Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Sept. 6, 2019

NORTHEAST REGION

Green Bay Team

Warden James Moore, of Kewaunee, responded to an off-highway motorcycle injury crash in July that occurred at the Riverview ATV Park in Kewaunee. Moore, a Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department deputy, and a medic arrived at the scene at the same time. Moore’s truck was initially used to access the area of the crash victim, who was removed from the scene by EMS ATV transport. The victim was flown by emergency helicopter to Green Bay. The crash was investigated jointly between Moore and the sheriff’s department. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Wautoma Team

Wardens Vong Xiong, of Sherwood, and Jonathan Kaiser, of Waupaca, contacted an individual in July who was found to have knowingly fished while revoked. Following cooperative work with warden Brad Dahlquist, of Crandon, the same individual was found to have committed multiple deer hunting violations, including hunting during revocation, hunting without a license and being a felon in possession of a firearm. In addition, another individual was found to have committed many of the same violations.

While working with recreational warden Heather Gottschalk, of Wautoma, and the Green Lake County boat patrol, a motorboat operator was contacted for unlawfully displaying blue lights (reserved for law enforcement use). Upon further investigation, it was found that the operator had also operated the motorboat while intoxicated. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Jonathan Kaiser, of Waupaca, joined several wardens for the Green Lake County Fourth of July parade while displaying a warden patrol vehicle, boat, and UTV with much of the community present to show support.

While assisting the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Department with a boating complaint in July, warden Kaiser contacted the operator of a motorboat who was found to have operated while intoxicated.

Warden Kaiser worked with other wardens and the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department boat patrol for the annual Waupaca Chain O’ Lakes group check in July focusing on boat safety, fishing enforcement and AIS. Multiple contacts were made and enforcement action taken for boat safety and registration violations, individuals fishing without a license, and operating a motorboat while intoxicated.

Warden Kaiser followed up on a hotline complaint in July of a private campground advertising burning of materials in campfires, which turned the flames multiple colors. The concern is that some air pollutants could potentially be burned as well. Upon contact with management, it was determined the picture had been reposted from a Pinterest post and not actually taken at the campground.

Wardens Zack Seitz, of Shiocton, and Kaiser attended the Waupaca Fleet Farm Kid’s Fishing Day in July. Along with presenting on boat safety and AIS, Seitz and Kaiser answered questions about the DNR and handed out regulation pamphlets.

Warden Kaiser joined several other Waupaca County wardens and DNR staff for the Waupaca County volunteer safety instructor banquet. The wardens and DNR staff honored a local individual for multiple years of DNR service and assistance.

Warden supervisor Ted Dremel, of Wautoma, and Kaiser contacted an individual in July who was found to have fished without a license and fished during a period of revocation on multiple instances with action taken as part of a region-wide revocation enforcement project.

Local game wardens, DNR forestry and DNR parks staff all responded to severe weather damage at Hartman Creek State Park and the campground areas in July. Numerous trees were down and damage to buildings, vehicles, campers, and tents was found. Roads were blocked and had to be cleared. DNR staff worked to make sure everyone got out safely.

Wardens Ben Nadolski, of Montello, and John Schreiber, of Green Lake, contacted a subject in possession of six snapping turtles (limit is three), all of which were under the slot size of 12 to 16 inches across the shell front to back, during the closed season. The individual also did not have a fishing or small game license.

Wardens Nadolski and Schreiber responded to a call of a missing canoeist on the Mecan River. They located the individual and escorted him to the next road crossing.

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

Dodgeville Team

Wardens Shawna Stringham, of Viroqua, and Kirk Konichek, of Richland County, contacted a fisherman at his residence about keeping a sturgeon. Enforcement action was taken for possession of lake sturgeon.

Warden Al Erickson, of Iowa County, contacted a boater on Blackhawk Lake operating faster than no-wake. The operator was arrested for boating while intoxicated.

