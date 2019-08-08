New York Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Aug. 9, 2019

(Editor’s note: A criminal charge is merely an allegation that a defendant has committed a violation of the criminal law, and it is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the state of New York’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.)

Fireworks on the East River

(New York City)

On July 4, ECOs Wozniak, Kochanowski, Thibodeau, Dodge, Della Rocco, Kelley, Plows, Johnston and Dickson worked to maintain a security border around the Brooklyn Bridge as hundreds of recreational and commercial boats filled the East River to watch the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Show. While more than 70,000 pyrotechnics exploded in the sky, ECOs and other local and state agencies patrolled the waters and used the opportunity to speak with the boat captains and vessel operators about boating safety and good seamanship.

Goose at the gas station

(Onondaga County)

Late in the evening of July 4, ECO Don Damrath received a call from a Dewitt police officer requesting assistance with a wildlife case under investigation. Two employees of a Kwik Fill station told the officer that a customer lured several Canada geese into close range with crackers, grabbed one of the geese, strangled it, tossed it into his van, and quickly drove away. Damrath took statements from the eyewitnesses and viewed the security camera footage of the incident. The officer determined the suspect’s vehicle registration information and found the man several hours later. The suspect did not deny killing the goose at the gas station, but excused his actions by claiming the goose had attacked him. When informed by Damrath of the security video, the subject admitted to killing the goose and taking it away. Damrath charged the man with taking waterfowl out of season and illegally taking protected wildlife. The tickets are returnable Dewitt Town Court and, if found guilty, the subject could face fines of up to $250 and imprisonment up to 15 days on each charge.

Tall Ships 2019 in Buffalo Harbor

(Erie County)

Region 9 ECOs took part in a multi-agency security detail during the Tall Ships 2019 event in Buffalo between July 4 and 7. The event began with a parade that included 12 tall ships sailing into the harbor while the U.S. Coast Guard, federal, state, county and local law enforcement agencies maintained a moving safety zone around the ships until they were moored along the Buffalo waterfront. The ECOs used two patrol vessels and two personal watercraft to conduct daily patrols in and around the ships and maintained a safety zone while the ships were moored. During the entire weekend of patrols, the officers made contact with several hundred vessels and operators and issued 18 tickets for various violations. One subject was arrested on a bench warrant.

Illegal possession of a timber rattlesnake

(Delaware County)

On July 9, ECOs Nathan Doig and Dustin Osborne responded to an anonymous Facebook complaint about an individual who had killed a timber rattlesnake near a job site on Crystal Lake in the town of Deposit. Doig and Osborne interviewed the subject, who stated that he had hit the snake with his truck, skinned it, and was planning to eat it. The skin and body were seized, and the individual was issued a ticket for the illegal possession of a timber rattlesnake.

Drinking and boating

(Ulster County)

On the evening of July 5, ECOs Jason Smith and Lucas Palmateer were on boat patrol when they observed a vessel traveling through the darkness on Rondout Creek without navigation lights. The officers stopped the vessel with 10 passengers aboard and immediately noticed the operator’s eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred and there was a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. The officers performed field sobriety tests on the subject and ECOs arrested and transported him to the New York State Police Kingston barracks for further testing and processing. ECOs charged the man with failing to display navigation lights as required and boating while ability impaired by alcohol. The case was scheduled to be heard in Esopus Town Court.

Discovery of illegal discharge

(Tompkins County)

On July 5, ECO Jeff Krueger investigated a wastewater discharge complaint at a laundromat in the village of Trumansburg. With help from DEC Spills responder Chris Rossi and Lt. Mark Colesante, Krueger took water samples from a discharge pipe and conducted a dye test that determined the effluent was coming from the laundromat and discharging into Trumansburg Creek. The creek empties into Cayuga Lake, the source of drinking water for several townships and parts of Ithaca. The following day, Krueger and Lt. Ric Warner contacted the owner, who agreed to shut down the laundromat until the facility can come into compliance with water quality regulations.

