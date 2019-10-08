Wild Game Steak with Chimichurri Sauce

Contributed By: Outdoor News Reader: Tim Kraskey of Maple Grove, Minnesota

With roots in Argentina, chimichurri sauce is a flavorful accompaniment to your wild venison that is bright in color and profile, with flavors dominated by the garlic and cilantro. You can adjust the intensity according to your personal heat index by removing the seeds in the peppers.

Ingredients

4-8 Wild Game Steaks (Venison, Elk, Moose)

Salt & pepper to taste



Chimichurri Sauce

1 cup fresh flat leaf parsley, chopped

1 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

2 Tablespoons fresh oregano, chopped

1 shallot, chopped

2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar

4 garlic gloves, chopped

1 jalapeno or Fresno chili pepper, chopped (remove seeds to control heat)

¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt & pepper to taste

Cooking Directions

Prepare grill by preheating to medium-high heat. Season steaks with salt & pepper and set aside.

In a blender or food processor, place parsley, cilantro, oregano, garlic, shallot, red wine vinegar, chili pepper, salt & pepper. Pulse until coarsely chopped & mixed. Blend in while processor is running olive oil until smooth. Set sauce aside.

Cook the steak until internal temperature is 125 degrees. (Rare) Remove from heat and tent with foil and rest for 15 minutes.

Serve with vegetable and potatoes and chimichurri sauce on the side for the steaks.

Yield: 4-8 servings

Tips from the Kitchen: If your steak is thick (1 inch or more) make certain to bring it to room temperature for at least a half hour before grilling. Brush the hot grill with oil just before adding the steaks. (A paper towel saturated with oil and a pair of long handled tongs work great for this task!) It’s important that you don’t rush the process and skip the resting period once you remove the meat from the grill. That resting period is a key step towards a juicy cut of meat.