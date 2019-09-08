Mahindra’s Roxor A/T could make your life easier

The new Roxor A/T was a delight to drive and easily traversed a narrow woodland trail and forest debris. (Photo by Bill Parker)

Wheels were spinning and mud was flying recently as I joined several media representatives for a morning of test driving at Top Hopps Farm in Goodrich of the relatively new Roxor A/T off road side-by-side. Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) launched the Roxor off-road work and recreational vehicle in 2018 at its Auburn Hills, Mich., facility, which also serves as its North American corporate headquarters. This year the company unveiled an automatic transmission version of this ORV workhorse.

The Roxor is basically a newer, updated version of the Willey’s Jeep, which Mahindra, an India-based automotive company, produced back in 1947 and still holds the license for. It features an all steel frame and body, and a stout 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, turbo diesel engine that gets about 32 miles per gallon. It can also run on ag. fuel.

The new Roxor A/T comes with a fully automatic, six-speed hydraulic transmission, calibrated for industrial and off-road capabilities. Work and farm owners will appreciate the Roxor’s ease of use during stop and go tasks. The transmission’s electronic control module (TECM) provides effortless drivability and torque demand for whatever conditions you plan to operate in.

Because the Roxor is an off road vehicle, Mahindra was able to side step many road safety and emission standards, helping maintain the vehicle’s simplicity and keeping the price down.

The Roxor A/T weighs just under 3,200 pounds and has a towing capacity of about 3,500 pounds, which makes it quite a work horse for land management. Mahindra is developing a pull behind trailer, and tracks for use in the snow.

“They’re capable and tough,” Tim McKercher, president and CEO of Look Marketing representing Roxor at the press event, told Outdoor News. “You can get through trails, move logs out of the way. They’re very capable of getting to tough places. They’re tough. They won’t break like plastic. Also, (because they are a little smaller) you can get places a truck can’t.”

We didn’t have any seriously tough places to traverse at Top Hopps Farm, but I was able to easily traverse a rutted up two-track and drove right up to a couple ladderstands, one buried deep in a wood lot.

It was easy to maneuver the Roxor through a tight trail heading in, over a couple logs, and to the base of the stand. What a time saver this would be for hanging or taking down stands.

“The future is really in farm, agriculture and outdoors – land management,” McKercher said. “That segment will probably make up 75% of our business in the future.”

There are a few options so owners can customize each Roxor for their personal use. The open bed in the back would be an asset on the farm or in hunting camp, but adding dual seats to that bed quickly transforms the Roxor into a family recreational vehicle. The Roxor comes with an automatic or manual transmission, a covered top or open top, an assortment of colors and wraps.

“We’ve listened to our customers and dealers and are giving them what they want in a new Roxor that makes work life easier and now allows more people to enjoy Roxor adventures,” said Richard Ansell, vice president of marketing. “The automatic transmission is a natural extension to our Roxor line up and will broaden the work and recreational capabilities of off-roading activity. The optional rear seat doubles the number of people who can experience outdoor fun and is another way to customize your Roxor to make it your own.”

The Roxor A/T starts at $18,999. Additionally, a ROXOR A/T limited package will be offered at $19,599 available in three color options and includes a custom hood wrap, ROPS (Roll Over Protection System), and black matte grill for a distinctive and functional style. A Roxor with a manual transmission starts at $15,999.