ODNR, others offering numerous deer-related courses leading up to archery season
Columbus — There are all kinds of activities going on right now in anticipation of Ohio’s deer archery season, which begins on Saturday, Sept. 28. Some of the offerings that have come across my desk in recent days are listed below.
- Outdoor enthusiasts interested in learning to field dress and butcher a white-tailed deer are encouraged to attend a free informational workshop on Thursday, Oct. 17. The workshop will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Fitchville Conservation League Club House located at 2623 Jennings Road, New London, Ohio. The workshop is free of charge, but preregistration is required by Oct. 15, as space is limited. Interested individuals can register at the following link: https://apps.ohiodnr.gov/wildlife/educationregistration. Trained professionals from the Ohio Division of Wildlife and Fitchville Conservation League will partner to cover topics including field dressing, skinning, and butchering. This workshop is hands-on and portions will be held outdoors. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the workshop and for the weather.
- Outdoor enthusiasts interested in learning how to field dress and butcher a white-tailed deer after the harvest are encouraged to attend a free informational workshop provided by the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Trained Division of Wildlife professionals will provide instruction to prepare a deer for consumption. This includes field dressing, skinning, and butchering deer. The workshop is from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Wildlife District One office, located at 1500 Dublin Road, Columbus. The workshop is free of charge. Pre-registration is required as space is limited. Register by calling Derek Klein at 614-644-3925, or email Derek.Klein@dnr.state.oh.us.
- Transportation Research Center, Inc. (TRC) will hold a lottery drawing for special white-tailed deer hunting opportunities on Thursday, Oct. 17, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The hunts take place on TRC-managed property in Logan County. The drawing will take place at the West Mansfield Conservation Club, located at 700 South Main Street, West Mansfield, Ohio. Registration begins at 5 p.m. and the drawing will be held at 6 p.m. To participate in the drawing, hunters must appear in person, be at least 18 years old, and present a 2019-2020 Ohio hunting license and deer permit. Youth hunters may participate in the hunt but are not eligible for the drawing. Hunting dates will be scheduled for Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 2, 2019, to Feb. 2, 2020, and approximately 15 hunters (and partners) will be drawn. Hunters must attend a mandatory orientation prior to their hunting dates, which will be announced after the drawing. Permits are transferable up to the date of the orientation session. Hunters must follow all rules and regulations that apply to the Ohio’s deer-archery hunting season, as well as rules that are assigned to this special controlled deer hunt.
- The 2019 Outdoor Skills Day for youths ages 10 and up and adults, sponsored by We Are Outdoors, is set for Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Best Family Farm, 12698 East Newton Road, Bowling Green. The day will feature archery instruction by AJ Archery; muzzloading rifle instruction and equipment by The Toledo Muzzleloaders; shotgun instruction and equipment by the Wood County Top Shots and 4-H Shooting Sports Club, and fishing with equipment provided by the North Toledo Sportsmen’s Club. Participants ages 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Spaces are limited. Admission if free. To register, call Lou Best, 419-304-1368.
Leave a Reply