wood stock may have warped.

Or, you may have a new piece this season; do not trust that the “bore-sighting” that was done at the shop when you bought the gun means it is sighted in. In any event, arrange for a range visit now.

I am in process of following my own advice. I have a reliable Ruger No. 1 in .45/70 for Ohio deer hunting; it usually requires just two or three rounds downrange to verify it has not changed point of impact in a year. But sometimes a click or two of windage or elevation is needed to correct the zero on-target. No, just a click or two “off” will not cause me to miss my deer. But why take a chance?

I also have three other rifles with new scopes, and one that needed repair of a broken part; all need to be sighted in. It will keep me well-occupied for a morning or afternoon.

See you on the range.