Rock River Team

While patrolling the Rock River by boat in July, wardens Austin Schumacher and Kyle Johnson, both of Janesville, attempted contact with five individuals fishing on a grassy bank. While doing so, the individuals scattered into the tall brush and hid. After the wardens located the individuals, several violations were discovered, including: fishing without a license, failure to have PFDs on board a canoe, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Warden Schumacher contacted two kayakers at the Indianford dam on the Rock River in July and found neither paddler had a PFD in the kayak. This portion of the Rock River is very rough and close to the dam, with fast moving water and various obstructions in the waterway.

Warden Schumacher followed up on a complaint in July of after-hours activity by an individual keeping illegal sized fish at the dam on the Rock River. Upon contact, it was found that the individual was in possession of a 12-inch walleye.

Wardens Johnson and Schumacher contacted two individuals on the banks of the Rock River for a fishing license check. Upon contact, the individuals were found to be fishing with a combined total of 11 hooks.

Warden Johnson assisted the Rock County Sheriff’s Department with a response to a sexual assault report on a secluded sandbar. Johnson assisted with transporting deputies to the sandbar, and escorted involved individuals back to shore.

Wardens Alex Brooks, of Jefferson, and supervisor John Sinclair, of Lake Mills, were on the Rock River when they contacted an individual fishing from the bank of the Rock River in Fort Atkinson. It was found the individual had not purchased a license. The individual admitted to being an avid fisherman in other states.

Warden Ryan Mannes, of Horicon, with help from wardens Brad Burton and Ryan Caputo investigated a complaint of an illegal turtle trap on the Horicon Marsh that brought them to a suspect.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Waukesha/Walworth Team

Warden Adam Strehlow was driving in the Kettle Moraine State Forest in July when an oncoming vehicle crossed the center line and almost hit his squad. A short pursuit followed, leading to an arrest for OWI.

Wardens Jason Roberts and Bart Tucker were addressing a fallen tree in a road in the Kettle Moraine when a vehicle drove out of the woods from an area closed to vehicles. Contact led to an arrest for a seventh offense OWI.

Warden Steve Sanidas responded to a fireworks complaint at a campground within the Kettle Moraine State Forest. Sanidas encountered a male subject who initially attempted to flee, but was caught. The man was in possession of firecrackers. The individual was found to have discharged at least three packs of firecrackers near a busy shower building, scaring kids and families in the vicinity.

Warden Andrew Starch investigated a dredging violation between Okauchee Lake and Garvin Lake in Waukesha County. Starch located the responsible individual, who is with a commercial landscaping company. The company was unable to get barge equipment through the channel, so they dredged it out, leaving the spoils on the shoreline.

Warden Steve Sanidas and Brian Lemke, Kettle Moraine State Forest assistant superintendent, resolved an issue where two subjects failed to pay the camping fee and left all their equipment on a campsite past check-out. The subjects were later located and cited for failure to pay the fee. The following week Sanidas cited the same two individuals for littering. A few days after that, warden Adam Strehlow cited one of the individuals for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and evicted them from DNR property.

Warden Bradley Wilson received a complaint from the Lake Geneva Police Department of an individual who caught a muskie by hand and killed the fish. Wilson found that one individual caught a muskie by hand, threw it on land and then took pictures of it. Witnesses stated that the fish was out of the water for 5 to 7 minutes. It was also found that the individual did not have a valid fishing license and caught the fish by illegal means.

Lower St. Croix Team

Wardens J.J. Redemann and Jaime McDermid, both of Dunn County, worked in cooperation with the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department for boating enforcement on Tainter Lake during the Fourth of July fireworks. The wardens arrested two boaters for operating while intoxicated.

Wardens Redemann and McDermid contacted a UTV operator illegally operating on a busy state highway. The UTV was not registered and the 10-year-old occupant was not wearing a helmet.

Wardens Redemann and Jake Bolks, of Eau Claire County, while patrolling on the Chippewa River, contacted a boater and saw a prescription pill bottle near the driver’s seat. When asked about the bottle the man quickly dumped the narcotics into the river. The man did not comply with the warden’s requests, and he became resistive. The wardens ultimately handcuffed the man. Shortly thereafter the man jumped into the fast-moving water of the river in an attempt to flee. The wardens entered the river and pulled the man out of the water and onto the beach. During a search, the man continued to resist and was able to stomp a suspected meth pipe into the beach to destroy it. A Dunn County Sheriff’s Department boat patrol deputy responded to assist. The man was taken to jail for multiple drug charges and resisting officers. A second individual was also arrested for felony drug charges.

