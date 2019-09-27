Out-of-state anglers convicted of walleye poaching on Erie

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Six non-resident anglers were recently convicted of over-bagging on Lake Erie walleye and sentenced in Ashtabula Municipal Court according to the Ohio DNR Division of Wildlife.

A surveillance operation coordinated by the Division of Wildlife in July revealed suspicious activity involving walleye fishing in Lake Erie’s central basin. State wildlife officers uncovered “double-tripping” activity as well as fish being passed from one boat to another on the water. According to the investigation, the anglers would catch their daily bag limits of walleye and then return to the lake the same day and unlawfully catch a second limit of walleye. The anglers also used different boat ramps every day to prevent detection by officers. Six individuals visiting from out-of-state were arrested and charged with catching a combined 99 walleye over their legal daily limits.

During their sentencing in Ashtabula Municipal Court, each angler was ordered to pay a fine and restitution for 99 walleye, totaling a combined $9,360 in court costs and restitution. The judge also revoked their Ohio fishing licenses for three years. All six anglers were added to the Interstate Wildlife Violator’s Compact, which could cause them to lose their fishing rights in 46 other states.

The 99 walleye that were caught were donated to charitable causes.

The following six people were arrested and found guilty on catching a combined 99 walleye over their legal daily limits.

• Lawrence B. Davis, 61, Sutton, W. Va.

• Jeffrey H. Hamrick, 61, Sutton, W. Va.

• Bernard L. Malone, 67, Fairmont, W. Va.

• Brandon M. Malone, 36, Fairmont, W. Va.

• Darrell A. Shaver, 36, Morgantown, W. Va.

• Keith A. Shaver, 58, Gassaway, W. Va.