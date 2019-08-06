The Fowl Life’s Belding brings podcast to Game Fair

Belding’s passion is waterfowling, but his podcast includes topics from sports to country music. (Photo courtesy of Chad Belding)

Chad Belding is a high-energy outdoorsman best known for his television show, “The Fowl Life,” on the Outdoor Channel. It’s been running strong for 11 seasons. With a focus on waterfowling, the goal of his show is to “bring you heart-pounding action as well as in-depth instruction.”

When he’s not working on the show, Belding is helping run the Banded Corporation he co-founded in 2008. The company has grown during the past decade and now includes well-known waterfowling brands such as Greenhead Gear and Avery.

Belding also manages to find time to create a podcast known as, “This Life Ain’t for Everybody,” which focuses on the outdoors but also includes plenty of other topics including sports, music, and cooking. Guests have included Olympic athletes, mixed martial arts champions, barbecue chefs, baseball great George Brett, country musician Zac Brown, as well as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, a WNBA great, and Nashville songwriters.

While he’s not ready to call the podcast a smashing success, it has a large following and he’s knocked out almost 90 episodes so far, with at least another dozen in the works.

“I’ve always had an infatuation with the radio – and there’s a lot more to me than what comes out in the television show and my role with Banded – so this is a good way to converse and sit down with people from all walks of life (and talk about) my other interests.”

One of those episodes will be created and broadcast live during the first weekend of Game Fair, Aug. 9-11, in the Eukanuba seminar tent at the center of the event in Ramsey.

His guests will feature a group of dog owners, including Game Fair emcee Laura Schara, a dog trainer with Eukanuba, and a musician from Nashville.

“We’ll be talking about the culture of duck hunting and how our dogs are a big part of that – not only as tools during the hunt, but companions during the season and best friends during the off season,” Belding said.

A key to many of his shows is the message that the outdoors is a humbling place where everybody’s status in the human world is evened out.

“In all aspects of hunting, ego can get in the way and there’s a lot of attitude of entitlement,” he said. “I never liked that.”

Having a high ethical standard and conservation mindset are also key values Belding works to promote, something he says directly ties back to growing up hunting with his dad and brothers in Nevada.

“What a privilege it is to get to hunt and be in the outdoors – protecting it, bringing new people into it. Stressing the values, ethics, and morals of it all is what I want to highlight,” he said.

Telling the stories behind the hunt and showing diverse perspectives is one of his main focuses these days, rather than just working to be the best caller or shooting a limit every time out.

Taking that sort of a position, however, does bring with it some critics in online forums and comments. While Belding said nobody has ever criticized him to his face, he said internet trolls are a reality that can be tough to ignore.

“I think that I let it roll off my back for the most part, but I hope people understand that if you went hunting with us one time you’d never get on the keyboard and say (what was said), because we have worked hard and continue to work hard to get to this position.”

Which gets to the heart of what Belding says he believes are the secrets to his success: humility and the understanding that we are only here for a little while, so it’s important to build relationships and work hard. His first business after college was in the portable toilet industry – not the hunting industry – but the success in that phase of life is what led to his current success, which centers around his passion as a hunter.

“It’s not just about being out there with a video camera and filming a hunt,” he said. “It’s about shaking hands, delivering what you promise, educating yourself always, listening to people, creating content, doing things differently, and achieving a level of engagement that makes people want to continue those stories in their own ways and achieve their own successes.”

Belding is excited to be doing a live podcast at Game Fair and hopes a lot of people come out to not only watch the conversations unfold, but also to come with questions and become engaged themselves in the show.

“That’s central to our mission from the beginning and part of everything we do,” he said. “I’m excited to be at Game Fair and hope we have a good audience.”

Belding’s podcast can be found on popular podcasting platforms including iTunes and GooglePlay or by visiting www.thislifeaintforeverybody.com