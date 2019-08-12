Testing shows Minnesota fish is oldest ever taken

Bigmouth buffalo resemble carp, so they're often dismissed as "trash fish." But buffalo fish play an important role in the aquatic ecosystem. (Wikipedia)

MINNEAPOLIS — A fish collected by a North Dakota State University graduate student from a Minnesota lake has been verified as the oldest freshwater fish ever taken.

Radiocarbon dating verified that the female bigmouth buffalo fish taken from Crystal Lake near Pelican Rapids in Otter Tail County last summer was 112. It was one of five bigmouth buffalo that Alec Lackmann found in the area that were more than 100 years old.

The Star Tribune reports Lackmann and his team recently published their findings in the journal Communications Biology.

Bigmouth buffalo resemble carp, so they’re often dismissed as “trash fish.” But Lackmann says buffalo fish play an important role in the aquatic ecosystem. He hopes his work helps changes perceptions and adds to knowledge about how certain animals can live so long.