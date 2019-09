Outdoor News Radio – Sept. 14, 2019

The dissolution of the Minnesota Waterfowl Association dominates talk on this week’s Outdoor News Radio. Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman discussed the unfortunate news, then MWA Board Chair john Schroers joins Rob to offer his perspective. In between, Tony Peterson and “BIrdchick” Sharon Stiteler stop by to break down the Sept. 14 archery deer opener and status of the fall bird migration.