Warden Paul Sickman, of St. Croix County, came upon a car parked in the lane of traffic with its lights on at night. As Sickman was driving up to the car the driver began driving away while the passenger threw numerous items out the window. Sickman stopped the car and discovered the female driver and intoxicated male passenger. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Sickman and Isaac Kruse responded to a property damage boat accident where a large houseboat (about 75 feet long) broke free from its anchored position near Stillwater, Minn., and struck a bridge. The boat owner’s 12-year-old son was alone on the houseboat when the incident occurred. The boy was not injured. The boat owner estimated the damage to his boat to be under $2,000.

Wardens Kruse and Sickman, while patrolling the St. Croix River, contacted four adults on a small aluminum boat due to the boat’s carrying capacity being exceeded. There were four adult males, two dogs, and a large amount of gear on the small boat. It was discovered one of the men had an active warrant for his arrest. The wardens transported that man to a boat landing where he was turned over to St. Croix County deputies. Action was taken for the boating violation.

Warden Kyle Kosin, of Pierce County, contacted people fishing on the Mississippi River. A young girl in the group was fishing and stated she was only 15 years old and was slow to give her date of birth. After further questioning, the girl’s younger brother walked by and said, “You’re not 15. We just had your 16th birthday party two weeks ago!” Kosin instructed the girl to buy a license or a citation would be issued. The girl did so.

Warden Brad Peterson, of Pierce County, contacted two fishermen on the St. Croix River who possessed a number of bass in their livewell. When Peterson asked the fishermen if their fish were smallmouths or largemouths they said, “They are bass.” When asked how big the “bass” were the fishermen said they were average size. Peterson measured the smallmouths and several of them were undersized.

Warden Peterson patrolled the Kinnickinnic River and focused on kayaking activity. The numbers of kayakers participating in the sport has increased significantly over the past several years, especially in the River Falls area. With the increased activity complaints have continued to rise from fishermen and area landowners. In a couple hours Peterson contacted 32 kayakers on the river. Five of the 32 kayakers did not have PFDs, and enforcement action was taken. Two of the kayakers were too intoxicated to drive when they reached their take-out point so Peterson helped them make arrangements for a ride.

Woodruff Team

Warden Tim Ebert, of Minocqua, assisted the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department in locating a person who assaulted another and fled into the woods along the Bearskin State Trail. The individual was later taken into custody.

Wardens Matt Meade, of Mercer, and Brent Couperus contacted three people fishing in a hatchery rearing area in July and were observed walking past signs that stated “Closed area. No fishing in fish rearing area.” The anglers admitted they were trying to get a meal of fish for dinner.

Warden Rich Thole, of Boulder Junction, investigated a complaint of a pipe found in a local water body. As Thole drove to the location, he observed deer feeding from trough feeders in the backyard of the neighbor. Thole cited the person in November for illegally feeding deer. Enforcement action was taken again for illegally feeding deer.

Warden Thole drove by a residence in Boulder Junction in July and observed a person sitting on the front step and a deer feeding from a large metal bucket in the yard. Thole walked past the deer that continued eating the pellets and corn in the bucket and made contact with the person on the deck. Thole had warned the person in the past for illegally feeding deer. There was also a small pile of corn on the ground in the front yard. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Tim Price, of Eagle River, contacted two subjects illegally operating ATVs in the Blackjack Wilderness area of the Nicolet National Forest in July. Warnings were issued for illegal ATV operation and destruction of a natural resource.

Lake Winnebago Team

Wardens Michael Disher, of Chilton, and Cara Kamke, of Appleton, were along the north and east shores of Lake Winnebago when they stopped a PWC operator for multiple no-wake violations and was found to have expired and non-transferred 2014 registration. The machine had also been operated by an underaged person. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Kamke and Amanda Kretschmer, of Winneconne, contacted a man who was fishing without a license. While issuing the citation, it was determined he also had a warrant out for his arrest for removing monitor bracelet. The officers assisted with the arrest. Drugs and paraphernalia were found in his possession.

