Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Aug. 16, 2019

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf investigated a report of a deer being dragged down the road behind a vehicle with a tow strap in Mercersburg. Please call the Southcentral Region office with any information.

Blair County Game Warden Michael College said calls about “abandoned” fawns are on the rise. He would like to remind everyone that, in most cases, fawns are not abandoned. Their mother usually is nearby.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that he has been advising residents of the regulations that apply to the vastly expanded portion of Disease Management Area 2 – most notably, the ban on feeding deer in that area. Both hunters and non-hunters are involved in this activity this time of year. It is unlawful to feed deer in any Disease Management Area because it increases opportunity for disease transfer and expansion.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda M. Isett cited an individual for intentionally running a turkey over with a vehicle in a parking lot.

York County Game Warden Cameron Murphy reports he has been experiencing several issues with individuals dumping on game lands. “If you have any garbage, yard waste, etc. please refrain from dumping it on game lands. It is a violation to dump any kind of rubbish on game lands, and it can result in hefty fines.”

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Bedford County resident is being charged with the unlawful possession of four deer, 22 raccoons, four red foxes, eight coyotes and a mink.

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Bedford County man is being charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Luzerne County Game Warden Justin Faus reports he and deputies are conducting increased night patrols due to reports of illegal taking of wildlife on private property in his district.

Monroe County Game Warden Praveed Abraham reminds the public that the lighting of fireworks on Game Commission property is unlawful. “Not only is this activity potentially dangerous due to the risk of fire, but it also causes major littering issues,” said Abraham.

Bradford County Game Warden Blake Barth reports incidents of unlawful campsites on state game lands and parking areas where vehicles appear to be “mudding” are under investigation. State game lands are intended primarily for hunting, trapping and for the benefit of wildlife. Unlawful uses, especially those that damage the land or waters, may result in citations.

Land Management Group Supervisor Richard Briggs reports that the Columbia, Montour and Northumberland counties habitat-management crews are completing herbicide treatments targeting invasive species on state game lands. The projects are aimed at increasing and maintaining native species, which will benefit game and non-game species.

Columbia County Game Warden Rick Deiterich reports citing a Berwick man for allowing his dog to run at large and chase deer. The dog caught and killed a whitetail fawn in a neighbor’s backyard.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan reports several individuals were given warnings for placing food items outside of their homes that were causing bears to congregate.

Land Management Group Supervisor Jim McCarthy reports that a Shohola man pleaded guilty to several game lands violations committed at the Shohola Marsh. The man was videotaped damaging several fields with his car while shooting fireworks out the car window.

Lackawanna County Game Warden Aaron Morrow reports that a Luzerne County man recently entered a guilty plea for the unlawful taking of a wild turkey. The defendant shot and killed a gobbler from his vehicle during the spring turkey season.

Pike County Game Warden Patrick Sowers reports an increase in injured or dead fawn calls. “Please watch for fawns while driving as they are on the move right now,” said Sowers.

Northumberland County Game Warden Derek Spitler reports an individual from Little Mahanoy Township was found guilty at summary trial for the unlawful taking and possession of a wild turkey. The turkey was shot and killed two weeks before the 2019 spring gobbler season.

Montour and Northumberland counties Game Warden Jared Turner reports that an individual from the Milton area was cited for unlawfully killing raccoons out of season in Union County.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Mike Webb reports that rattlesnake sightings are on the rise in his district and are being reported in areas where they have rarely been seen.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Mike Webb reports that several animals have tested positive for rabies recently in different areas of the county.