Halloween doe

(Warren County)

On the evening of Oct. 31, ECO Sean Dewey received a call reporting a subject that had just shot a deer from the road in Horicon. Upon his arrival at the scene, Dewey identified the suspect after interviewing nearby homeowners. The investigation continued, and with the aid of ECO Maxwell Nicols, the officers determined the deer was shot with a rifle from the defendant’s pickup truck using a spotlight. Tickets were issued for illegally taking the deer with the aid of a light, unlawfully taking an antlerless deer, possessing a loaded gun in a motor vehicle, and discharging the firearm from the roadway. The deer was confiscated.

Bay scallop enforcement

(Suffolk County)

Nov. 5 marked the opening day of New York State’s 2018 bay scallop season, and DEC Region 1 Marine Enforcement Unit took to the waters off Eastern Long Island to conduct a patrol. Aboard a 31-foot SAFE boat, ECOs Jordan Doroski, Evan Laczi, Chris Macropoulos, and Ike Bobseine conducted more than 40 vessel boardings to ensure compliance with safety rules, navigational regulations, and fishing laws. In total, 13 individuals were issued tickets or warnings for offenses ranging from failing to have a valid digger permit and possession of welk without a permit, to failure to wear a life jacket and failure to have approved marine sanitation devices onboard while commercial shell fishing. Tickets were to be returned to the respective municipal courts for disposition.

Bear caught in coyote trap

(Sullivan County)

On Oct. 29, ECO Mary Grose received a complaint of a bear in a foothold trap in the Neversink Unique Area in the town of Mamakating. A trapper was checking his traps when he was surprised to find a bear caught in one of them. The trapper had been targeting coyotes and had set the traps the day before. When Grose arrived on scene, she assessed that the bear would need to be tranquilized in order to be safely removed. With the assistance of DEC wildlife staff, the bear was tranquilized and evaluated before being released. The male bear was estimated to be two years old and about 140 pounds. Upon release, the bear ran into the woods seemingly in good health.

Bear cub gets a second chance

(Ulster County)

On Nov. 4, ECOs Jason Smith and Adam Johnson received a call for an injured black bear cub in the town of Rochester. The caller, a bowhunter, was walking back to his house after his morning hunt and witnessed the cub falling approximately 20 feet out of a tree. The officers arrived to find the bear cub alert, but dazed from the fall. The cub, weighing approximately 20 pounds, had been seen in the area for several weeks without a sow. The officers contacted Matt Merchant, DEC Region 3 bear biologist, who advised the officers to capture the bear and bring it to a wildlife rehabilitator. With assistance from a nearby landowner and the original caller, the officers delivered the cub to a kennel. The caller’s children picked an apple off a nearby tree and asked the ECOs to give it to the cub for the journey to the rehabilitator. The cub was to spend the winter with the rehabilitator, who will assess and treat the bear for its injuries.

Illegal deer case

(Greene County)

On Nov. 4, ECO Anthony Glorioso responded to a complaint in Greene County in the town of Catskill concerning an individual who had shot a 6-point buck deer with a .308 rifle. The individual was also in possession of a .22 caliber rifle. After interviews and an investigation, the subject was arrested and processed before being released with several tickets, including misdemeanor charges. The offenses included illegally pursuing protected wildlife, killing deer by illegal means, hunting over bait, and hunting deer with rimfire ammunition.

Eagle on the Parkway

(Westchester County)

An alert driver traveling on the Taconic State Parkway on Nov. 14, spotted a bald eagle that appeared to be in distress and notified DEC. ECO Craig Tompkins responded and found two citizens pulled over on the shoulder of the road, covering the eagle with towels to help keep it calm until help arrived. ECO Tompkins used the towels to pick up the large bird and transfer it to his patrol vehicle, where it was placed inside a carrier. The eagle was brought to a local wildlife rehabilitator.