Wardens Zachary Seitz, of Shiocton, and Kaitlin Kernosky, of New London, received a report of an individual tending illegal, hidden setlines on the Wolf River in Outagamie County. The wardens investigated and located the setlines and the individuals responsible for the setlines.

Wardens Thomas Sturdivant, Jeffrey Nieling, and Collin Sherod responded to a report of a capsized boat in rough waters on Lake Winnebago three miles south of the High Cliff State Park. Calumet County deputies also responded. Wardens were able to locate the capsized boat and the two anglers. The two fishermen, who had on PFDs, were holding onto the bow. The fishermen, who were not injured, were transported to the hospital while the wardens attached hazard markers to the bow of the boat. All the batteries on the boat were dead and water came over the stern swamping the boat. The bilge pumps had no power, causing the boat to capsize quickly in rough water.

Ashland Team

While working at a DNR property entrance station for an event, Lt. Rick Peters, of Ashland, and Lt. Drew Schoeneck, of Madison, contacted the occupants of a vehicle entering the park. Peters could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and a search produced several items of paraphernalia.

While working with Bayfield County deputy Renz for patrol during the Rainbow Gathering, warden Rick Peters assisted with a traffic stop at 1 a.m. in Iron River. The party stopped for a traffic violation had recently used fishing gear in the vehicle and admitted to guiding clients for trout during a night hatch on the White River. He was found to not have a Wisconsin guide’s license.

Wardens Amie Egstad, of Bayfield, and Matt O’Brien, of Madison, on Lake Superior the Fourth of July week contacted occupants of a dinghy that was overloaded, unregistered, and did not have enough PFDs. Enforcement action was taken for not having enough life jackets. Wardens loaned them PFDs to use after the boat was registered online so they could continue the rest of the day enjoying the hot weather on the lake.

After receiving numerous calls and complaints of an online video showing three people on ATVs and off-highway cycles catching and then intentionally running over a painted turtle, warden John Krull, of Superior, located the suspects. Numerous citations were issued for waste of a natural resource, ATV and off-highway violations.

Warden Dave Sanda, worked with the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Department and Forest Service officers to provide an increased law presence around Canthook Lake in Bayfield County for the Rainbow Gathering. Many traffic stops and drug interdictions occurred.

Warden Adam Stennett responded to a hunter harassment complaint in Gordon. Stennett received information bear baits were being removed and threats were made by other hunters in the area. An investigation showed the suspects removed lawfully placed baits because they were placed “in their area.” Enforcement action was taken for interfering with lawful hunting activities.

Madison Team

Warden Henry Bauman, of Dane County, investigated a dog-biting incident at Blue Mounds State Park. The incident left minor injuries to the victim. The dog was ordered quarantined and monitored by a veterinarian as required. Enforcement action taken for not having their dog under control.

Warden Nick King, of Green County, while working with warden supervisor Nate Kroeplin, on Lake Waubesa, observed an individual operating a boat in a no-wake zone at speeds greater than no-wake. It was found that the operator was operating the boat with four passengers while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Wardens Paul Nadolski, of Portage, and Mike Williams, of Sauk County, assisted Sauk County deputies with a body recovery below the Prairie du Sac dam.

Warden Pete McCormick, of Poynette, in July saw an ATV being operated on a county road closed to ATVs. The ATV was traveling against traffic, without headlamps illuminated, expired registration and the operator had two very small children on her lap who were not wearing helmets.

Wardens McCormick and Kroeplin initiated a boat traffic stop for a navigational lighting violation on Lake Wisconsin during the Fourth of July weekend. The wardens observed the operator switch seats with another passenger while underway. That original operator was arrested for OWI.

Warden McCormick worked with DNR environmental staff regarding nearly 200 trout killed in Rowan Creek in the spring of 2018, due to construction contractor who released a hazardous chemical into the Class A trout stream.