Outdoor News Radio – Aug. 17, 2019

Listeners to this week’s Outdoor News Radio show will hear Tim Spielman announce the recipients of the 2019 Outdoor Leaders Award. He and host Rob Drieslein also discuss U.S. Secretary of Ag Sonny Perdue’s visit to Farmfest last week. Former Minnesota DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr chats with Rob to share details on his new book, “Hunting Adventures on the Minnesota Frontier,” which Landwehr will be selling at Game Fair this weekend. Along with Tim Lesmeister, Jesse Simpkins from St. Croix Rods joins Rob to talk about St. Croix’s recent success at the 2019 ICAST trade show, and he shares some recent anecdotes and tips on Mississippi River bass fishing. Lesmeister and Rob wrap up the show kicking around several topics, including dog training warnings during hot weather and recent gun issues in the news.